Can Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
CGBD - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects...
Why Ross Stores (ROST) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
ROST - Free Report) , may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Ross Stores is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for ROST in this report.
KVH (KVHI) Soars 5.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
KVH Industries (. KVHI - Free Report) shares rallied 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $8.72. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.8% loss over the past four weeks.
Buy These 3 Nuveen Mutual Funds for Solid Returns
Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony. Nuveen is the number one farmland assets...
What Awaits Boston Properties (BXP) This Earnings Season?
BXP - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, after market close. Its quarterly results are likely to reflect year-over-year growth in both funds from operations (FFO) per share and revenues. In the last reported quarter, this office real-estate investment trust (REIT) delivered a surprise...
Pembina (PBA) Stock Rises 6.5% After Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
PBA - Free Report) stock has gone up 6.5% since the third-quarter 2022 earnings announcement on Nov 3. This rise could be attributed to Pembina Pipeline’s third-quarter earnings beating the consensus mark and a year-over-year improvement in quarterly sales. Inside Pembina Pipeline's Earnings. Pembina Pipeline reported third-quarter 2022 earnings...
What's in the Cards for Copa Holdings (CPA) in Q3 Earnings?
CPA - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 16, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 51.1% in the past 90 days to $2.63 per share. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 174.22%.
Grab These 3 Technology Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns
Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies such as AI, ML, robotics, and data science are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth. In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented...
What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q1 Earnings?
ADP - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Oct 26, before market open. Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for this announcement. Expectations This Time Around. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the fiscal first quarter stands at $4.15...
ProAssurance (PRA) Declines 12.9% Since Q3 Earnings Miss
PRA - Free Report) shares have declined 12.9% since it reported weak third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 8, 2022. Decreased profits from all its segments except the Workers' Compensation segment affected the results. This was partially offset by higher investment income and lower expenses. The NORCAL acquisition keeps supporting its growth.
Affirm (AFRM) Rises 4.1% Despite Q1 Earnings Miss on High Costs
AFRM - Free Report) shares rose 4.1% since it reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 8, 2022. Increased operating costs affected the company’s bottom line in the quarter, partially offset by higher transactions, servicing income and merchant growth. Investors might have been impressed by its strong guidance. Affirm...
EQT vs. DEN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
EQT - Free Report) and Denbury (. DEN - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Here's Why You Should Stay Invested in Progressive (PGR) Stock
PGR - Free Report) compelling product portfolio, leadership position, strength in Vehicle and Property businesses, healthy policies in force and retention bode well for growth. These, along with favorable growth estimates, make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. Progressive has a VGM Score of B. This score helps to...
New York City REIT, Inc. (NYC) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
NYC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of...
Why Genuine Parts (GPC) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 15th
GOLD - Free Report) is the largest gold mining company in the world with many advanced exploration and development projects located across five continents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.6% downward over the last 60 days. Absolute Software (. ABST - Free Report)...
Service Properties (SVC) Beats Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
SVC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Why Wesco International (WCC) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Here's Why You Should Retain Equinix (EQIX) Stock for Now
EQIX - Free Report) well for growth. To meet this global need, the company has been broadening its global footprint through the expansion of its International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers. In October 2022, it unveiled plans for a $74 million IBX data center in Jakarta to capitalize on the country’s growing digital needs.
Should First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FEX) Be on Your Investing Radar?
FEX - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $1.15 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. Why...
