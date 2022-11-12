Read full article on original website
Related
Fact-checking Trump's 2024 announcement speech
Former President Donald Trump began his 2024 presidential campaign just as he ended his presidency in 2021: with a whole lot of inaccuracy.
World leaders hold emergency meeting as 'Russian-made' missile kills two in Poland
World leaders gathering at the G20 summit in Bali are attempting to diffuse a potential escalation in the months-long Ukraine war after a "Russian-made" missile struck NATO-member Poland killing two people.
Ministers make push to get climate talks over the line
Government ministers are returning to Egypt to take over negotiations at this year's U.N. climate talks, providing diplomats with the political backing they need to clinch credible agreements to tackle global warming
How to support Human Rights during the Qatar World Cup
Football World Cups are known for sparking rollercoasters of emotions, but not usually before they’ve even kicked off.On the one hand, many of us can’t wait for the games to begin this weekend, on the other, we’re not sure we should watch them at all.The reason for our internal conflict lies within the host nation and its shameful record on human rights.The Gulf state is notorious for its treatment of migrant workers and criminalisation of same-sex relationships, and it has been dividing pundits and fans alike since it was awarded the event back in 2010.Sign up for our free Indy100...
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman
An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran
Dreams of wealth turn to dust for Qatar migrant workers
Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to Qatar in recent years to work on giant construction schemes as it boosted its infrastructure ahead of the World Cup. Cario arrived in Qatar in 2012, two years after the country was named as the World Cup host.
Putin’s ‘economic asphyxiation’ will blight world for years to come, says Sunak
The impact of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine will continue to blight the world “for years to come”, Rishi Sunak has said.The prime minister accused the Russian president of inflicting “global economic asphyxiation” on countries around the world.And he condemned Putin’s decision to launch a wave of around 80 missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine at a time when world leaders were meeting at the G20 summit in Indonesia, describing it as an act of “contempt” for the international community.In a press conference as the Bali summit drew to an end, Mr Sunak said that the Ukraine war...
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
BRUSSELS — NATO allies are investigating how a Russian-made missile landed in Poland, killing two people close to the country’s eastern border with Ukraine.Ambassadors from the 30 alliance nations gathered in Brussels on Wednesday for emergency talks.The missile strike Tuesday deepened international tension over Moscow’s nearly nine-month war against Ukraine and added to fears of a possible escalation.The missile hit a rural area of Poland near the border with Ukraine. The strike underlined the perils of the war in Eastern Europe, which could spiral out of control and spread beyond Ukraine.Poland said it was considering calling for emergency consultations under...
Rishi Sunak plays down prospect of imminent US trade deal
Rishi Sunak has played down the prospect of any US trade deal in the near future, just days after he suggested he was in no rush to complete a deal with India without re-examining the package. The prime minister also denied Brexit was playing a role in the UK’s economic...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Climate envoy John Kerry said the U.S. is “fully engaged” in talks with China at the U.N. climate summit underway in Egypt. Kerry met with China's top climate official Xie Zhenhua Tuesday, a hint of improving relations seen as vital for substantial progress against global warming. Beijing put talks on hold three months ago in retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan.
SFGate
EU targets Iran's Revolutionary Guard over Russia war drones
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the corp’s Aerospace Force and a company making drones that the bloc says have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it...
SFGate
Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia’s tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With...
Erdoğan confident Russia-Ukraine grain deal will continue
A vital deal allowing Russian and Ukrainian wheat and fertilisers to be exported through the Black Sea is expected to continue, according to the Turkish president, bringing relief to some of the poorest countries in the world. “I am of the opinion that it will continue. There’s no problem there,”...
Howard’s heroics to dos a cero: US men’s World Cup campaigns ranked
The US men have been to every World Cup so far … aside from the last one, the 1938 edition, and every single one between 1950 and 1990. Some trips have been momentous occasions that propelled the sport in the US forward. Some passed by a country that ignored soccer for a generation or three. And some may bring about traumatic memories, in which case American readers may be advised to skip down to No 6 or so.
Comments / 0