Are you ready for the World Cup? If you are, you are in the minority. At least among North Carolinians, who thus far, have shown limited interest in the sporting event. In fact, a study by Gambling.com found that North Carolina is not that interested in the World Cup. Which, as someone who could care less, resonates with me. I’m a sports fan, but nothing about soccer has ever interested me. From playing or watching it’s just not my thing. But the amount of kids in this area who grow up playing soccer is huge. And the interest is reflected in the excitement surrounding the new Charlotte Football Club team. So, considering that interest I guess I would have thought the interest would be there in what I assume is soccer’s (as I die-hard American football fan, I just can’t call it “football’) biggest event. Feel free to send me hate mail if you disagree with that stance. I can take it.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO