US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Says Polish Missile Incident Shows West Moving Closer to World War
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that an alleged missile strike on Polish territory showed that the West was moving closer to another World War. "The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged 'missile strike' on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia,...
US News and World Report
NATO Allies Wake up to Russian Supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) - The world's largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
US News and World Report
Biden Disputes Ukraine Leader Comments That Missiles That Landed in Poland Weren't Ukrainian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin. "That's not the evidence," Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Shocked by Ukraine War, Russian Neighbour Kazakhstan Looks West
ALMATY (Reuters) - There is little doubt that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will extend his rule over Kazakhstan by seven years in presidential elections on Sunday. What is less clear is how the former diplomat can reduce his resource-rich country's dependence on Russia without alienating it. Tokayev – who opinion polls predict...
US News and World Report
Russia Summons Polish Envoy After Missile Incident
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has summoned the Polish ambassador to Moscow to the foreign ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Earlier the Kremlin accused Poland of reacting in "absolutely hysterical" fashion to Tuesday's incident when two people were killed by a missile in eastern Poland. Poland and NATO said on Wednesday it was probably a stray rocket fired by Ukraine's air defences and not, as some reports initially suggested, by Russia.
US News and World Report
Biden Said Ukraine Air Defence Missile Responsible for Poland Blast - NATO Source
BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in eastern Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, a NATO source told Reuters on Wednesday. The blast, which killed two people, raised global alarm that the Ukraine conflict could spill into neighbouring...
US News and World Report
Brittney Griner Transferred to Russian Penal Colony
(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, facing nine years behind bars in Russia after being convicted on drug charges, has been transferred to a penal colony about 500 km (300 miles) southeast of Moscow, her lawyers said on Thursday. Griner was sentenced in August following her arrest at a Moscow...
US News and World Report
EU Poised to Unblock Billions in Funds for Hungary - Sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's executive is on track to unblocking billions of euros in funds for Hungary this year after Prime Minister Viktor Orban bowed to pressure from the bloc over democratic checks and balances, EU sources said. At stake is up to 14.7 billion euros ($15.3 billion),...
US News and World Report
Attacks in Ukraine During G20 Shows Putin's Contempt for International Rules, Spain's PM Says
MADRID (Reuters) - The attacks in Ukraine during the G20 summit in Indonesia this week shows Russian President Vladimir Putin's contempt towards international rules, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. Sanchez also entirely blamed Russia for the crises on the food and energy markets in a news conference...
US News and World Report
Analysis-China's Freeze on Taiwan Contact Fuels Worry as Tensions Build
TAIPEI (Reuters) - When Chinese authorities detained a Taiwanese citizen in China in August for an alleged violation of security laws, officials in Taipei sent messages of concern to Beijing seeking details. The missives went unanswered, like many of the texts and faxes Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council has sent to...
US News and World Report
Former Moldovan President Released, Vows New Protests
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who faces a series of criminal charges, was released from house arrest on Friday and vowed to take part in protests against the ex-Soviet state's current pro-Western leader. "I intend to go into the different regions and villages to talk to people,...
US News and World Report
Pressure Mounts in Giant Mexican Migrant Camp as U.S. Expulsions Ruled Unlawful
SAN PEDRO TAPANATEPEC, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants are camping in squalid conditions in a remote southern Mexican town after U.S. and Mexican authorities implemented new policies aimed at stemming the illegal flow of Venezuelans into the United States. Located on a muddy sports field in San Pedro Tapanatepec...
US News and World Report
White House Asks Congress for $500 Million to Modernize Oil Reserve
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration has asked Congress for $500 million to modernize the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve (SPR), a document outlining the request shows. If approved by Congress, the request, issued by the White House on Tuesday, provides the Department of Energy (DOE) with funding to improve the four...
US News and World Report
Russian Economy Shrinks 4% in Third Quarter - Statistics Agency
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's economy shrank 4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, data from the Rosstat federal statistics service showed on Wednesday, as the consequences of the country's military actions in Ukraine continued to weigh on the economy. That was a slight improvement from the second quarter, when...
US News and World Report
China Urges Calm About Poland Missile Incident
BEIJING (Reuters) - All parties should "stay calm and exercise restraint under current circumstances," China's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Mao Ning, told a regular briefing on Wednesday, in remarks about a Russian-made missile that landed in Poland. (Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
US News and World Report
Blinken Says Russia Felt World Wouldn't Accept Refusal to Extend Grain Deal
BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Russia agreeing to renew the Black Sea grain deal was a sign that Moscow felt the world would not accept any refusal to extend it. The grain deal was extended earlier on Thursday. "Together, we sent a...
US News and World Report
North Korea Fires Missile, Vows 'Fiercer' Response to U.S., Allies
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Thursday as it warned of "fiercer military responses" to U.S. efforts to boost its security presence in the region with its allies, saying Washington is taking a "gamble it will regret." North Korea has conducted a record number of such tests...
US News and World Report
Netherlands Protests 'Despicable' Russian Response to MH17 Verdict
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Dutch government said on Friday it had summoned the Russian ambassador in the Netherlands over what it called Moscow's "utterly despicable" response to the verdict in the trial over the 2014 downing of Flight MH17. Russia said on Thursday the Dutch court's decision to convict two former...
US News and World Report
NATO Says Poland Blast Likely Caused by Ukrainian Missile, but Moscow Bears Responsibility
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -NATO's secretary-general said Tuesday's blast in Poland was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile but that Russia was ultimately responsible because it started the war. The missile that landed on a Polish grains facility, killing two, initially raised global alarm that the Ukraine war could spill...
US News and World Report
Biden Says Inflation Help Is Coming but 'Will Take Time'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden cautioned on Friday that “it's going to take time” for inflation to recede, but he offered fresh assurance that legislation he signed earlier this year will soon help limit costs for health care and energy. He made the remarks while meeting...
