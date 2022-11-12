These 10 billionaires have lost the most money in 2022. – Topping the list is Mark Zuckerberg, who has lost more money than the GDP of Venezuela and Maldives combined.

Read full article on original website
Fact-checking Trump's 2024 announcement speech
Former President Donald Trump began his 2024 presidential campaign just as he ended his presidency in 2021: with a whole lot of inaccuracy.
Dumping Trump Is Just the Start of Rupert Murdoch’s Ugly New Era
Rupert Murdoch is not just dumping Donald Trump. He wants back his role as the world’s most feared media mogul. At the age of 91, Murdoch has cast off what he felt were the shackles of a constraining marriage and is in the process of regaining total control of his global media empire, as well as reasserting his political influence in America.This won’t be easy. He has to persuade the stockholders in the two halves of his empire, Fox Corp and News Corp, that they should be merged into one, with him at the top—nearly a decade after they were...
UK inflation tops 11% to hit its highest level since 1981 as food and energy prices soar
Inflation in October would have been almost 14% if the UK government hadn't put a price cap on household energy bills, the ONS said.
Elon Musk tells staff to commit to ‘hardcore Twitter’ or he will fire them
Elon Musk has told staff they must commit to a new “hardcore” Twitter or he will fire them, according to reports.Staff received an email at midnight local pacific time telling them that the company will become “extremely hardcore” in the future.“This will mean working long hours at high intensity,” he said, according to a number of reports. “Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”Staff were forced to click “yes” on a link to pledge themselves to the “new Twitter”, with a commitment required by Thursday. If they do not sign that pledge, they will be fired with three months...
How Social Media Just Saved Democracy
On the eve of the midterm elections, 60 Minutes broadcast a segment on China’s influence over TikTok. In it, the former Google engineer turned “tech-ethicist” Tristan Harris posited that China was serving its youth wholesome “digital spinach” via TikTok while giving America’s youth “digital opium.”In Harris’ mind, Chinese communists were perpetuating what domestic capitalists had started, something his think tank, the Center for Humane Technology, insists is turning kids into depressed, stupid right-wing extremists—a narrative pushed by documentaries like The Social Dilemma.Just days later, America’s young voters—who live on social media—helped destroy Republicans’ hopes of controlling Congress, and dealt what...
Sunak ‘did not discuss a trade deal’ with Biden
Rishi Sunak said he and US President Joe Biden did not discuss a US-UK trade deal “in particular” in their one-on-one talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.The Prime Minister said he was nonetheless “filled with optimism” about Britain’s ability to do more trade with the world’s biggest economy.At a press conference at the close of the gathering in Indonesia, Mr Sunak was asked whether failing to discuss the post-Brexit trade deal with the US leader meant he had given up hope to agree one before the next election.Positive meeting with @POTUS today, our strong relationship is...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Climate envoy John Kerry said the U.S. is “fully engaged” in talks with China at the U.N. climate summit underway in Egypt. Kerry met with China's top climate official Xie Zhenhua Tuesday, a hint of improving relations seen as vital for substantial progress against global warming. Beijing put talks on hold three months ago in retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan.
In 'zero-COVID' China, 1 case locks down Peking University
Chinese authorities locked down a major university in Beijing on Wednesday after finding one COVID-19 case as they stick to a "zero-COVID" approach despite growing public discontent
