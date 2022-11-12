Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Projecting South Carolina's Final Three Games
South Carolina has a demanding schedule ahead of them, and they must finish strong to salvage momentum.
atozsports.com
One big thing the Tennessee Vols will need to watch for against South Carolina
The Tennessee Vols shouldn’t have many issues with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night in Columbia. South Carolina has lost two of its last three games, they have the No. 68 scoring offense and the No. 68 scoring defense in the nation, and Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer admitted this week that Florida’s tempo gave his team trouble last weekend.
atozsports.com
Comment from Shane Beamer suggests South Carolina will struggle against Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols will travel to Columbia this upcoming weekend to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. And it could be another blowout win for the Vols. Tennessee appears to be back on track after a dominating 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. South Carolina, meanwhile, has lost two of...
South Carolina vs. Clemson Kickoff Time Announced
South Carolina knows the time of their final regular season game against the rival Clemson Tigers.
AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford showdown set
South Carolina passed its first test of the season and now the top-ranked Gamecocks have a tougher challenge: a visit to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team in first regular-season Top 25 women's basketball poll from The Associated Press. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five in the poll released Monday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier explains why the South Carolina win shows Gators are headed in right direction
Billy Napier saw something new from the Florida Gators on Saturday in the win over South Carolina, and he shared it with Peter Burns and Chris Doering on the SEC Network. “Saturday against South Carolina is the first time I’ve really felt like, OK hey, this is the type of team we want to have,” Napier said. “Felt more like what we intended to be from the very beginning. Just the energy, the sideline, the team throughout the week. I thought by far the best week of practice that we’ve had. The energy, just see a lot more people enjoying what they do and doing it with intensity and urgency and detail. I think that unique culture that we’ve had in the past is coming to life here. But yeah, when your team’s playing well, that’s when it’s a lot of fun.”
What South Carolina Must Show Recruits Moving Forward
South Carolina suffered one of their most lopsided losses of head coach Shane Beamer's tenure and will need to adjust to regain the complete trust of recruits.
South Carolina & Tennessee Set For ESPN Kickoff
South Carolina will face Tennessee under the primetime lights next weekend in a pivotal contest for the Gamecocks.
Three Takeaways From Florida Loss
South Carolina's loss against Florida sent shockwaves through the fanbase. Twenty-four hours removed from the game, what is there to take away?
Jalin Hyatt: A Familiar Face Dominating CFB
Tennessee wide receiver Jalen Hyatt is the odds-on favorite to win the Biletnikoff award. His name is familiar to South Carolina fans, as he dominated their high school circuit a few years ago.
coladaily.com
Midlands cross-country teams win state titles
Midlands cross-country teams claimed state championships over the past three days. It started Thursday when the Lexington High School girls' team finished first at the S.C. High School League Class 5A final at Sandhills Research Center in Columbia. In winning the program's second championship and first since 2012, the Lady Wildcats had three runners finish in the top 10 led by eighth grader Kendra Miles.
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
coladaily.com
Tee’d Up opens this week, bringing multisport simulators to Lexington
Sport lovers in the Midlands can now take part in their favorite activities no matter the weather, with the addition of a new indoor multisport simulator in Lexington. Tee’d Up officially opens this week, offering individuals of any age an experience to try out golfing and other sports in a new way.
WIS-TV
Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday? An investigation by WIS found it wasn’t an earthquake. A representative from Fort Jackson said the South Carolina National Guard is conducting a series of demolition exercises. This is done as part of a two-week re-classification for engineers. The class is held approximately four times a year.
wach.com
'Disheartening': Long-time patrons react to weekend shooting at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Some people in Columbia say they’re worried about the future of their children, and their neighbors after a shooting at Columbia Place Mall over the weekend. “It’s disheartening to see. I never thought in the years that I’ve been here that I would see...
abccolumbia.com
Lower Richland HS employee arrested
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–An employee at Lower Richland High School was arrested Tuesday after an altercation with a student. Richland School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon says the employee Shermanda Thompson who worked as a campus monitor, was in a physical altercation with the student Tuesday morning. Dr....
Bradford Pear Tree exchange coming to Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Bradford Pears might look pretty to the eye in the spring and fall, but as it turns out, they're an invasive species taking over South Carolina forests, and the newer trees have thorns. "It really doesn't have a great wildlife value," Clemson Extension horticulture agent...
Growing strawberries in South Carolina during the fall? Here's how farmers are doing it
SUMTER, S.C. — Rows of blooming strawberries are being picked right beside a pumpkin patch in Sumter. It's because Maynard and Marie Dorr of Dorr Farms have taken on the fall strawberry. "We've done it in past years, and the people love the strawberries in the spring, they love...
WLTX.com
'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future
CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
richmondobserver
RCSO: Needles, rifle recovered from South Carolina felon banging on doors
ROCKINGHAM — A South Carolina woman is facing several criminal charges after allegedly beating on the doors of several Richmond County homes — holding a rifle at one. Deputies responded to a call Saturday of a woman beating on the door of a home on Old Cheraw Highway, south of Rockingham, and found 33-year-old Krystal Dawn Hall still on the caller’s porch, according to a press release issued Monday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
