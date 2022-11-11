Surmodics Announces SWING Trial 12-Month Data to be Presented at VEITHsymposium on November 16

Read full article on original website
Healthline
Multiple Studies Suggest Eliquis for Afib Can Reduce Stroke, Bleeding Risks Better Than Alternatives
New research finds that the prescription medication Apixaban (Eliquis) may provide better protection from stroke and bleeding events than rivaroxaban (Xarelto) for people living with atrial fibrillation (AF) and valvular heart disease (VHD). About 60% of people with AF also have VHD, which increases the risk of stroke. Anticoagulants reduce...
Media Vets David Levy, Chris Weil to Lead Horizon Sports Marketing Label
Horizon Media has teamed with former Turner president David Levy and Chris Weil, former head of Momentum Worldwide, to launch Horizon Sports & Experiences. The new agency will look to tap opportunities in the evolving Web3 and the metaverse platforms for new sports and event experience marketing as broadcasters, streaming platforms and brands increasingly go online to chase sport fans and audiences. More from The Hollywood ReporterSnoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade Among Songwriters Hall of Fame NomineesMasterClass' Early Black Friday Deal Gets You Two Memberships for the Price of One'Imitation Game' Director Morten Tyldum to Direct 'Ibelin' on Gamer Mats Steen “Given fundamental shifts...
tipranks.com
PDS Biotech Soars After Positive Topline Results
Shares of PDS Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: PDSB) jumped in morning trading on Monday as the clinical-stage immunotherapy company announced preliminary efficacy and safety data for Phase 2 clinical studies of PDS0101. PDS0101 is the company’s immunotherapy candidate for cervical cancer. Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, President and CEO of PDS Biotech...
Can-Fite: Findings Showing the Complete Clearance of Cancer in Patient Treated With Namodenoson Will Be Presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting®
PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced today that a poster entitled “Complete Response Induced by Namodenoson, an A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonist, in a Patient with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma” will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) The Liver Meeting ® at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The findings are published, Abstract 4413, in the October 2022 supplement of HEPATOLOGY, a premier peer-reviewed journal in the field of liver disease published on behalf of the AASLD.
Medical News Today
Resistant blood pressure: New drug proves effective in phase 2 trials
Uncontrolled high blood pressure—or hypertension—affects millions of people worldwide, putting them at greater risk of serious health conditions. Research on a new drug called Baxdrostat has shown that it can substantially reduce blood pressure in people with treatment-resistant hypertension. The results of the phase 2 trial support the...
targetedonc.com
Key Efficacy Data from Sub-Group Analyses of Patients from the EMERALD Trial
Dr. Aditya Bardia: EMERALD trial evaluated Elacestrant was a standard of care endocrine therapy aromatase inhibitor fulvestrant for patients with ER-positive HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. The trial overall was positive, showed an improvement in progression-free survival in all comers. You could see a stronger signal in ESR1 mutant metastatic breast cancer. The trial did allow one prior line of chemotherapy so we saw subset analysis looking at patients who had not received prior chemotherapy. Essentially patients who had not received prior chemotherapy could see treatment with Elacestrant was associated with prolonged progression-free survival compared to standard-of-care endocrine therapy hazard ratio of 0.68. The median progression-free survival was 3.7 months with Elacestrant versus two months with standard-of-care endocrine therapy. If you look at landmark analysis, and that's important for EMERALD trial because if you look at the curves, you see an initial drop in the curves and then separation highlighting that median PFS might not be the best way to look at efficacy in the EMERALD trial. Landmark analyses like six months and 12 months PFS is a good metric. If you look at 12-month PFS, it was 27% with Elacestrant versus 12% with standard-of-care endocrine therapy. You could clearly see a separation in patients who have endocrine sensitive disease. This was particularly seen in patients with mutant ESR1 breast cancer. As I mentioned earlier, in tumors that have mutations in the estrogen receptor, the tumor is still ER-dependent so drugs that would directly bind to ER like Elacestrant would work in this setting. In patients with mutant ESR1 breast cancer, you could see improvement in progression-free [00:18:00] survival hazard ratio of 0.54 with Elacestrant median PFS 5.3 months versus 1.9 months with standard endocrine therapy. Finally, if you look at the landmark 12-month PFS analysis, it was 31% with Elacestrant so one in three patients being without disease progression at 12 months with Elacestrant versus 12% with standard endocrine therapy. Overall you could see that in patients who had not received prior chemotherapy, that was a prognostic factor and you could clearly see benefit with Elacestrant as compared to standard endocrine therapy.
