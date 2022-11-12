Read full article on original website
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
KMPH.com
Haener, Moreno-Cropper lift Fresno State over UNLV 37-30
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Haener passed for 313 yards and three touchdowns — including two long ones to Jalen Moreno-Cropper — and Fresno State held off UNLV 37-30 on Friday night. Quarterback Doug Brumfield's 5-yard touchdown run and field goals covering 43, 48 and 27 yards...
csufresno.edu
Women’s basketball falls short to Bakersfield
The Fresno State women’s basketball team fell short in a 56-53 loss against California State University, Bakersfield on Friday night at the Save Mart Center. On a night when the ‘Dogs struggled to create meaningful offensive possessions early in the game, Yanina Todorova carried the load for the Bulldogs, recording a career-high 26 points.
KMPH.com
'Dogs closing in on the clincher
One month ago, the Fresno State football team looked to be in big trouble. The Bulldogs had a record of 1-4 with a four-game losing streak. They had also lost several key players to injuries. But what a difference one month can make. Heading into Saturday night's game against Nevada in Reno, Fresno State has won five in a row and needs just one more victory to clinch the West Division title. That would send the Bulldogs to the Mountain West championship game. It feels like a quick turnaround, but it was accomplished by sticking to the game plan of getting it done one game at a time. And the formula for clinching the title will not change.
Hanford Sentinel
Huskies eke out 13-12 win, advance in playoffs
The Hanford West Huskies football team advanced to the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division VI playoffs following a 13-12 win over Kern Valley on Nov. 10 in Hanford. The Huskies, the No. 1 seed, will host No. 5 seed Avenal on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. in Hanford.
wascotrib.com
Girls golf team wins against odds
The Wasco High School varsity girls golf team made history after winning the Valley Championship in Visalia. This was after taking first place at the South Sequoia League Championship. The girls played hard to take home the win against many other highly ranked schools, including private schools that have more...
Hanford Sentinel
Selma's Richard Figueroa goes 4-0 for Sundevils
Richard Figueroa, former Selma High standout, went 4-0 this past weekend for the Arizona State Sun Devils. Figueroa, a 2021 graduate of Selma High, wrestled his first match for the Sun Devils on Nov. 12. In the 125-pound weight match, he defeated Rutgers Dylan Shawver by a 5-3 decision. He...
Tulare, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
csufresno.edu
Fresno State graduate student Carlos Mendoza’s experiences inspire him to give back
Fresno State graduate student Carlos Mendoza remembers the day he and his co-workers had to take away two children from their mother in the hospital due to a drug overdose. One of the children tested positive for methamphetamine after being exposed to the substance by the mother. Mendoza, an intern...
KMPH.com
Student surprised with $2,500 scholarship by Fresno orthodontist
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno orthodontist surprised a Fresno freshman with a $2,500 scholarship on Monday. This is the fifth EMPOWER Human Kindness scholarship awarded by Nalchajian Orthodontics. Drs. Greg and Nicole Nalchajian surprised 15-year-old Carson Pool at Endeavor Charter School in Fresno. The doctors say Carson is...
Foggy day school schedule for Monday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Monday, Nov. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Golden Plains Unified Plan A. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog. Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on. Watch for […]
fresyes.com
Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?
It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
KMPH.com
Fresno ranks 40th with worst pothole problem across the country
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — California drivers are no strangers to potholes. According to a recent report, Fresno ranks 40th among California cities for some of the worst potholes around. As for where California ranks among other states, we’re sitting at 15. But which city has the worst potholes?...
kingsriverlife.com
BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café
Here at KRL we love to find unique places whether they be shops, cafes, or coffee shops. Recently we discovered one that also had a very unique name—BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café located in Fresno. It opened in January of 2018. I took some time to chat with the Café’s owner Jenny Rivera and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect as they also offer holiday meals you can take home for the family–all of the great home cooking without any of the work.
KMPH.com
Boys & Girls Club on the hunt for new center in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The Boys and Girls Club is on the hunt for a new location as they have outgrown the current one in Reedley. The Community Center has been hosting the Reedley club for the past decade but as they have grown in members they now need to accommodate everyone.
Golden Valley High School student honors veterans through his trumpet
Golden Valley High senior Johnny Rogel-Gonzalez is honoring veterans with the instrument he has been playing since the 6th grade.
Man shot near Fresno school, police searching for suspect
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning next to a school in southwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the shooting happened near Belgravia and Lotus avenues around 2:30 a.m. next to Kirk Elementary School. Officers say they believe the suspect left the scene on foot. The victim […]
KMPH.com
Unconscious man dragged from pool, rushed to the hospital in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after deputies say he was found unconscious inside a pool in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a gardener using a leaf blower accidentally fell into the pool and was later found by a coworker.
KMPH.com
New African elephant joins the Fresno Chaffee Zoo family
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A new member has been added to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo family. According to the Zoo, a male African elephant named Mabu can now be seen walking on the savanna in African Adventure. “We are excited to have Mabu join our herd,” said Lyn Myers,...
Woman hit by a truck while jay-walking in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night while crossing outside of a crosswalk according to the Fresno Police Department. At about 7:30 P.M. police responed to the location of a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Olive Avune and Peach Avenue. Police located a woman who had […]
Central Fresno double homicide victims identified by police
Fresno Police have identified the two people who were shot dead after at least 13 rounds were fired into their car in Central Fresno.
