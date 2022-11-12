Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Fire damages north Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was taken away in an ambulance after a fire at a north Fort Wayne home Monday morning. Fort Wayne fire crews were called around 8:15 a.m. to a home at 1618 Lochinvar Drive, off Dupont Road. At the two-story home, firefighters appeared...
wfft.com
Residents of Chase Manor apartment building respond to weekend fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A single smoke detector still beeps outside a Chase Manor apartment building following a fire early Saturday morning. “We’ve been having all this beautiful weather but that first cold night, we get this,” renter Kym Jones said. Jones rents an apartment in the...
WANE-TV
Police respond to crash in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash that happened in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Two cars were in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Hadley roads, but traffic was still able to get through without much trouble. It is not known if anyone...
wfft.com
Fire hospitalizes one, evacuates 24 Chase Manor units
The Fort Wayne Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second story apartment at Chase Manor around midnight Saturday. Fire hospitalizes one, evacuates 24 Chase Manor units. The Fort Wayne Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second story apartment at Chase Manor around...
wfft.com
Man injured in shooting in Southtown Walmart parking lot in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One man has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the Southtown Walmart parking lot, according to Fort Wayne Police. The call came in just after 4 p.m. When medics arrived, they found the man with life-threatening injuries. His condition later improved to non-life-threatening at...
WANE-TV
Woman in life-threatening condition after crash in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash in northeast Fort Wayne Monday evening that left one person in life-threatening condition, according to police. Police responded to a crash near the intersection of Stony Brook and Brookview drives at approximately 6:45 p.m. on reports of a vehicle crash.
WANE-TV
Leaf collection extended again in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews will continue to collect leaves in north Fort Wayne throughout this week “due to the large amount of leaves” in the area, the city’s street department announced Tuesday. It’s the second extension for the northern part of the city. According...
fortwaynesnbc.com
City anticipates delay in leaf pickup schedule
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Street Department says those who live in the central section of the City will have to wait a bit longer for their leaves to be collected. Due to the large amount of leaves that were left for the department to pickup on...
wfft.com
Lake Avenue will have lane restrictions Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Lake Avenue between Lakehurst Drive and Reed Road Tuesday. AEP crews will be working on power lines. Weather permitting, work should be done Thursday.
WANE-TV
OPEN: Shelter for victims of apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shelter is currently opening for victims of the Chase Manor apartment fire that took blaze late Friday night. According to a release, The Indiana Region of the American red Cross acted in response to the fire that impacted 24 units within the complex. The shelter is being held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Red Cross staff and volunteers are assisting on-site.
WANE-TV
Police detain suspects in shooting at Southtown Crossing Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was hospitalized and two men were taken to Fort Wayne Police headquarters for questioning after a shooting late Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart in Southtown Crossing. In the parking lot of the superstore, Fort Wayne Police had an...
wfft.com
North Clinton and Parnell, North Clinton and St. Joe Center lane restrictions Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions at the intersections of North Clinton Street and Parnell Avenue, and North Clinton Street and St. Joe Center Road on Tuesday. The restrictions are to allow for repairs to the curbs. Weather permitting, the work should be completed by Wednesday.
fortwaynesnbc.com
POLICE PURSUIT: Two juveniles cause a car accident in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A police pursuit Sunday evening ended in a car crash in downtown Fort Wayne. Around 4:57 p.m., detectives with the Gang and Violent Crimes unit were patrolling near East Creighton Avenue and Smith Street when a detective noticed an active stolen vehicle driving down East Creighton Ave. Detectives say they tried to pull the vehicle over but instead it took off.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition and Hugo Coffee fundraiser starts Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition is teaming up with Hugo Coffee to raise money for the improvement of conditions for Pit Bull dogs in Northern Indiana. The Coalition provides resources for Pit Bulls in need, education, and public awareness about Pit Bull dogs. The fundraiser...
wfft.com
Arrest made in Sunday's Harrison Street shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police have arrested a man connected with a Sunday shooting. Police responded to the area of 5200 South Harrison around 7 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound in serious condition. Police say they arrested Willie Wilson, 32, shortly after the...
WNDU
16-year-old thrown from pick-up and struck, killed on U.S. 6
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old from Topeka, Indiana. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Martin Bontrager. The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. on U.S. 6 east of Kenilworth Road. Police say Bontrager was one of...
“You will most likely be arrested” Fort Wayne Police homicide detectives discuss their high success rate
WANE 15 sat down with Sergeant Dave Klein and Sergeant Matt Wilson on Tuesday. The two said that in 2019 they were able to go from six detectives on the unit to 10. That change allowed for them to create five, two-man teams.
WOWO News
Two Juveniles Lead Police In Downtown Pursuit In Stolen Vehicle
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Sunday shortly before 5 P.M., Fort Wayne Police were patrolling near E. Creighton Ave and Smith St. when they noticed an active stolen vehicle driving down E. Creighton Ave. Police tried to stop the stolen vehicle but rather than pull over, the stolen vehicle fled and took officers on a pursuit.
WANE-TV
New details: Witnesses describe semi’s reckless driving in Warsaw crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Court documents released Tuesday reveal eyewitness accounts of the semi driver’s reckless behavior leading up to the bus crash in Warsaw. Police released on Monday night the charges for 58-year-old Victor Santos: 26 felony counts, 22 of which are for criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, along with 4 counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle.
WISH-TV
Semi driver under arrest after school bus crash leaves 16 injured in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WISH) — A semi-driver is under arrest for operating while intoxicated after crashing into a school bus, leaving 16 people hurt, according to Warsaw police. The crash happened just after 8 pm on Saturday night on U.S. 30 near Center Street. Warsaw Police said the bus was...
