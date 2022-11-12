ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

North Las Vegas celebrates longtime residents with recognition event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas leaders took some time to recognize several of the city's longtime residents on Monday. The city hosted a recognition event for people who have lived in North Las Vegas for at least 50 years. Attendees enjoyed a breakfast and a special presentation...
LAS VEGAS, NV
New statue of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman unveiled

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new statue of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman has been unveiled. The city of Las Vegas hosted a ceremony to mark the unveiling at the Historic Fifth Street School downtown Tuesday morning. Goodman attended with his wife, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, along with city...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Owner of iconic Little White Chapel in Las Vegas is ready to move on

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — After 60 years and hundreds of thousands of weddings, Charlotte Richards, the owner of the iconic A Little White Chapel, has announced she's moving on. "It's been on my mind for a long time because I had an accident, and my leg has been slowing me down a lot," Richards said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Little White Chapel in Las Vegas sold to wedding services company

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Little White Wedding Chapel on Las Vegas Boulevard has been sold. Owner Charlotte Richards announced she is handing the bouquet to the Las Vegas wedding services company Vegas Weddings. Exact terms of the sale were not disclosed, though a publicist described it as a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
A Christmas Angels Toy Drive announces second annual Las Vegas event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Christmas Angels Toy Drive announced their second annual event is coming back to Las Vegas through Dec. 18. Dustin Tappan, founder of A Christmas Angels Toy Drive, founded it after his father passed away after complications due to COVID-19. Tappan started the initiative with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
First Starbucks location in Nevada files to unionize

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Employees at a Starbucks location in Las Vegas have filed to unionize, the first of the company's stores in Nevada to seek union election. The labor union Workers United said in a news release Tuesday that workers at the Starbucks on Rainbow and Oakey boulevards filed a petition to unionize with the National Labor Relations Board.
LAS VEGAS, NV
'Bikes and Books' event to provide free books for students

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local bicyclists will deliver books to CCSD students to promote literacy and active, healthy living on Wednesday. It's part of the "Safe Routes to School" program. Each student at Rowe Elementary will get the opportunity to take home a book. More than 2,000 books will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
New Goodwill store to open near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new Goodwill store will open this week near the Las Vegas Strip. A spokesperson said Goodwill of Southern Nevada will host a grand opening celebration at 9 a.m. this Friday, Nov. 18, at 7680 S. Las Vegas Blvd., near Robindale Road. Forty team members...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Visit Water Grill Las Vegas for Thanksgiving dinner

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving doesn't have to be all about the turkey!. Water Grill Las Vegas is turning the traditional meal on its head with pescatarian dishes. Joining us now is executive chef Jeffrey Moreto and research & development chef Paolo Bendez’u.
LAS VEGAS, NV
West Henderson Hospital tops off new seven-story tower

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new hospital is now inching closer to providing even more access to health care for locals in Henderson. West Henderson Hospital leaders and SR Construction employees all present to top out the seven-story tower on Monday, placing the last beam on the steel structure.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Things to do: Thanksgiving offerings around Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is around the corner, and those looking to skip the hassle of cooking a big meal may have some options. Below are some places you can find deals on Thanksgiving meals and desserts across the valley. VIRGIN HOTELS. Various restaurants inside the Virgin Hotels...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CCSD to celebrate education week

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — CCSD is celebrating education week starting on Monday. It's a nationally celebrated movement that honors public education and those who make a difference every day for young people. Multiple schools throughout the district will be putting on events throughout the week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada baby diagnosed with rare genetic disorder

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas two-month-old is diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation that's so uncommon that online medical journals report less than ten known cases worldwide. Now, his parents want to raise awareness about the condition. Alexis and Susana Gastelum are the proud parents of...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
First Microsoft DigiGirlz Code Camp happening this week

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The first-ever Microsoft DigiGirlz Code Camp is coming to Las Vegas later this week. Miranda Richardson with Microsoft and Natasha Williams, assistant director at Gear Up, join us now to tell us all about it. For more information, click here.
LAS VEGAS, NV
New mural unveiled at East Las Vegas Community Center

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new mural in the valley shows off some local kids' artistic talents. This new mural is located at the East Las Vegas Community Center. The mural designed by local artist Bonnie Kelso incorporates local children's art through pictures they have drawn. Most of the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
North Las Vegas Police investigating stabbing, witness video could help

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating after three adult men were stabbed at Craig Ranch Regional Park Saturday. Very few details from officers since the stabbings; however, witnesses like Zachary Barnes said it started after two teenage skaters got into an argument, and one of them called their three adult uncles to intervene.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

