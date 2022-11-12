ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Prague, MN

montgomerymnnews.com

Scott Kenneth Neumann, 52

Scott Kenneth Neumann, age 52, of Waterville, MN, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at his home with his mom by his side. Scott was born September 14th, 1970 in Owatonna, MN, the son of Margaret “Margie” (Lambrecht) Neumann Jacobson, of Waterville, MN, and the late Kenneth R. Neumann. He attended school in Owatonna and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1989.
WATERVILLE, MN
montgomerymnnews.com

Russel “Roscoe” Robert Vohnoutka, 54

Russel “Roscoe” Robert Vohnoutka, age 54, of Lonsdale, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Russ was born in New Prague on August 25, 1968 to Joseph and Eraina (Stopski) Vohnoutka. He graduated from New Prague High School and was currently working as a utility line surveyor for Vannguard Utility Partners.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
montgomerymnnews.com

Susan J. Gregor, 74 - Death Notice

Susan J. Gregor, age 74, of Land O’ Lakes, FL and formerly Faribault, MN passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at her home following an extended illness. Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault and will be announced later.
FARIBAULT, MN
montgomerymnnews.com

Lucille “Celie” Harriet Grose, 94

Lucille “Celie” Harriet Grose, also lovingly known as “Grandma Lucy” of Waterville passed away on the morning of Friday, November 11, 2022, at Traditions of Waterville. She was 94 years old. Born in Waterville on January 12, 1928, Lucille was the daughter of William and Gertrude...
WATERVILLE, MN
montgomerymnnews.com

Earl Thomas “Tom” Tarter, 83

Earl Thomas “Tom” Tarter, age 83 of Waterville passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Friday, November 11, 2022, in Waterville. He was born in Kentucky on April 13, 1939. The family relocated to Arizona in 1950. Tom was the oldest son of Roe and Emma (Lindsey) Tarter. After school, Tom went into the Navy where he served his country for five years before entering the Army for an additional 20 years.
WATERVILLE, MN

