Photos: Clarkston football scores in final seconds to defeat Adams

CLARKSTON, Mich. — The Clarkston Wolves (10-2) defeated the Adams Highlanders 36-33 in the regional round of the Division 1 playoffs Friday night.

The two teams entered halftime tied at 21.

Clarkston running back Ethan Clark scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Wolves a 28-21 lead to start the fourth quarter. The touchdown was the 64th in his career, tying him for the most in Clarkston history.

Adams (10-2) quarterback Parker Picot connected with Brady Prieskorn on a 34-yard touchdown pass, but the Highlanders miss the PAT.

Picot scored again, this time of a 42-yard run to give the Highlanders a 33-28 lead with three minutes remaining in the game.

Clarkston drove to the Adams' 8-yard line with eight second remaining. On fourth down, quarterback Steven Kossak threw a touchdown in the corner of the end zone to Desman Stephens to give the Wolves the win.

Clarkston plays the winner of Grand Ledge vs. Caledonia in the semifinal.

Video and photos by Mariusz Nowak