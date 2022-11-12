Read full article on original website
Miss Mississippi shares plans for Miss America competition
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins has worked hard to become the fifth young woman from this state to win the Miss America crown. Perkins said, “I couldn’t be more excited to share my talent with the world.”. She will get the chance to perform...
Mississippi demands $2M from Utah-based prison company
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi auditor is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty at a state prison it was operating. Auditor Shad White said Monday that Management & Training Corporation had nearly 12,000 unfilled mandatory shifts from 2017 to 2020 at Marshall County Correctional Facility in northern Mississippi. MTC is based in Centerville, Utah.
Focused on Mississippi: New display for dugout canoe
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will celebrate their 5th anniversary in December. One of the key artifacts in the First Peoples Gallery received a facelift ahead of the anniversary. The 500-year-old dugout canoe has been redisplayed in a bigger, and more importantly, brighter setting. “Essentially, […]
Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Mississippi school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim. That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said. FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until […]
Mississippi baker competes in Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi baker will show off her skills while competing on the upcoming season of the Christmas Cookie Challenge on the Food Network. Beth Hennington is a consummate entrepreneur. As a teenager, her grandmother saw potential and invested in her artistic ability by signing her up for as summer art course […]
The Best Swimming Holes in Mississippi
Nothing beats jumping in a refreshing body of water on a sweltering summer’s day! Mississippi is no stranger to hot, humid summer temperatures. While you could stay inside in the air conditioning, what fun is that?. Take a day trip or pack an overnight bag and head out into...
Planning... Preparing... Waiting. Jackson Metro star signs with MSU MBB after 5 years of moves
Play high school ball. Get recruited. Sign. It's three simple steps that are anything but simple. Jackson native and Mississippi State basketball commit Lerenzo "Trey" Fort knows this better than anyone. "I wanted to better myself in a different way," Trey said. Trey won a state championship with MRA in...
Jackson State-Alcorn State: Numbers Don’t Lie
Both Jackson State and Alcorn State already have their fates decided, but the rivalry vibes will still be high on Saturday. The post Jackson State-Alcorn State: Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Mississippi hunters asked to harvest younger bucks to help control Chronic Wasting Disease
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) are advising hunters to help limit Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) cases in the state during the 2022-2023 deer hunting seasons. CWD is a 100% fatal, transmissible, neurogenerative disease. One challenge of detecting the disease is that until deer enter the […]
Mississippi says private prison firm owes state $2 million for understaffing prisons
The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly 12,000 unfilled mandatory shifts from...
Mississippi rescue pup wins in national ‘dirty dogs’ contest
Brookhaven’s BARL, the local animal rescue league, has won second place in this year’s 11th annual “Dirty Dogs Contest.”. Dirty and unkempt dogs are sometimes a rescue group’s worse nightmare, especially since potential adopters tend to pass them right by in a shelter. That’s why American...
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot rises to $323,000 after no winner
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 13 drawings with no jackpot winner, the jackpot for the Saturday, November 12 Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to $323,000. The jackpot was last hit on October 11. One player won $202,000 from a ticket purchased from Midway Pit Stop in Raymond. As a reminder, Cash Pop will officially […]
Mississippi officials investigating after train collides with vehicle Sunday
Mississippi authorities are investigating after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Nettleton Police Department report that the collision occurred at approximately noon Sunday afternoon near Will Robbins Highway and Buchanan Street. Officials say the vehicle was reportedly stuck on the tracks when it was hit...
Grants Ferry Parkway open in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. — The Grants Ferry Parkway is open to drivers after 20 years in the making. The parkway in Brandon connects North Trickhambridge Road to Highway 471. According to Mayor Butch Lee, the connection improves traffic flow through the city. Melanie Black, a Brandon resident, took her first...
Vicksburg woman accused of stabbing another woman in leg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman has been accused of stabbing another woman. Police said the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, November 11 at a home on Bodley Street. When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a 35-year-old woman suffering from a knife wound to her left leg. Police arrested […]
Mississippi officials: ‘gas station drugs’ still major danger to community
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
Gov. Reeves announces $49 million in funds for 15 new Mississippi projects
Governor Tate Reeves today announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Mississippi’s economy is thriving in every region across our state, and this includes our Gulf Coast. These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there. I’m grateful to the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for their continued efforts to make our state the best in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.”