neurologylive.com
uniQure Receives DSMB Recommendation to Resume Higher Dosing of AMT-130 in Huntington Trial
The 26-patient trial includes 10 individuals with early-manifest Huntington disease on low-dose AMT-130 and 16 in the high-dose cohort, which will continue enrollment after a DSMB found no further safety concerns. After patient enrollment was briefly paused in the higher-dose level in the European phase 1/2 trial (NCT04120493) of AMT-130...
BBC
Type 1 diabetes trial to identify at-risk children
Researchers are recruiting 20,000 children for a trial to try to identify those at high risk of developing type 1 diabetes. If left undiagnosed or untreated, the condition can lead to life-threatening complications. The trial, led by the University of Birmingham, could mean access to new treatments for children at...
physiciansweekly.com
Left Bundle Branch Vs. Biventricular Pacing for CRT
The fastest-growing conduction system pacing method that can treat intrinsic left bundle branch block (LBBB) is called left bundle branch pacing (LBBP). As a result, it may be the best substitute for cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) using biventricular pacing (BiVP). For a study, researchers sought to compare the effectiveness of LBBP-CRT and BiVP-CRT in treating patients with heart failure and lower left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF).
Children to be screened for diabetes risk in UK early detection trial
Scientists are launching a trial screening programme for type 1 diabetes in the UK to detect the disease earlier and reduce the risk of life-changing complications. About 20,000 children aged between three and 13 are being invited to take part in the Early Surveillance for Autoimmune Diabetes (Elsa) study, with recruitment opening on Monday.
neurologylive.com
Positive Benefit-Risk Profile of Fingolimod for Patients With Pediatric MS: Brenda Banwell, MD
The chief of neurology and codirector of the neuroscience Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia spoke about her presentation at ECTRIMS 2022 on the treatment of fingolimod for pediatric MS. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. “Given that pediatric MS is a highly inflammatory disease, with high...
physiciansweekly.com
Surgical Realignment Following Anterior Multilevel Decompression for 3-level to 5-level Degenerative Fusions
Evidence from the past links postoperative balance (cSVA ≤4 cm) with successful treatment of cervical kyphosis (CK). It is vital to learn what factors affect the success of ACMS in restoring cervical lordosis (CL) in patients with degenerative disease and mild to moderate CK. This research looks into the parameters that predict perioperative alignment changes and regional interdependencies following ACMS to better comprehend geometric changes. Examination of ACMS patients. The analysis focused on radiographic markers such as CL C2-7, fusion angle (FA), C7-Slope (C7S), T1-slope (T1S), T1-CL mismatch, and cSVA (cSVA ≤4 cm/>4 cm) in addition to patient baseline characteristics, demographics, and comorbidities. Researchers used multivariate logistic regression to try and foretell postoperative asymmetry cSVA more than 4 cm. The average age of the 126 patients included with 3- to 5-level ACMS was 56, and they had undergone 4 levels of fusion. Only 9% of patients had CK before surgery; the average FA-correction was 8 degrees, and the maximum was 46 degrees. About 14 patients had cSVA of more than 4 cm after surgery. Preoperative cSVA, preoperative CL, and FA correction were all factored into a neural network model for predicting cSVA more than 4 cm. Very good results were obtained from the model (positive predictive value=100%, negative predictive value=94%, specificity=100%, sensitivity=20%). In addition, postoperative cSVA at more than 4 cm rate was affected by factors such nonunion, prolonged lumbar discomfort, and thoraco lumbar multilevel fusion. C7S/T1S and cSVA/C2-tilt (r=0.06/r=0.7, P<0.0001) were found to have extremely high correlations, as was discovered using alignment analysis. A conversion formula from cSVA to C2-tilt was developed. In this study, investigators found that FA, which is within the surgeon’s control, is one of the independent variables that predict postoperative cSVA of more than 4 cm. Their model aids in making choices that lead to a postoperative cSVA of less than or equal to 4 cm.
