East Lansing, MI

msuspartans.com

Spartan Women’s Basketball Improves to 4-0 with 85-39 Win over Oakland

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Behind a balanced attack, the Michigan State women's basketball team dominated Oakland 85-39 Tuesday night. MSU improves to 4-0 for the fourth-straight season. With the loss, the Golden Grizzlies suffer their first loss of the season, falling to 2-1. Despite the lop-sided win, only one Spartan reached double figures with junior guard Gabby Elliott leading the Spartans with 12 points. Nine Spartans scored at least five points with senior forwardTaiyier Parks, sophomore guard Matilda Ekh, freshman guard Theryn Hallock and sophomore forward Isaline Alexander all scoring nine points.
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

No. 25 Michigan State to Face No. 4 Kentucky in Champions Classic

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's men's basketball team plays No. 4 Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (7 p.m., ESPN). The Spartans are coming off a 64-63 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga in the 2022 Armed Forces Classic – Carrier Edition aboard the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Veterans Day (11/11/22).
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Ekh and Hagemann Steer Spartans Past Broncos Sunday

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Behind a barrage of 3-pointers, the Michigan State women's basketball team dominated Western Michigan, 97-49, on Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center. MSU improves to 3-0 through its first three contests for the eighth-straight year, a record dating to the 2015-16 campaign. WMU falls to 0-2 so far this season. The Spartans have won all three game this season by at least 30 points.
EAST LANSING, MI
mytjnow.com

Winthrop alumni basketball players are owners of The Broman Academy

Winthrop alumni and previous men’s basketball players Anders and Bjorn Broman opened the Broman Academy in the Rock Hill area. According to the Broman Academy website, their mission “is to help athletes of all ages pursue their dreams by making the most of their abilities through training and hard work.”
ROCK HILL, SC
fbschedules.com

Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship

The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
kiss951.com

Turns Out North Carolina Is Not That Interested In The 2022 World Cup

Are you ready for the World Cup? If you are, you are in the minority. At least among North Carolinians, who thus far, have shown limited interest in the sporting event. In fact, a study by Gambling.com found that North Carolina is not that interested in the World Cup. Which, as someone who could care less, resonates with me. I’m a sports fan, but nothing about soccer has ever interested me. From playing or watching it’s just not my thing. But the amount of kids in this area who grow up playing soccer is huge. And the interest is reflected in the excitement surrounding the new Charlotte Football Club team. So, considering that interest I guess I would have thought the interest would be there in what I assume is soccer’s (as I die-hard American football fan, I just can’t call it “football’) biggest event. Feel free to send me hate mail if you disagree with that stance. I can take it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'RIP to one of our own': Hough graduate killed in UVA shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims killed in the University of Virginia shooting was a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, officials confirmed. Devin Chandler was one of three University of Virginia football players killed in the overnight shooting. Two others were hurt in the incident. The suspect, identified as UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones, was taken into custody Monday morning, police confirmed.
CORNELIUS, NC
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ Announces Wes & Walker Afternoon Show

Charlotte will get to hear and experience “Wes & Walker”  on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ,  Monday through Friday, 12pm – 3pm. “Wes & Walker” is the combination of Charlotteans Wes Bryant and Walker Mehl.  Wes comes to WFNZ with an extensive media background in the world of sports. He is a host, producer, editor and voice-over artist for the ACC Digital Network in Charlotte.  Wes has […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Providence High tops ranking of Charlotte-area high schools with best SAT scores

The SAT is a national college admissions examination that evaluates students in mathematics and evidence-based reading and writing, or ERW. The 21,416 members of the class of 2021 who took the SAT test in North Carolina had an average total score of 1147 out of a possible 1600. The 48,667 members of the class of 2021 who tested in South Carolina had an average total score of 1028.
CHARLOTTE, NC
92.7 The Block

Radio One Charlotte Welcomes DJ Ace Home to 102.5 The Block

Beginning November 14, 2022, Charlotte will get to hear and experience #LIVEWITHACE  on WOSF-HD2-FM 102.5 The Block,  Monday through Friday, 12pm – 7pm and Saturdays 10am – 3pm. DJ Ace, as he is known to his listeners, started working in radio in 2011.  In 2016, he made his debut with Radio One Charlotte’s 92.7 The Block.  In addition to working […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man in Rock Hill

A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. One...
ROCK HILL, SC

