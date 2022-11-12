One month ago, the Fresno State football team looked to be in big trouble. The Bulldogs had a record of 1-4 with a four-game losing streak. They had also lost several key players to injuries. But what a difference one month can make. Heading into Saturday night's game against Nevada in Reno, Fresno State has won five in a row and needs just one more victory to clinch the West Division title. That would send the Bulldogs to the Mountain West championship game. It feels like a quick turnaround, but it was accomplished by sticking to the game plan of getting it done one game at a time. And the formula for clinching the title will not change.

