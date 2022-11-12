Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama failed to complete an execution by lethal injection for a third time
The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months and its third since 2018.
Teachers unions could be blocked from receiving federal funding under new legislation
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, introduced the No Federal Funding for Teachers’ Unions Act to prohibit the federal government from funding "corrupt" teachers’ unions.
Comments / 0