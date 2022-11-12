Can't-slow-us-down Sedro-Woolley scores quick knockout over reigning Class 2A runner-up Tumwater

TUMWATER, Wash. – Sedro-Woolley was delayed by traffic coming from Skagit County in its return to the WIAA playoffs after a six-year absence.

But nothing delayed the Cubs' fast start Friday night against returning state runner-up Tumwater.

Quarterback Carsten Reynolds threw for a touchdown and ran for another as 10th-seeded Sedro-Woolley scored four times in the first half, built a 23-point lead and dispatched of the No. 7-seeded Thunderbirds, 30-22, at Sid Otton Field.

"It could have been bad," Sedro-Woolley coach Dave Ward said. "It took us twice as long to get here as it should have. Traffic, there were accidents. But the bus got quiet, and the kids relaxed and stayed focused."

The victory propels the Cubs into a quarterfinal game next weekend against its second consecutive Evergreen Conference opponent - W.F. West.

Sedro-Woolley took the opening kickoff and drove 62 yards in 11 plays, all on the ground to get the game’s opening touchdown on Chance Supler’s 7-yard run at the 5:47 mark of the first quarter. A bad snap on the point after attempt forced Reynolds to pick the ball up from his holder spot and run it in for two and an 8-0 lead.

“I don’t even know how to explain it,” Reynolds said. “But we came out ready to play.”

Tumwater (9-2) responded by moving the football inside the Sedro 30-yard line. But on fourth-and-11 from the 29, T-Birds quarterback Alex Overbay got only seven yards on a completion to Luke Reid, turning the ball back to the Cubs.

Four plays later, Reynolds found Jayden Lee for a 30-yard scoring pass and the Cubs had a 14-0 lead. It was one of just five passes Reynolds completed all night, but the junior finished with 191 yards of total offense as he rushed for 110 yards and that first-half touchdown on 11 carries and completed five of 12 passes for 81 yards.

“He’s a threat at any time he’s got the ball,” Ward said. “And we’ve designed the offense around him so that we keep the ball in his hands as much as we can.”

Overbay and Reid connected for a 33-yard touchdown play on Tumwater’s next possession, closing the gap to 14-7 with 6:56 remaining in the first half but the T-Birds would get no closer. Though, they tried in the late-going.

“Sedro-Woolley came out, they won the game in the first half,” Tumwater coach Bill Beattie said. “Scoring 30 points ... they took it to us. Super proud the way our kids finished tonight. We made mistakes. I thought we did a good job of getting those things cleaned up in the second half.”

Tumwater did close the gap, scoring twice in the final 7:21 of the game to finally get to a Cubs defense that held an offense that averaged 37.6 points a game coming in to just that single touchdown until the final two drives, when things really were already decided.

Still, the T-Birds had an onside-kick chance with 51 seconds to go that, if they’d recovered, would have given Tumwater a chance to try and tie the game. That was because with 7:21 to go, Charles Crawford capped a drive with a 7-yard run to get within two possessions, 30-14.

Sedro-Woolley ran more than five minutes of the remaining time off the clock before missing on a fourth-down at the Tumwater 20-yard line. And Overbay, along with a two-point run from Carlos Matheney with 51 seconds to go closed the gap, 30-22.

But the Cubs controlled the onside attempt, took two knees, and advanced to the 2A quarterfinals.