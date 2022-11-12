ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jos Buttler has ‘certainly had a few dreams’ about lifting T20 World Cup

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48diqz_0j8E2afG00

Jos Buttler has allowed himself to think about captaining England to T20 World Cup glory as he embraces the magnitude of an MCG showdown against Pakistan in Sunday’s final.

Buttler has the opportunity to join an exclusive club containing just immediate predecessor Eoin Morgan and Paul Collingwood as cricketers who have led England’s men’s side all the way at a global event.

While the Melbourne weather may overshadow the contest, Buttler is focused on the third World Cup final of his career, having been part of the Morgan teams that lost in 2016 and won the 2019 50-over version.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, he sees no reason to shy away from the occasion, with England looking to become the first side to hold both ODI and T20 World Cups simultaneously.

“I’ve certainly had a few dreams about that kind of thing,” he said. “I think it’s fine to think about those things and what it might feel like or what it would mean.

“It really links back to what you were like as a kid really, the kind of things you would be doing in the garden with your brother and sister, pretending to lift a trophy and that kind of thing.

“To be able to have the opportunity to have a chance to live that kind of thing out is incredibly special. They’re certainly feelings I don’t feel like I need to try and block out or push away.

“You almost accept those kind of things as like accepting the noise that comes with a World Cup final. I don’t need to try and push it away and say it’s no different. Of course it is.”

Mark Wood and Dawid Malan missed England’s stunning 10-wicket semi-final victory over India at Adelaide with hip and groin injuries respectively but Buttler revealed the pair were “improving”.

There were further encouraging signs at Saturday afternoon’s practice as Wood bowled at what looked close to full tilt for a couple of overs in the nets, where Malan had an extended batting session.

While England head coach Matthew Mott said on Friday “it is a real risk taking injured players into big games – you can really regret that”, Wood and Malan seem to have an opportunity to feature.

“It’s not too many days since not being fit enough for the semi-final, but we’ll give them every chance possible,” Buttler said.

Rain is forecast on Sunday as well as the reserve day on Monday, which has had two hours added to allow play to continue into the evening in a bid to get at least 10 overs per side completed.

If showers cause a more unpredictable affair, Buttler admitted the helter-skelter nature of the 2019 50-over final might be a useful experience to fall back on.

“Any experiences that you can draw on, good or bad, you will have learned from those and reflect on those to be in situations of adversity or a bit of chaos,” Buttler said.

“In a World Cup final, there’s a good chance of things like that happening. The more experience you’ve got of being able to understand those feelings and how to react to them, I definitely see as a benefit.

“Certainly I think the weather is something we cannot control and whatever does happen, we must be ready to go in whatever sense that is.”

Pakistan improbably reached the final despite losing their first two group games, with Shaheen Shah Afridi instrumental on his return after missing the recent 4-3 series defeat to England due to injury.

Afridi has taken 10 wickets in six matches while the left-arm quick and fellow bowlers Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Wasim are all going at under 6.7 an over.

“Pakistan are a fantastic team,” Buttler added.

“They have a very long history of producing excellent fast bowlers and I see the team that we’re up against as no different.

“I’m sure by the end of their careers, some of the guys who we’ll play against will go down as some of the best bowlers Pakistan have produced. We expect a really tough challenge.”

England manager Gareth Southgate posted a message of support on Twitter for Buttler’s England outfit ahead of the final urging them to “bring it home”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jos Buttler confident ODI series will get ‘competitive juices’ going

Jos Buttler recognises the difficulty of England playing so soon after their T20 World Cup triumph but is sure an ODI series against Australia will get the “competitive juices” going. Only four days separate England becoming the first men’s side to unify the limited-overs World Cups, beating Pakistan...
newschain

England have set the standard in white-ball cricket, says Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins feels England have been the “standard” for other sides to follow in white-ball cricket for a number of years ahead of Australia’s ODI series against the dual world champions. England claimed their first 50-over World Cup crown three years ago and deposed Australia as global...
newschain

