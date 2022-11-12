ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hills woman dog stolen from home, along with other valuables

By CBSLA Staff
Melissa Duronslet went to the gym to workout but when she got back, she noticed something wasn't the same.

Her catch was flipped over and her beloved French bulldog, Cardi, was gone.

While her mother was dog sitting Cardi, two suspects broke into her home by going through the upstairs balcony.

Duronslet said the two thieves used a ladder to climb up to the porch and then broke the glass of the back door to get in.

Then, using a pillowcase from her bed, she filled it with money, purses and anything they could get their hands on.

"They threw my jewelry box on the bed and took everything. Everything is gone," Duronslet said.

The suspects grabbed a lot of valuables but losing her beloved Cardi has devastated Duronslet said.

She has posted on social media trying to get some leads to potentially reuniting with Cardi.

She got a response from one woman, who sent her pictures of Cardi.

"She sounded sincere, saying okay she was so crazy hard to get I just got off work here at Ihop and I almost ran her over with my car," Duronslet said.

Her fiancée met with the woman but did not come back with Cardi.

Duronslet now thinks that the suspects are playing games with her.

"I just hope I can figure out where she is because she's my whole world and I love her so much," Duronslet said. "She left and I don't know what the reason is to tell me you have my dog and then just play games with me."

