GoFundMe page established by family of Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of 21-year-old Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses. Salter was shot on Friday, November 11, at Campus Pointe plaza, near Western Michigan University, and later died from his injuries at the hospital.
Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo announces FY22 Arts Fund of Kalamazoo County round 1 grant awards
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo has announced the Arts Fund of Greater Kalamazoo Round 1 grant recipients. Nine grants totaling $40,000 were awarded by the Council. Those receiving grants were: Wellspring/Cori Wells Dancers; Kalamazoo Bach Festival; Kalamazoo Poetry Festival; Crescendo Music Academy; Kalamazoo...
Allegan County races to make broadband internet available to all residents
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Board of Commissioners has awarded a $17.7 million dollar contract to 123.net out of Southfield, MI, to provide wired broadband infrastructure and service to around 12,000 unserved addresses. The company’s proposal was chosen recently out of eleven pitches brought to...
Housing officials still looking for spot to locate pods for the homeless in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It’s been a mild fall weather-wise but that ended this weekend with long range forecasts calling for a colder snowier winter. Kalamazoo County area housing officials have been working to find a location to erect 50 pods for the homeless. They were purchased and delivered earlier this year, but they haven’t found a place to put them.
Gas prices down in Michigan, but still over $4.00 per gallon on average statewide
DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Gas prices in Michigan are down 19 cents from a week ago, but drivers are still paying an average $4.04 per gallon for regular unleaded. That price is 23 cents less than this time last month but still 64 cents more than this time last year.
List of most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo county released
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Auto Law has released its annual list of the most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County for 2021. The report is based on police car accident data for 2021. The intersection of Drake Road at West Main Street in Kalamazoo is once again the...
An argument over money leads to a stabbing Monday morning Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people arguing over money led to a stabbing incident Monday morning in Kalamazoo. Around 8:40 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to multiple reports of a stabbing that was occurring in the 100 block of East North Street. Officers...
Motorist in Plainwell crashes into tree: Drugs and speed possible factors
PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Plainwell Department of Public Safety police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday morning, November 15. It happened just north of downtown Plainwell near North Main Street and East First Avenue. Officers got the 9-1-1 call from a...
Branch County prosecutors dismiss Royer murder case based on new information
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case of a Coldwater man who was facing three charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter has been dismissed by Branch County Prosecutors based upon new information obtained during the ongoing investigation and further developments in the case. 28-year-old Coleman Ray Royer was facing charges of Homicide-Felony Murder, First Degree Child Abuse and Second Degree Child Abuse. The Coldwater Police Department began an investigation into the death of Royer’s five-month-old daughter Luna in February of 2019. Based upon the information known at that time, the acting Prosecuting Attorney charged Royer and he surrendered to authorities in October of 2019.
Man charged with drunk driving death of Mendon infant waives rights to preliminary hearing
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The suspected drunk driver charged in a St. Joseph County crash that killed an infant waved his rights to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. The case now heads to trial according to the St. Joseph County District Court. 24-year-old Efrain Jimenez-Lopez was...
Dog saved in Battle Creek house fire on Van Buren Street
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The cause of a Sunday night fire at a home in the 100 block of East Van Buren remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Fire Marshal. Fire officials say smoke was coming out of the second floor of the home after the fire was reported at 7:17 p.m..
Portage man dead after two-vehicle crash: MSP investigating
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Portage man is dead following a crash on Sprinkle Road Monday morning, November 14. Michigan State Police say the crash happened on Sprinkle Road near the I-94 overpass around 8:30 a.m. Authorities say a black Toyota SUV was heading northbound on Sprinkle Road...
Vicksburg man dies after crashing into tree in Brady Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw Post are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Friday, November 11 around 8:30 p.m. on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township. Preliminary investigations reveal the driver of a 2002 red Subaru lost control traveling...
