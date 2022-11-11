Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Switzerland wins Billie Jean King Cup for first time by sweeping Australia
In a year that saw Roger Federer retire, Switzerland is on top of the tennis world. The Swiss women won the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time in their history, beating Australia 2-0 on Sunday evening in Glasgow, Scotland. It was an especially sweet triumph for Switzerland, which also reached the final in 2021 but lost to Russia.
tennismajors.com
Djokovic set to be allowed to play Australian Open with reports his visa ban will be lifted
Months of discussions behind the scenes and a change of government seem to have done the trick. According to an exclusive report in The Guardian, Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play in the Australian Open in January, with his three-year visa ban set to be overturned by immigration minister Andrew Giles.
tennismajors.com
Ruud begins ATP Finals campaign with straight-set win over Auger-Aliassime
Casper Ruud began his ATP Finals campaign with a straight-set win over Canada’s Felix Auger-Alaissime on Sunday in Turin, Italy. Ruud, who has struggled winning only two of six matches since reaching his second Grand Slam final at the US Open, needed one hour and 51 minutes to beat Auger-Aliassime 7-6, 6-4.
tennismajors.com
Nadal after losing to Fritz: Nitto ATP Finals “not the ideal tournament” for a comeback
The Nitto ATP Finals have not been kind to Rafael Nadal throughout his career. For the 22-time Grand Slam champion, a title at the year-end championship is the most glaring absence on his otherwise near-flawless tennis resume. In 10 appearances (not including the current one), Nadal has reached the final only twice — finishing runner-up to Roger Federer in 2010 and to Novak Djokovic in 2013.
tennismajors.com
Auger-Aliassime picks up first win over Nadal, leaving Spaniard on verge of exit from ATP Finals
Felix Auger-Aliassime hit 14 aces as he handed Rafael Nadal a second defeat in two matches at the ATP Finals on Tuesday as he claimed a 6-3, 6-4 win in their Green Group encounter in Turin. The Canadian saved break points in two games in the opening set but took...
‘Without enough Latvians, we won’t be Latvia’: eastern Europe’s shrinking population
Latvia’s population is 30% smaller than it was in 1990 and by 2050 numbers will be in decline in over half of Europe’s 52 countries. When Margarita Skangale was a teenager in the late 1970s, there were 1,200 pupils in Viļāni high school. When her son was young, the queue outside the children’s clothes shop – assuming, this being the Soviet era, it had any stock – stretched down the street.
tennismajors.com
“Happy that the match will not be played in Philippe Chatrier” – Ruud looks forward to Nadal clash after beating Auger-Aliassime
After a fantastic season which saw him reach his first Grand Slam final and then his second as well as win three ATP titles, Norway’s Casper Ruud came into the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy on a poor run of form. Outside of team competitions such as the...
tennismajors.com
November 15, 2015: The day Novak Djokovic completed the longest winning streak at the ATP Finals
Tennis – Barclays ATP World Tour Finals – O2 Arena, London – 15/11/15 Men’s Singles – Serbia’s Novak Djokovic with Japan’s Kei Nishikori after winning their match. What happened exactly on that day. On this day, November 15, 2015, in the opening match...
tennismajors.com
Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin
Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
US tops Canada in shootout in opener of Rivalry Series
KELOWNA, British Columbia (AP) — Hilary Knight and Alex Carpenter scored in a shootout, leading the United States to a 4-3 win over Canada on Tuesday night in the first game of a seven-game Rivalry Series. Canada’s Loren Gabel was stopped by goaltender Nicole Hensley to end the game...
‘Life halts when a storm hits’: how a climate threat affects Cairo and Dubai
As a young girl, I used to check the weather by looking out of my fifth-floor flat window. We lived in a congested neighbourhood in Cairo, and some days were what I called “orange-coloured weather”, when sandstorms fogged the streets below. On those days, I knew there was...
tennismajors.com
“Peace Peace Peace All We Need” – Rublev signs off ATP Finals win with anti-war message
When Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev took to the court for their round-robin clash at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy on Monday, both players walked in as neutral athletes unable to play under the flag of Russia. Despite that, the presence of their country was inescapable on Day...
thecomeback.com
U.S. logo sends LGBT Pride message in Qatar World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is about to get underway and this year’s edition of soccer’s biggest tournament comes with a lot of controversies as well as decisions that every participating country must make. Given the country’s overwhelming number of human rights concerns and discriminatory practices, visiting nations are calculating how to respect the host while also sending the message that they don’t condone what Qatar represents.
tennismajors.com
Fritz debuts in style, hands Nadal another Nitto ATP Finals loss
Playing his first-ever match at the Nitto ATP Finals, Taylor Fritz defeated Rafael Nadal 7-6(3), 6-1 as round-robin competition in the Green Group got underway on Sunday. Fritz joined Casper Ruud with a 1-0 record in Turin after one hour and 37 minutes. Fritz seemingly had control throughout the opening...
‘Paris agreement’ for nature imperative at Cop15, architects of climate deal say
The architects of the Paris agreement have urged world leaders to reach an ambitious sister deal for nature at the Cop15 biodiversity conference this December while warning that limiting global heating to 1.5C is impossible without protecting and restoring ecosystems. On biodiversity day at the Cop27 climate conference in Egypt,...
tennismajors.com
Beaten Tsitsipas “not really that much in a rush” to become world No 1 after top spot hopes ended by Djokovic in Turin
Stefanos Tsitsipas found Novak Djokovic too hot to handle yet again in his first match of the ATP Finals on Monday, the 6-4, 7-6 (4) defeat enough to end his hopes of finishing the year ranked No 1. The Greek had needed to win all his five matches – three...
tennismajors.com
Caroline Garcia opens up about her coaching scenario and her father on French radio
Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia came into the WTA Finals without the coach, Bertran Perret, who had worked with her throughout the season, and walked away with the title – the biggest of her career so far. The decision of Perret to walk away from the team just days before the...
MipCancun 2022: Booming Attendance, Biopics, Movies, Co-Pros, and an End to the Era of Volume
After Madrid’s Iberseries and Mipcom in Cannes, who on earth would want to make another long trek to a third TV forum in less than two months? Well, rather a lot of people. Two weeks out from 2022’s MipCancun, which runs Nov. 13-16, its organization confirmed an over 800 delegate attendance, which marks a return to pre-pandemic levels. Why is another matter. 10 takes on this year’s edition: MipCancun’s Boom Reasons for the attendance rebound cut several ways. “Europe and Latin America are no longer aligned. While Europe’s outlook is quite gloomy when it comes to developing scripted series with platforms, the boom...
hotnewhiphop.com
Dua Lipa Denies Rumor She’s Performing At World Cup, Cites Human Rights Concerns
Dua Lipa says that she’ll be happy to visit Qatar after the country follows through on its human rights pledges. Dua Lipa says that she’s not performing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The pop star cleared up the confusion on her Instagram Story, Sunday, while citing human rights concerns regarding Qatar.
Comments / 0