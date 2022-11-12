ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

One big thing the Tennessee Vols will need to watch for against South Carolina

The Tennessee Vols shouldn’t have many issues with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night in Columbia. South Carolina has lost two of its last three games, they have the No. 68 scoring offense and the No. 68 scoring defense in the nation, and Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer admitted this week that Florida’s tempo gave his team trouble last weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
WHIO Dayton

AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford showdown set

South Carolina passed its first test of the season and now the top-ranked Gamecocks have a tougher challenge: a visit to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team in first regular-season Top 25 women's basketball poll from The Associated Press. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five in the poll released Monday.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier explains why the South Carolina win shows Gators are headed in right direction

Billy Napier saw something new from the Florida Gators on Saturday in the win over South Carolina, and he shared it with Peter Burns and Chris Doering on the SEC Network. “Saturday against South Carolina is the first time I’ve really felt like, OK hey, this is the type of team we want to have,” Napier said. “Felt more like what we intended to be from the very beginning. Just the energy, the sideline, the team throughout the week. I thought by far the best week of practice that we’ve had. The energy, just see a lot more people enjoying what they do and doing it with intensity and urgency and detail. I think that unique culture that we’ve had in the past is coming to life here. But yeah, when your team’s playing well, that’s when it’s a lot of fun.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
coladaily.com

Midlands cross-country teams win state titles

Midlands cross-country teams claimed state championships over the past three days. It started Thursday when the Lexington High School girls' team finished first at the S.C. High School League Class 5A final at Sandhills Research Center in Columbia. In winning the program's second championship and first since 2012, the Lady Wildcats had three runners finish in the top 10 led by eighth grader Kendra Miles.
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Tee’d Up opens this week, bringing multisport simulators to Lexington

Sport lovers in the Midlands can now take part in their favorite activities no matter the weather, with the addition of a new indoor multisport simulator in Lexington. Tee’d Up officially opens this week, offering individuals of any age an experience to try out golfing and other sports in a new way.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday? An investigation by WIS found it wasn’t an earthquake. A representative from Fort Jackson said the South Carolina National Guard is conducting a series of demolition exercises. This is done as part of a two-week re-classification for engineers. The class is held approximately four times a year.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lower Richland HS employee arrested

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–An employee at Lower Richland High School was arrested Tuesday after an altercation with a student. Richland School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon says the employee Shermanda Thompson who worked as a campus monitor, was in a physical altercation with the student Tuesday morning. Dr....
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future

CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
CAYCE, SC
richmondobserver

RCSO: Needles, rifle recovered from South Carolina felon banging on doors

ROCKINGHAM — A South Carolina woman is facing several criminal charges after allegedly beating on the doors of several Richmond County homes — holding a rifle at one. Deputies responded to a call Saturday of a woman beating on the door of a home on Old Cheraw Highway, south of Rockingham, and found 33-year-old Krystal Dawn Hall still on the caller’s porch, according to a press release issued Monday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
568K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy