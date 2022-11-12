Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Related
Gophers Rout Northwestern, Johnnies Win Fourth Straight Title
The University of Minnesota, North Dakota State University, and St. John's University football teams won big on Saturday. The CSB and SJU basketball and hockey teams also end the weekend on a high note. The St. Cloud State basketball teams notched their first wins of the season, the SCSU men's hockey team rallied to earn the weekend split, and the St. Cloud Norsemen and Granite City Lumberjacks both came out on top, while the SCSU women's hockey team was swept up by UMD. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will head to Buffalo, the Timberwolves will face off against Cleveland, the Wild will host San Jose, and the Gopher women's basketball team will look to build an early-season win streak.
St. Paul Saints name Sierra Bailey Assistant General Manager
The Minnesota Twins triple-A affiliate St. Paul Saints announced 34-year-old Sierra Bailey as their new Vice President and Assistant General Manager.
Did Minnesota Toy Get Inducted into 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame?
Back in September there were twelve toys nominated for the 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame announced. Interesting fun fact that I learned while hearing the nominees announced was that one of the toys on this list was actually founded in Minnesota. Any guesses looking at the list? I'll save the suspense for you...it's the Nerf Toys. It was founded in St. Paul, Minnesota by Reyn Guyer of Parker Brothers. Actually shared a little more on it, if you'd like to read about it HERE.
Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities
An Omaha, Nebraska shooting range venue that bills itself as a “unique, family-friendly entertainment experience” has announced plans to open in the Twin Cities, prompting critics to rehash allegations that the company uses white supremacist and Nazi symbols and imagery. 88 Tactical, in partnership with investment and development...
Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi
Minnesota’s voter turnout last week was once again robust, but about 100,000 fewer voters cast ballots for governor compared to the midterm election of 2018. Where were those 100,000 fewer votes? Hennepin and Ramsey counties are responsible for most of the dropoff. Hennepin turnout was down 50,000 votes compared to 2018, while Ramsey County was […] The post Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin. While comfortable, that margin is somewhat diminished from Walz’s first campaign in 2018, when he defeated Jeff Johnson by more than 11% for the gubernatorial seat vacated by Mark Dayton. Below the surface, however, […] The post Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
mprnews.org
Minnesota National Guard breaks new ground in senior enlisted position
The Minnesota National Guard broke new ground for enlisted leadership this week, promoting an Air Force sergeant to the Guard's top enlisted position for the first time. Army personnel have filled the Command Senior Enlisted Leader role through the Minnesota Guard's 166-year history — until now. Command Chief Master Sergeant Lisa Erikson is the second woman to serve in the role, but the first to come from what's called the “air side” of the Guard.
fox9.com
Minnesota's Tom Emmer chosen as No. 3 House Republican
Following the mid-term elections, Minnesota’s Tom Emmer is set to become the third most ranking member of the U.S House of Representatives. FOX 9’s Theo Keith has the latest.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
500-plus crashes on snowy Minnesota roads, many caught on video
(FOX 9) - Hundreds of crashes were reported on Minnesota roads Monday as the first measurable snow fell in the Twin Cities metro. Snow is falling, and staying, in many regions of the state Monday, with on-and-off snow showers expected to produce an inch or two for the Twin Cities by Monday evening. As of noon, much of the metro had picked up more than an inch of snow.
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
Snow Expected for Much of Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will begin across western Minnesota late Sunday night, spread east to the I-35 corridor by mid-morning Monday, and then overspread western Wisconsin around midday.
WATCH: Insane Close Call On Icy Minnesota Road Monday
Winter is officially here with one of our first major snowfalls falling on Sunday night into Monday. It is mid-November so it's not unusual that we are seeing snow but it definitely isn't easy when it happens. Ha!. The Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty snowy month for the...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Thanksgiving meals, turkey giveaways in the Twin Cities and beyond
With the rise in prices and continued supply chain issues this year, many Americans will be feeling the pinch. To meet the needs, many community organizations are stepping up to help families facing food insecurities this holiday season. See a few events and resources below. The Salvation Army recently announced...
minnesotamonthly.com
DeRusha Drop-In: Apostle Supper Club
Is “drop-in” a good name for this? I’m not giving a full review—it’s an early visit to a new restaurant where we try a few things, have a few drinks, and I tell you what I think. The DeRusha Drop-In. We’ll see how it goes.
valleynewslive.com
‘I’m not done being a mom’: Minnesota mom battling Stage IV colon cancer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Angela Tate is a 33-year-old mom who is battling Stage IV colon cancer. Despite the circumstances, Tate is taking each day one step at a time. “The support has been overwhelming,” said Tate. “Today I’m here. Today I’m strong. Today I’m alive and living and thriving.”
State of Policing: St. Paul Police's "Response to Resistance or Aggression Training"
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis changed the world, and put a greater emphasis on police accountability.You told us transparency with police training is paramount. We listened, and started working on a special, months-long project to offer the first real look at training for use of force.We'll give you a rare inside look at that training, you'll hear from the community, we'll talk with police chiefs and the regulatory agency over training and standards.Our partner in the project is the St. Paul Police Department. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle watched their quarterly training, which is a requirement...
Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud
A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
This Heartfelt Minnesota Advice Needs to be Read by St. Cloud Drivers!
Beginning of August is when my boyfriend and I moved here to the St. Cloud area and slowly but surely we have been learning our way around the area and navigating the roads. For the most part it's been a great transition. However, there is one thing I did not expect when I moved here.
Man found shot dead near St. Paul loading dock identified
A man fatally shot near a St. Paul loading dock has been identified. Police said 33-year-old Deondrae Atkins, from St. Paul, was found dead on the 200 block of W. 9th St. early Sunday morning. No arrests have been made as of Monday. Medics determined Atkins was shot in the...
Comments / 1