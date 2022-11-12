Read full article on original website
Spartan Women’s Basketball Improves to 4-0 with 85-39 Win over Oakland
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Behind a balanced attack, the Michigan State women's basketball team dominated Oakland 85-39 Tuesday night. MSU improves to 4-0 for the fourth-straight season. With the loss, the Golden Grizzlies suffer their first loss of the season, falling to 2-1. Despite the lop-sided win, only one Spartan reached double figures with junior guard Gabby Elliott leading the Spartans with 12 points. Nine Spartans scored at least five points with senior forwardTaiyier Parks, sophomore guard Matilda Ekh, freshman guard Theryn Hallock and sophomore forward Isaline Alexander all scoring nine points.
Michigan Assistant Lands Charlotte Coaching Job
He was a key part of the Wolverines’ CFP run last year.
Michigan State Outlasts Kentucky, 86-77, in a Double Overtime Thriller in the Champions Classic
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Junior forward Mady Sissoko scored seven of his 16 points in the second overtime period and Michigan State battled No. 4 Kentucky for an 86-77 win in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Graduate forward Joey Hauser scored 23 points and grabbed eight...
No. 25 Michigan State to Face No. 4 Kentucky in Champions Classic
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's men's basketball team plays No. 4 Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (7 p.m., ESPN). The Spartans are coming off a 64-63 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga in the 2022 Armed Forces Classic – Carrier Edition aboard the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Veterans Day (11/11/22).
Ekh and Hagemann Steer Spartans Past Broncos Sunday
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Behind a barrage of 3-pointers, the Michigan State women's basketball team dominated Western Michigan, 97-49, on Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center. MSU improves to 3-0 through its first three contests for the eighth-straight year, a record dating to the 2015-16 campaign. WMU falls to 0-2 so far this season. The Spartans have won all three game this season by at least 30 points.
Winthrop alumni basketball players are owners of The Broman Academy
Winthrop alumni and previous men’s basketball players Anders and Bjorn Broman opened the Broman Academy in the Rock Hill area. According to the Broman Academy website, their mission “is to help athletes of all ages pursue their dreams by making the most of their abilities through training and hard work.”
‘A fantastic human being:’ CMS, out-of-state teammates and coaches remember student killed in U.Va shooting
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night was from Huntersville, according to Virginia Sports. Devin Chandler graduated from William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, according to the website. During his time at Hough, he was a three-star...
Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship
The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
Turns Out North Carolina Is Not That Interested In The 2022 World Cup
Are you ready for the World Cup? If you are, you are in the minority. At least among North Carolinians, who thus far, have shown limited interest in the sporting event. In fact, a study by Gambling.com found that North Carolina is not that interested in the World Cup. Which, as someone who could care less, resonates with me. I’m a sports fan, but nothing about soccer has ever interested me. From playing or watching it’s just not my thing. But the amount of kids in this area who grow up playing soccer is huge. And the interest is reflected in the excitement surrounding the new Charlotte Football Club team. So, considering that interest I guess I would have thought the interest would be there in what I assume is soccer’s (as I die-hard American football fan, I just can’t call it “football’) biggest event. Feel free to send me hate mail if you disagree with that stance. I can take it.
A Catawba College Hall of Fame player, Curtis Walker resigns as alma mater's head coach
Curtis Walker has resigned as the head coach at Catawba College, the school announced Monday. Catawba College is a Division II school in Salisbury, N.C. The Indians compete in the South Atlantic Conference. “We are grateful to Coach Walker for his many contributions to Catawba College and to our football...
Patriots Overwhelm Trojans In 2nd Round Of State Football Championship 55-6
MINT HILL, NC – The Patriots from Independence soundly defeated the Olympic Trojans in the 2nd round of the State Football Championship Playoffs in the West bracket. Independence moves on to the Semi-Final round with another big football game on Friday night. From the opening kick-off to the final...
'RIP to one of our own': Hough graduate killed in UVA shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims killed in the University of Virginia shooting was a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, officials confirmed. Devin Chandler was one of three University of Virginia football players killed in the overnight shooting. Two others were hurt in the incident. The suspect, identified as UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones, was taken into custody Monday morning, police confirmed.
Charlotte-area high school coach speaks about former student killed in UVA shooting
Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the University of Virginia football team, was identified as one of three students killed in an on-campus shooting Sunday night. QCNEWS.COM. Charlotte-area high school coach speaks about former …. Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the...
Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ Announces Wes & Walker Afternoon Show
Charlotte will get to hear and experience “Wes & Walker” on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ, Monday through Friday, 12pm – 3pm. “Wes & Walker” is the combination of Charlotteans Wes Bryant and Walker Mehl. Wes comes to WFNZ with an extensive media background in the world of sports. He is a host, producer, editor and voice-over artist for the ACC Digital Network in Charlotte. Wes has […]
Providence High tops ranking of Charlotte-area high schools with best SAT scores
The SAT is a national college admissions examination that evaluates students in mathematics and evidence-based reading and writing, or ERW. The 21,416 members of the class of 2021 who took the SAT test in North Carolina had an average total score of 1147 out of a possible 1600. The 48,667 members of the class of 2021 who tested in South Carolina had an average total score of 1028.
Radio One Charlotte Welcomes DJ Ace Home to 102.5 The Block
Beginning November 14, 2022, Charlotte will get to hear and experience #LIVEWITHACE on WOSF-HD2-FM 102.5 The Block, Monday through Friday, 12pm – 7pm and Saturdays 10am – 3pm. DJ Ace, as he is known to his listeners, started working in radio in 2011. In 2016, he made his debut with Radio One Charlotte’s 92.7 The Block. In addition to working […]
Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
Denver home on Lake Norman hits market at $4.8M after major makeover
DENVER, N.C. — A four-story home with Lake Norman frontage hit the market at $4.8 million this month after undergoing a major facelift, making it the priciest residential listing in the Denver community in Lincoln County. That property on Cherry Lane, which boasts 12,813 square feet of living space,...
Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man in Rock Hill
A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. One...
Queen City Question: How is Mooresville keeping up with rapid growth?
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEW) — It’s no secret that Queen City and its surrounding areas continue to grow at a rapid pace, but as more people move to the area is infrastructure keeping up? In our latest Queen City Question, we take a look at Mooresville and its plans for its roadways.
