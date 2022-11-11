Read full article on original website
32 Northeast Ohio holiday markets make it easy to shop local for gifts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Make a commitment to get your holiday gifts, treats and décor from local artisans and crafters. You’ll find multiple markets open every weekend from Nov. 18 through Dec. 27. They’re spread throughout Northeast Ohio. Some markets come with bonuses such as food trucks, visits by Santa and Mr. Jingeling, ice skating and more.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and are currently looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing ideas for an affordable and fun weekend getaway in Ohio. If you have never been to any of these places, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
How to get the latest updates, school closings when winter weather hits NE Ohio
**Watch Fox 8’s Winter Weather Outlook above CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winter is almost here! And Fox 8 is ready to keep our viewers and readers informed when it comes to weather watches and warnings, school closings, winter road conditions and more. Be prepared when the weather takes a turn with notifications sent right to your […]
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in Ohio
The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind journey through the Cuyahoga Valley, you might just want to plan a trip.
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Antisemitic graffiti depicting Jews hanging from gallows discovered in Maryland
Antisemitic graffiti was found at the Bethesda Trolley Trail in Maryland on Monday, including stick figures hanging from gallows alongside the words “no mercy for Jews,” as well as a swastika. Commenting both on Monday’s graffiti discovery and the recent distribution of antisemitic flyers in the Kalorama neighborhood...
Photos: Snow blankets Northeast Ohio
Winter weather has arrived in Northeast Ohio on Sunday when most people can watch from inside their cozy home.
Ohio State Board of Education to cast vote on third-grade retention
OHIO — The Ohio Board of Education is set to meet Tuesday on repealing the retention provision from the Third-grade Reading Guarantee in order to allow schools and parents to have more of a say on the education path for children. According to the board's agenda, in recent years...
Wild turkeys are making themselves at home in Northeast Ohio’s suburbs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Humans aren’t the only creatures that feel at home living in suburbia. Wild turkeys – like whitetail deer before them - are finding life can be cozy in the land of bird feeders and backyard gardens. Completely driven from Ohio more than a century...
Shaker schools want to support students, not divide communities. That’s why state education board should reject anti-LGBTQ+ resolution: Emmitt Jolly
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As members of the Shaker Heights Board of Education, we work with resolve to make sure our schools are safe, welcoming places for all students, faculty and staff, regardless of the color of their skin or their gender identity. We will not place any of our...
Ravencrest in Hunting Valley is Northeast Ohio’s most expensive listing at $15M: House of the Week
HUNTING VALLEY, Ohio -- Ravencrest, the largest and most expensive home in Northeast Ohio, is on the market for $15,000,000. Designed by the architectural firm Paskevich and Associates, the Tudor-style estate was built for real estate developer Scott Wolstein, who passed away in May. It took him about five years and $30 million to build his dream home, which was completed in 2009. Sitting on 150 acres of land overlooking the Chagrin Valley, the country estate offers 32,000-sq. ft. of living space with 6 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and a long list of amenities.
Ohio winter weather: How much snow will I get?
Showers are expected to move in during the evening with more rain into a wintry mix overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Birth rate increases in Ohio, U.S., but drops in Ohio’s largest counties including Cuyahoga
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Despite increasing birth rates in the state and country in 2021 - the first time since 2014 - Cuyahoga County and other Ohio counties with densely populated areas saw another year of decreases, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. This could be the result...
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
COVID-19 transmission ‘high’ in most Ohio counties
More than three-quarters of Ohio counties currently have a high level of coronavirus transmission, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including nearly every county in Northeast Ohio.
Snow hits southern Ohio; Headed north
Ohio Department of Transportation cameras across the southern portion of Ohio are showing snow accumulations on roadways. That snow is headed up toward Northeast Ohio.
What to expect for the winter weather coming on Wednesday
The first impactful snowfall is expected to hit Northeast Ohio overnight on Wednesday into Thursday night.
Open healthcare enrollment scams continue to rise in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning people to be careful during healthcare enrollment as scammers are constantly looking for ways to take advantage. According to the BBB, Medicare scammers will market themselves as healthcare plan providers. One instance in North Olmsted saw one woman...
