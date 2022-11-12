Earl Thomas “Tom” Tarter, age 83 of Waterville passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Friday, November 11, 2022, in Waterville. He was born in Kentucky on April 13, 1939. The family relocated to Arizona in 1950. Tom was the oldest son of Roe and Emma (Lindsey) Tarter. After school, Tom went into the Navy where he served his country for five years before entering the Army for an additional 20 years.

