SEATTLE (AP) — True freshman Keyon Menifield hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 points in his second start and Washington rallied to beat Utah Tech 78-67 on Monday night. Menifield’s effort helped the Huskies get off to a 3-0 start for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO