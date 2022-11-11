Read full article on original website
‘There is no cure’: Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor reveals he has stage 4 cancer
Duran Duran’s original guitarist Andy Taylor has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, the band has revealed while being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which Taylor had to miss due to ongoing treatment. The renowned British new wave group revealed Taylor had been...
Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos
Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
Dolly Parton Interrupts Duran Duran’s Interview At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Many incredible artists recently came together to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Dolly Parton and Duran Duran were a few of the artists honored this year and Dolly adorably interrupted an interview with Duran Duran on accident. Just before the ceremony, many of the honorees...
Alanis Morissette Says She Dropped Out of Rock Hall of Fame Performance Because of Sexism and Disrespect Among Production Team
Alanis Morissette has come forward to explain that encountering sexism was what caused her to drop out of a performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night, where she was to have performed a duet with Olivia Rodrigo of the classic hit “You’re So Vain” as part of a tribute to inductee Carly Simon. Morissette did participate in rehearsals on Friday before taking her leave. In a post on her Instagram Live account, Morissette left some mystery as to precisely what soured her so much during those rehearsals as to have her exiting the show at seemingly...
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Is Sweet Dream for Eurythmics
Eurythmics are a duo who exceeded everyone’s expectations — perhaps even their own. Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox took their first shot at musical fame with a band called the Tourists in the late ’70s. The five-piece scored two small hits in the U.K. charts but had little success anywhere else, and by 1980, they broke up. Stewart and Lennox formed Eurythmics on their own a year later, with little success. However, 15 months later, everything changed. It was January 1983 when I became aware of the band. As one-half of Ramondo and the Blade, the Los Angeles morning-drive team on...
Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Has Stage 4 Cancer, Unable To Join Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Founding Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has stage 4 prostate cancer, it was revealed during the group’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction speech on Saturday night. Stage 4 means the cancer has spread to other organs or parts of the body. It is considered the most serious stage of the disease. Taylor was diagnosed four years ago. Taylor, age 61, was too ill to attend Duran Duran’s induction ceremony on Saturday night. But he provided a letter that was read by frontman Simon Le Bon. “Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we...
Duran Duran 20 best songs ranked for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction [PHOTOS]
I was 13 years old in 1984, and MTV was less than two years old. My friends and I were captivated by “music TV,” and never more so than when British band Duran Duran, which was composed of five good-looking men, captivated Americans with their exotic videos. “New Moon on Monday” was the first song that garnered my attention, and I joined millions of other screaming girls across the globe to become a “Durannie.” And now after a lengthy, undeserved wait, the band enjoys induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Formed in 1978 in Birmingham, England, by guitarist...
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead: Dennis Quaid, Ringo Starr, Elton John and More Remember Late Rocker
Celebrities are mourning the loss of rock n' roll legend and controversial musician Jerry Lee Lewis. Known as The Killer, Lewis died at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, on Friday, with his wife, Judith Brown Lewis, by his side. According to a press release confirming his death, he told her in his final days that he was not afraid to die.
Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again
Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
Guitarist Says She ‘Probably’ Didn’t Get Ozzy Osbourne Audition Because She’s a Woman
Jennifer Batten, a former guitarist for Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck, believes she didn’t get to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band because of her gender. Batten recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about her career, which continues to this day. She famously played in Michael Jackson’s band from 1987-1997, including three world tours (Bad, Dangerous, HIStory) and the 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She later joined Jeff Beck’s touring band in 1999, lasting for three years. Batten has also released a number of solo albums and has appeared on dozens of songs as a guest performer.
In Photos: Elton John's career: Concerts, red carpets and awards
Grammy and Oscar-winning musician, composer and singer Elton John released his first album titled "Empty Sky" in 1969. The music legend, who turned 75 in March, is on a worldwide farewell tour and was recently presented with the National Humanities Medal by President Joe Biden. Here's a look back at the icon's career through the years.
Shania Twain’s Perception of Making Music Was Based on The Beatles and Elvis Presley
Shania Twain followed in the footsteps of legendary musicians like Elvis Presley and The Beatles. When she first started recording music, she expected the studio process to look more like Elvis and The Beatles' than anything else.
20 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Take Homer Simpson to Rock Camp
Springfield got an injection of rock stardom on Nov. 10, 2002, when Mick Jagger and Keith Richards led an all-star cast on The Simpsons. Dubbed “How I Spent My Strummer Vacation,” the episode saw Homer Simpson enrolled at a rock 'n' roll fantasy camp, run by the Rolling Stones.
Ringo Starr and The Beatles Did Things Backward on 1 ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ Song, and It’s Wonderful
Ringo Starr came up big with a unique drum sound and standout performance on one 'Sgt. Pepper's' song.
Richie Sambora Says Bon Jovi Reunion ‘A Possibility’ – ‘We’re Talking a Bit’
Richie Sambora was Bon Jovi's lead guitarist for three decades until he decided to leave in 2013. However, he's now shared that he's "talking a bit" with his former bandmates, alluding the possibility of a reunion at some point. There's no bad blood between Sambora and the remaining members of...
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
Led Zeppelin
History has anointed Led Zeppelin as the greatest hard-rock band of the 1970s. The quartet emerged from a crowded field with the era’s biggest sales, several of its finest LPs, and arguably its signature song, “Stairway to Heaven.”. At its best, early on, Led Zeppelin gave mesmerizing concerts....
