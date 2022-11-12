ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
go955.com

Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo announces FY22 Arts Fund of Kalamazoo County round 1 grant awards

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo has announced the Arts Fund of Greater Kalamazoo Round 1 grant recipients. Nine grants totaling $40,000 were awarded by the Council. Those receiving grants were: Wellspring/Cori Wells Dancers; Kalamazoo Bach Festival; Kalamazoo Poetry Festival; Crescendo Music Academy; Kalamazoo...
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

Housing officials still looking for spot to locate pods for the homeless in the Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It’s been a mild fall weather-wise but that ended this weekend with long range forecasts calling for a colder snowier winter. Kalamazoo County area housing officials have been working to find a location to erect 50 pods for the homeless. They were purchased and delivered earlier this year, but they haven’t found a place to put them.
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

An argument over money leads to a stabbing Monday morning Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people arguing over money led to a stabbing incident Monday morning in Kalamazoo. Around 8:40 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to multiple reports of a stabbing that was occurring in the 100 block of East North Street. Officers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

Motorist in Plainwell crashes into tree: Drugs and speed possible factors

PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Plainwell Department of Public Safety police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday morning, November 15. It happened just north of downtown Plainwell near North Main Street and East First Avenue. Officers got the 9-1-1 call from a...
PLAINWELL, MI
go955.com

Branch County prosecutors dismiss Royer murder case based on new information

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case of a Coldwater man who was facing three charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter has been dismissed by Branch County Prosecutors based upon new information obtained during the ongoing investigation and further developments in the case. 28-year-old Coleman Ray Royer was facing charges of Homicide-Felony Murder, First Degree Child Abuse and Second Degree Child Abuse. The Coldwater Police Department began an investigation into the death of Royer’s five-month-old daughter Luna in February of 2019. Based upon the information known at that time, the acting Prosecuting Attorney charged Royer and he surrendered to authorities in October of 2019.
COLDWATER, MI
go955.com

Dog saved in Battle Creek house fire on Van Buren Street

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The cause of a Sunday night fire at a home in the 100 block of East Van Buren remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Fire Marshal. Fire officials say smoke was coming out of the second floor of the home after the fire was reported at 7:17 p.m..
BATTLE CREEK, MI
go955.com

Portage man dead after two-vehicle crash: MSP investigating

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Portage man is dead following a crash on Sprinkle Road Monday morning, November 14. Michigan State Police say the crash happened on Sprinkle Road near the I-94 overpass around 8:30 a.m. Authorities say a black Toyota SUV was heading northbound on Sprinkle Road...
PORTAGE, MI
go955.com

Vicksburg man dies after crashing into tree in Brady Township

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw Post are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Friday, November 11 around 8:30 p.m. on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township. Preliminary investigations reveal the driver of a 2002 red Subaru lost control traveling...
VICKSBURG, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy