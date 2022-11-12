These 10 billionaires have lost the most money in 2022. – Topping the list is Mark Zuckerberg, who has lost more money than the GDP of Venezuela and Maldives combined.

Rupert Murdoch is not just dumping Donald Trump. He wants back his role as the world’s most feared media mogul. At the age of 91, Murdoch has cast off what he felt were the shackles of a constraining marriage and is in the process of regaining total control of his global media empire, as well as reasserting his political influence in America.This won’t be easy. He has to persuade the stockholders in the two halves of his empire, Fox Corp and News Corp, that they should be merged into one, with him at the top—nearly a decade after they were...

