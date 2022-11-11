ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tennismajors.com

Switzerland wins Billie Jean King Cup for first time by sweeping Australia

In a year that saw Roger Federer retire, Switzerland is on top of the tennis world. The Swiss women won the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time in their history, beating Australia 2-0 on Sunday evening in Glasgow, Scotland. It was an especially sweet triumph for Switzerland, which also reached the final in 2021 but lost to Russia.
tennismajors.com

Ruud begins ATP Finals campaign with straight-set win over Auger-Aliassime

Casper Ruud began his ATP Finals campaign with a straight-set win over Canada’s Felix Auger-Alaissime on Sunday in Turin, Italy. Ruud, who has struggled winning only two of six matches since reaching his second Grand Slam final at the US Open, needed one hour and 51 minutes to beat Auger-Aliassime 7-6, 6-4.
tennismajors.com

Nadal after losing to Fritz: Nitto ATP Finals “not the ideal tournament” for a comeback

The Nitto ATP Finals have not been kind to Rafael Nadal throughout his career. For the 22-time Grand Slam champion, a title at the year-end championship is the most glaring absence on his otherwise near-flawless tennis resume. In 10 appearances (not including the current one), Nadal has reached the final only twice — finishing runner-up to Roger Federer in 2010 and to Novak Djokovic in 2013.
The Guardian

‘Without enough Latvians, we won’t be Latvia’: eastern Europe’s shrinking population

Latvia’s population is 30% smaller than it was in 1990 and by 2050 numbers will be in decline in over half of Europe’s 52 countries. When Margarita Skangale was a teenager in the late 1970s, there were 1,200 pupils in Viļāni high school. When her son was young, the queue outside the children’s clothes shop – assuming, this being the Soviet era, it had any stock – stretched down the street.
tennismajors.com

Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin

Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
thecomeback.com

U.S. logo sends LGBT Pride message in Qatar World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is about to get underway and this year’s edition of soccer’s biggest tournament comes with a lot of controversies as well as decisions that every participating country must make. Given the country’s overwhelming number of human rights concerns and discriminatory practices, visiting nations are calculating how to respect the host while also sending the message that they don’t condone what Qatar represents.
tennismajors.com

Fritz debuts in style, hands Nadal another Nitto ATP Finals loss

Playing his first-ever match at the Nitto ATP Finals, Taylor Fritz defeated Rafael Nadal 7-6(3), 6-1 as round-robin competition in the Green Group got underway on Sunday. Fritz joined Casper Ruud with a 1-0 record in Turin after one hour and 37 minutes. Fritz seemingly had control throughout the opening...
Variety

MipCancun 2022: Booming Attendance, Biopics, Movies, Co-Pros, and an End to the Era of Volume

After Madrid’s Iberseries and Mipcom in Cannes, who on earth would want to make another long trek to a third TV forum in less than two months? Well, rather a lot of people. Two weeks out from 2022’s MipCancun, which runs Nov. 13-16, its organization confirmed an over 800 delegate attendance, which marks a return to pre-pandemic levels. Why is another matter. 10 takes on this year’s edition:  MipCancun’s Boom  Reasons for the attendance rebound cut several ways. “Europe and Latin America are no longer aligned. While Europe’s outlook is quite gloomy when it comes to developing scripted series with platforms, the boom...
hotnewhiphop.com

Dua Lipa Denies Rumor She’s Performing At World Cup, Cites Human Rights Concerns

Dua Lipa says that she’ll be happy to visit Qatar after the country follows through on its human rights pledges. Dua Lipa says that she’s not performing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The pop star cleared up the confusion on her Instagram Story, Sunday, while citing human rights concerns regarding Qatar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy