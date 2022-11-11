ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and are currently looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing ideas for an affordable and fun weekend getaway in Ohio. If you have never been to any of these places, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in Ohio

The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind journey through the Cuyahoga Valley, you might just want to plan a trip.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
akronjewishnews.com

Antisemitic graffiti depicting Jews hanging from gallows discovered in Maryland

Antisemitic graffiti was found at the Bethesda Trolley Trail in Maryland on Monday, including stick figures hanging from gallows alongside the words “no mercy for Jews,” as well as a swastika. Commenting both on Monday’s graffiti discovery and the recent distribution of antisemitic flyers in the Kalorama neighborhood...
MARYLAND STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio State Board of Education to cast vote on third-grade retention

OHIO — The Ohio Board of Education is set to meet Tuesday on repealing the retention provision from the Third-grade Reading Guarantee in order to allow schools and parents to have more of a say on the education path for children. According to the board's agenda, in recent years...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ravencrest in Hunting Valley is Northeast Ohio’s most expensive listing at $15M: House of the Week

HUNTING VALLEY, Ohio -- Ravencrest, the largest and most expensive home in Northeast Ohio, is on the market for $15,000,000. Designed by the architectural firm Paskevich and Associates, the Tudor-style estate was built for real estate developer Scott Wolstein, who passed away in May. It took him about five years and $30 million to build his dream home, which was completed in 2009. Sitting on 150 acres of land overlooking the Chagrin Valley, the country estate offers 32,000-sq. ft. of living space with 6 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and a long list of amenities.
cleveland19.com

Open healthcare enrollment scams continue to rise in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning people to be careful during healthcare enrollment as scammers are constantly looking for ways to take advantage. According to the BBB, Medicare scammers will market themselves as healthcare plan providers. One instance in North Olmsted saw one woman...
CLEVELAND, OH

