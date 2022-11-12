Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Celebrate Your Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Related
Draymond Green Calls Out The Warriors' Second Unit Because Of Jordan Poole
Draymond Green gives a detailed answer about why the Golden State Warriors' second unit needs to get better this season.
Klay Thompson sends strong message after Warriors’ latest loss
The NBA’s defending champions look anything but right now, but Klay Thompson does not sound too worried. The Golden State Warriors suffered another bad loss Sunday to the division rival Sacramento Kings, falling by the final of 122-115. Golden State is now 5-8 to start the season, which is 13th in the Western Conference.
Richard Jefferson says he’s taking Klay Thompson over Stephen Curry if he needed a ‘set shot’ with his life on the line
Former NBA player and current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson had an interesting take about who he would rather shoot for his life between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Obviously, Curry and Thompson are two of the greatest shooters in NBA history, but Jefferson may have a different pick than most when it comes to the Golden State Warriors sharpshooters.
3 players Golden State Warriors should include in a trade for Anthony Davis
Both the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers are in a terrible shape right now. The Lakers were
3 reasons why Jordan Poole should request a trade from the Golden State Warriors
Despite only starting in three of his first 14 games, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole continues to show that
Warriors Demote James Wiseman As Draft Bust Status Grows
The Golden State Warriors are sending James Wiseman to the G League on Tuesday for the foreseeable future. It could last up to 10 consecutive days, based on what coach Steve Kerr told NBA reporters on Monday night. Wiseman has continued to be a bad NBA player. He was a...
NBA
Trail Blazers Enter Homestand With 9-4 Record - Here's What You Need to Know
After an excellent 4-2 road trip - featuring wins against 2022 NBA Playoff Number 1 seeds Miami and Phoenix - Portland returns to Moda Center for a three-game homestand beginning Tuesday night. Here's just a little taste of what to expect at Moda Center for your Western Conference-leading Trail Blazers this week.
Warriors Finalized Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Kings
The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup and injury report for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 11/14/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 14, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 14, 2022. Week 5 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (7-6) features three more home games in the...
Warriors pulling 1 notable player from rotation
The Golden State Warriors have decided to make one of their players a professional bench decoration for the time being. Before Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that guard Moses Moody is out of the rotation at the moment. Kerr said that “turnovers and fouling” have been problem areas for Moody but that he expects Moody will return to the mix soon, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
Knicks And Jazz Injury Reports
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have announced their injury reports for Tuesday's game.
NBA
Joel Embiid delivers unprecedented performance in win vs. Jazz
Joel Embiid has officially demolished all reasonable expectations. The seventh-year veteran managed to top 101 points … in less than 24 hours, following up a 42-point performance on Saturday with a career-best 59-point, 11-rebound, eight-assist, seven-block showing on Sunday. Leading the Sixers to a 105-98 victory, Embiid shot 19-for-28...
Lakers reportedly interested in Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic
Among the umpteen summer trade rumors involving Russell Westbrook was one that would’ve sent him to the Utah Jazz for sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. The Los Angeles Lakers apparently had real talks with the Jazz, who, reportedly, even made L.A. an offer that seemed pretty favorable, but the Lakers said no.
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report Revealed
The Warriors and Kings will be mostly healthy for this matchup
Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change
Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
NBA
NBA Jersey Day returns for its third year on Dec. 14
In 1998, after being selected as the ninth pick in the NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks and traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki held up his very first blue and white No. 41 jersey as his monumental career began. In 2022, fans around the world witnessed Nowitzki’s same number ascend to the rafters of the American Airlines Center in Dallas after a 21-season career.
NBA
Jen Hale on team culture, Jose Alvarado in win vs. Rockets | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the down-to-the-wire Pelicans win over the Houston Rockets & Jose Alvarado’s grit in the victory. Jen Hale of Fox Sports, Undisputed, and Bally Sports joins the podcast (5:10) to talk about how much fun the...
tigerdroppings.com
Video Of Jimmy Garoppolo Sitting Courtside and Loving Him Some Warriors Dancers
San Francisco 49ers players, Jimmy Garoppolo, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk, sat courtside for Monday night's Warriors vs. Spurs game. At one point cameras caught numerous dancers greeting the 49ers QB, as he greeted them all with a smile... (The Spun)
NBA
Why the Detroit Pistons are partnering with Brilliant Detroit to construct a ‘bigger than basketball’ community hub on Detroit’s east side
Brilliant Detroit is a non-profit dedicated to preparing young children for kindergarten. That’s why the Detroit Pistons have partnered with the organization that was founded in 2015 to construct a community hub on the city’s east side. Pistons players Cory Joseph and Buddy Boeheim joined other Pistons representatives,...
NBA
Game Preview: Warriors vs. Spurs - 11/14/22
After losing in Sacramento on Sunday night, the Dubs will have a quick turnaround as they host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. It will be the first of three meetings between the Warriors and Spurs this season. Last season, the two teams split the four-game season series, with the road team winning every matchup. The Warriors have had success at Chase Center this season, with a 5-1 record at home.
Comments / 0