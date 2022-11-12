ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

Gophers Rout Northwestern, Johnnies Win Fourth Straight Title

The University of Minnesota, North Dakota State University, and St. John's University football teams won big on Saturday. The CSB and SJU basketball and hockey teams also end the weekend on a high note. The St. Cloud State basketball teams notched their first wins of the season, the SCSU men's hockey team rallied to earn the weekend split, and the St. Cloud Norsemen and Granite City Lumberjacks both came out on top, while the SCSU women's hockey team was swept up by UMD. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will head to Buffalo, the Timberwolves will face off against Cleveland, the Wild will host San Jose, and the Gopher women's basketball team will look to build an early-season win streak.
FARGO, ND
106.9 KROC

Did Minnesota Toy Get Inducted into 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame?

Back in September there were twelve toys nominated for the 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame announced. Interesting fun fact that I learned while hearing the nominees announced was that one of the toys on this list was actually founded in Minnesota. Any guesses looking at the list? I'll save the suspense for you...it's the Nerf Toys. It was founded in St. Paul, Minnesota by Reyn Guyer of Parker Brothers. Actually shared a little more on it, if you'd like to read about it HERE.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi

Minnesota’s voter turnout last week was once again robust, but about 100,000 fewer voters cast ballots for governor compared to the midterm election of 2018.  Where were those 100,000 fewer votes? Hennepin and Ramsey counties are responsible for most of the dropoff. Hennepin turnout was down 50,000 votes compared to 2018, while Ramsey County was […] The post Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin.  While comfortable, that margin is somewhat diminished from Walz’s first campaign in 2018, when he defeated Jeff Johnson by more than 11% for the gubernatorial seat vacated by Mark Dayton.  Below the surface, however, […] The post Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota

If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
WAITE PARK, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota National Guard breaks new ground in senior enlisted position

The Minnesota National Guard broke new ground for enlisted leadership this week, promoting an Air Force sergeant to the Guard's top enlisted position for the first time. Army personnel have filled the Command Senior Enlisted Leader role through the Minnesota Guard's 166-year history — until now. Command Chief Master Sergeant Lisa Erikson is the second woman to serve in the role, but the first to come from what's called the “air side” of the Guard.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

500-plus crashes on snowy Minnesota roads, many caught on video

(FOX 9) - Hundreds of crashes were reported on Minnesota roads Monday as the first measurable snow fell in the Twin Cities metro. Snow is falling, and staying, in many regions of the state Monday, with on-and-off snow showers expected to produce an inch or two for the Twin Cities by Monday evening. As of noon, much of the metro had picked up more than an inch of snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Snow Expected for Much of Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will begin across western Minnesota late Sunday night, spread east to the I-35 corridor by mid-morning Monday, and then overspread western Wisconsin around midday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Thanksgiving meals, turkey giveaways in the Twin Cities and beyond

With the rise in prices and continued supply chain issues this year, many Americans will be feeling the pinch. To meet the needs, many community organizations are stepping up to help families facing food insecurities this holiday season. See a few events and resources below. ​The Salvation Army recently announced...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

DeRusha Drop-In: Apostle Supper Club

Is “drop-in” a good name for this? I’m not giving a full review—it’s an early visit to a new restaurant where we try a few things, have a few drinks, and I tell you what I think. The DeRusha Drop-In. We’ll see how it goes.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

State of Policing: St. Paul Police's "Response to Resistance or Aggression Training"

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis changed the world, and put a greater emphasis on police accountability.You told us transparency with police training is paramount. We listened, and started working on a special, months-long project to offer the first real look at training for use of force.We'll give you a rare inside look at that training, you'll hear from the community, we'll talk with police chiefs and the regulatory agency over training and standards.Our partner in the project is the St. Paul Police Department. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle watched their quarterly training, which is a requirement...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud

A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

