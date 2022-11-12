ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOK-TV

Miss Mississippi shares plans for Miss America competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins has worked hard to become the fifth young woman from this state to win the Miss America crown. Perkins said, “I couldn’t be more excited to share my talent with the world.”. She will get the chance to perform...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mississippi demands $2M from Utah-based prison company

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi auditor is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty at a state prison it was operating. Auditor Shad White said Monday that Management & Training Corporation had nearly 12,000 unfilled mandatory shifts from 2017 to 2020 at Marshall County Correctional Facility in northern Mississippi. MTC is based in Centerville, Utah.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: New display for dugout canoe

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will celebrate their 5th anniversary in December. One of the key artifacts in the First Peoples Gallery received a facelift ahead of the anniversary. The 500-year-old dugout canoe has been redisplayed in a bigger, and more importantly, brighter setting. “Essentially, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Mississippi school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes in Mississippi

Nothing beats jumping in a refreshing body of water on a sweltering summer’s day! Mississippi is no stranger to hot, humid summer temperatures. While you could stay inside in the air conditioning, what fun is that?. Take a day trip or pack an overnight bag and head out into...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi hunters asked to harvest younger bucks to help control Chronic Wasting Disease

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) are advising hunters to help limit Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) cases in the state during the 2022-2023 deer hunting seasons. CWD is a 100% fatal, transmissible, neurogenerative disease. One challenge of detecting the disease is that until deer enter the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot rises to $323,000 after no winner

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 13 drawings with no jackpot winner, the jackpot for the Saturday, November 12 Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to $323,000. The jackpot was last hit on October 11. One player won $202,000 from a ticket purchased from Midway Pit Stop in Raymond. As a reminder, Cash Pop will officially […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Grants Ferry Parkway open in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. — The Grants Ferry Parkway is open to drivers after 20 years in the making. The parkway in Brandon connects North Trickhambridge Road to Highway 471. According to Mayor Butch Lee, the connection improves traffic flow through the city. Melanie Black, a Brandon resident, took her first...
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg woman accused of stabbing another woman in leg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman has been accused of stabbing another woman. Police said the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, November 11 at a home on Bodley Street. When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a 35-year-old woman suffering from a knife wound to her left leg. Police arrested […]
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Gov. Reeves announces $49 million in funds for 15 new Mississippi projects

Governor Tate Reeves today announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Mississippi’s economy is thriving in every region across our state, and this includes our Gulf Coast. These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there. I’m grateful to the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for their continued efforts to make our state the best in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE

