Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Collier County, Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 03:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility to a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Glades, Hendry, Inland Palm Beach, Coastal Collier, Inland Collier, Inland Broward and Mainland Monroe Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Northern La Porte, Western St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet lake effect snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Locally higher amounts around 1 foot possible near the Indiana, Michigan stateline in northern La Porte and southern Berrien counties. Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible this afternoon into early tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 21:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will remain within Moderate flood stage through the week with a very slow decline. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see Moderate flooding impacts through this week. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Water enters the first story of homes on Whitcomb Drive between Crossover Lane and Lake Harney Road. Water covers Mullet Lake Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Tuesday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 9.0 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.2 Tue 8 pm 9.1 9.1 9.1 9.0 9.0
Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 21:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-16 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix Slippery Roadways Expected from New and Refreezing Snow Area roads are snow covered and slippery, with patches of ice from snow that melted during the day. The road condition maps put out by our DOT partners are indicating most roadways being at least partially covered, with conditions slowly deteriorating as more light snow continues to fall. Please use caution while driving overnight and be prepared to encounter slippery roads, especially those that have yet to receive treatment.
Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 00:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-16 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore SLICK AND SNOW COVERED ROADS ACROSS NORTHLAND Roads are becoming ice and snow covered early this morning as previously melted snow refreezes and is covered with a fresh layer of actively falling snow. Minnesota and Wisconsin Department of Transportation road conditions and webcams show covered roadways with snow and ice. Additionally, actively snowing falling snow may reduce visibility to less than a mile at times. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 03:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Western Clinton; Western Essex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible in the higher terrain. * WHERE...The Adirondacks in northern New York and all of northern and central Vermont except the Champlain Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, heavy at times, will continue through much of this morning. Snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour are possible through about noon. The snow may mix with sleet and rain at times throughout the day=. Precipitation will wind down toward evening.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 11:37:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-14 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
