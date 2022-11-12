Read full article on original website
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has Closed
Local Favorite Restaurant Closing
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a Success
New General Business License Required for Mesa Businesses
The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix New Times
They Started Making Mozzarella at the Farmers' Market. Now, These New Yorkers Have Their Own Restaurant
Little Italy of Scottsdale started when Brandon and Michele Gioffre, New Yorkers who moved to Arizona with their three daughters in 2019, were in search of a taste of home. When the Gioffress went out, they weren’t finding their favorite East Coast-style Italian dishes nor could they track down some ingredients to cook at home. Michele asked family members to ship things from Italian grocers in their home state.
citysuntimes.com
'America's favorite car show' returns to Scottsdale for season finale Nov. 18-20
Start those engines and get ready for Goodguys’ 25th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, a family-friendly and action-packed event held Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, organizer of America's favorite car shows, is going all out for this event, as...
scottsdale.org
Pups fund, gallery team up for benefit event
After a successful event last year, the Art One Gallery and its neighbor, The Paper Place, have joined hands in hosting an event to benefit the Two Pups Wellness Fund. Returning for its second year, the second annual Pup!Art Experience is set to double its artwork scale and feature an overwhelming number of dogs looking for a new home, according to Two Pups Wellness Fund founder Nancy Silver, co-owner of The Paper Place.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ
Whether you are here for a vacation or you have been longing for a new taste, there are delicious Mexican restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona, that you should visit. Mexican restaurants range from small takeout joints to elegant fine dining creative Mexican cuisine. Pay a visit to one of the best Mexican restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona.
azbigmedia.com
Cooper’s Hawk Winery opens 3rd Arizona location in Gilbert
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants announced at the opening of its third Arizona location in Gilbert in early 2023. As a lifestyle brand that offers upscale casual dining and wine, the vibrant suburb of Phoenix is the perfect spot for the brand’s 54th location. “Gilbert is a thriving...
WATCH: Rare Javelina Sighting Caught on Ring Cam in Arizona Neighborhood
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has Closed
A Mexican restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Summertime is normally the busiest time for restaurants. With school out and individuals spending more time outside of the house restaurants often see an uptick in business. And as we move from summer into autumn and, eventually, into winter, business for restaurants throughout the Valley (outside of those that cater to college students) will begin to slow some. This also means there is generally an increase in restaurant closures during the colder months of the year as well. There have already been a slew of restaurants that have announced their closure throughout metro Phoenix, and now, another eatery is adding its name to the growing list.
northcentralnews.net
New accessible fishing dock unveiled
November 2022 — At the end of September, Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio, Parks and Recreation staff and Ability 360 unveiled a new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible fishing dock at Papago Park. DiCiccio and the Parks and Recreation Department worked with The Mission Continues, a 9/11 veteran’s...
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: Best Breakfast, Brunch, And Coffee To Start Your Day
If you're a morning person, great. For the rest of us, a tall cup of coffee and a hearty plate of pancakes can really help get the morning moving. Across metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have a wide selection of wonderful ways to fill the early hours with food and drinks. Make a quick stop at a local favorite coffee drive-thru or enjoy a leisurely brunch at a number of excellent restaurants. We've got doughnuts, old-school diners, coffeehouses, and cafes galore. Here are the best places in metro Pheonix to start your day.
Residents in central Phoenix get rare sighting of javelina
A javelina was caught on Ring camera video walking through the Windsor Square Historic Neighborhood near Central and Camelback Road Friday night.
citysuntimes.com
Arizona Taco Festival returns Nov. 12-13 for 13th year
The often imitated, never duplicated Arizona Taco Festival is bringing its flare and fiesta to the East Valley this weekend. The Valley’s most popular event is set to return today and tomorrow, Nov. 12 and 13, at a new location—Bell Bank Park in Mesa with celebrity Chef Aaron May as a special guest and event host. May, known for his regular appearances on the Food Network, "Guy’s Grocery Games" as well as producing the largest annual official NFL tailgate event each year at the Big Game, is inviting his taco brethren from the world of sports, TV, food and film to this year’s event.
fox10phoenix.com
1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix
Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Valley chef known as 'grandpa' found dead in canal. His family hasn't found any answers
PHOENIX — The death of Jose Mackario Jimenez remains a mystery more than a week after his body was found in a north Phoenix canal, investigators said. The 47-year-old’s remains were found by a utility worker early in the morning on Nov. 6 near 7th Avenue and Dunlap Road, his wife, Amanda Nash-Jimenez, said.
Phoenix New Times
‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend
Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
The Scottsdale Police Department reported a motorcycle crash on Saturday morning. The accident occurred near 94th Street and Cactus Road at around 1 a.m. The police reported that the driver of the motorcycle was unable to maintain control of his bike while going around a roundabout. The motorcycle crashed into a stone wall in the center of the roundabout.
Adventurous Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona
Are you looking for adventurous things to do in Phoenix, Arizona? Stay right here! I've got you covered. Whether you're solo, with friends, or taking a day trip with family, all of these suggestions will keep you coming back to Phoenix.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek growth has helped The Pork Shop stay strong for 40 years in San Tan Valley
Looking around the inside of The Pork Shop, it’s filled with various types of meat and the tinkling noise from the door constantly being opened as people walk in and out. Founded in 1979 by Greg Combs, it originally was a way to sell the meat from their family farm. Now, the shop sells about 80 different types of fresh, handmade meat to new and returning customers alike.
12news.com
Calls for help soar in Phoenix’s largest homeless encampment
PHOENIX — On the first day of November, 12News was interviewing Bill Morlan about a fire near his shop in downtown Phoenix. But a few minutes into the interview, he had to stop and call 911. A man waving a metal rod walked into his parking lot, talking to...
