Wall Street Analysts Predict a 55% Upside in Live Nation (LYV): Here's What You Should Know
LYV - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $76.70, gaining 1.2% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $118.90 indicates a 55% upside potential.
KVH (KVHI) Soars 5.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
KVH Industries (. KVHI - Free Report) shares rallied 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $8.72. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.8% loss over the past four weeks.
Roper Technologies (ROP) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
ROP - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a company's...
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
PHM - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this homebuilder have returned +18.1% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Is Most-Watched Stock BP p.l.c. (BP) Worth Betting on Now?
BP - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this oil and gas company have returned +1.3% over the past...
Evaluating NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Down 50% Before Q3 Earnings
NVDA - Free Report) third quarter FY23 earnings will start to lay out a broader picture for semiconductors stocks going forward. AMD - Free Report) reported earnings earlier in the month that were on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. AMD shares have started to climb along with the recent boost in markets after better than expected CPI numbers last week. Now let’s look at NVIDIA to see if it might be able to start to rebound.
Why Ross Stores (ROST) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
ROST - Free Report) , may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Ross Stores is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for ROST in this report.
Can Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
CGBD - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects...
Here's Why You Should Stay Invested in Progressive (PGR) Stock
PGR - Free Report) compelling product portfolio, leadership position, strength in Vehicle and Property businesses, healthy policies in force and retention bode well for growth. These, along with favorable growth estimates, make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. Progressive has a VGM Score of B. This score helps to...
Can Select Bancorp (SLCT) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Select Bancorp appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
ZM - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Should Value Investors Buy Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Breaking Down US Foods (USFD) Stock Before Earnings
US Foods (. USFD - Free Report) Q3 earnings report on November 10 will give a preview of how food distributors are doing with Tyson Foods (. HRL - Free Report) reporting later in the month. With an economic downturn looking more inevitable many food service companies could see a boost as consumers buckle down on excess spending and focus on necessities like food consumption.
Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Flexion Therapeutics could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
Why Wesco International (WCC) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Why Lululemon (LULU) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. One of our most popular services, Zacks Premium offers daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All are useful tools to find what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
2 Media Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry
FWONK - Free Report) and Reservoir Media (. RSVR - Free Report) are investing heavily to develop original and fresh content, including music and shows, to attract and retain subscribers. The availability of a variety of alternative packages, including skinny bundles, which are delivered at lower costs than traditional offerings to attract consumers, is aiding the industry players’ prospects. However, media companies have been affected by the decline in ratings for broadcast television, as well as reduced demand for home entertainment sales of theatrical content. Sluggish spending by advertisers due to raging inflation and a higher interest rate has been another concern.
Synopsys (SNPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
SNPS - Free Report) closed at $334.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of the...
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 15th
GOLD - Free Report) is the largest gold mining company in the world with many advanced exploration and development projects located across five continents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.6% downward over the last 60 days. Absolute Software (. ABST - Free Report)...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 14th
HDSN - Free Report) : This Dallas-based energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