England warned not to underestimate opening World Cup opponents Iran

England cannot afford to underestimate Iran when they bid to get their World Cup campaign up and running in Qatar, according to former defender Paul Parker. Gareth Southgate’s men open the Group B schedule at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan on November 21 and then play the United States before meeting Wales.
newschain

England greeted by excited fans on arrival at World Cup in Qatar

Gareth Southgate waved at excited fans as England arrived at their World Cup base to ramp up their quest for Qatar glory. Having finished runners-up at last summer’s European Championship on the back of reaching the semi-finals in Russia four years ago, the Three Lions are among the favourites to triumph in the Middle East.
newschain

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has said he hopes sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis will inspire others to “make the most of every day”. The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country, revealed his lung cancer had spread to his brain, telling Hello magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left.”
newschain

Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two: US official

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people. The Russian Defence Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.
newschain

Samoa back Tim Lafai hoping to cap fairytale return with historic World Cup win

England may be out of the World Cup but Castleford boss Lee Radford and a sprinkling of Super League players including Tim Lafai are likely to have a big say in the outcome of Saturday’s final between Australia and Samoa. Hooker Danny Levi, who enjoyed an impressive debut season...
newschain

Dua Lipa rubbishes reports she will perform at World Cup opening in Qatar

Dua Lipa has denied reports that she will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar. The chart-topping 27-year-old singer, born in London to parents from Kosovo, said she will play in the country if it improves its record on human rights. Controversy has surrounded the football tournament with...
newschain

Six killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

Six people were killed when two historic military planes collided and crashed during a Dallas air show on Saturday, officials said. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted: “According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of six fatalities from yesterday’s Wings Over Dallas air show incident.”
DALLAS, TX
newschain

Mark Selby suffers shock UK Championship exit to Hossein Vafaei

Two-time champion Mark Selby crashed out of the UK Championship after a 6-4 defeat to Iran’s Hossein Vafaei in York. Selby, the winner of the tournament in 2012 and 2016, struggled to find his rhythm throughout and missed a chance to force a decider when he left Vafaei a cut to the middle in the 10th frame.
newschain

Jay Leno suffers serious burns in gasoline fire

Jay Leno has suffered “serious burns” but said he is doing OK, according to reports. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”. The...
BURBANK, CA
newschain

England held after Ellie Roebuck error hands Norway equaliser

Goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck’s error allowed 10-woman Norway to draw 1-1 with England, although the Lionesses still finished the calendar year unbeaten. England had taken the lead in the first half at the Pinatar Arena in Spain through Rachel Daly but Sarina Wiegman’s European champions were unable to finish their historic year with a victory.
newschain

20mph speed limits have little impact on road safety – study

Cutting speed limits on urban roads to 20mph does not significantly improve safety, a new report suggests. Researchers analysed data from before and after the limit was introduced on 76 roads in central Belfast in 2016. The study found “little impact on long-term outcomes” in the city. Comparisons...
newschain

England welcome surprise visitor and Lennon retires – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 15. Football. England had a surprise visitor before heading off to Qatar. Raheem Sterling was still dreaming. They...
newschain

France forward Christopher Nkunku out of World Cup in latest blow for champions

France have been dealt another injury blow after Christopher Nkunku was ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar. The RB Leipzig forward limped out of training on Tuesday and tests have confirmed he will play no part in the tournament. The World Cup holders were already without Paul Pogba...
newschain

Bobby Wilkinson proud of Weymouth despite FA Cup knockout at AFC Wimbledon

Bobby Wilkinson was beaming with pride despite seeing his Weymouth side lose 3-1 to AFC Wimbledon in their FA Cup first-round replay at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. There were 561 Terras fans that travelled to South London to support their National League South team and they were by far the better side during a goalless first half.

Comments / 0

Community Policy