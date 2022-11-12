Angel is a gorgeous senior gal in need of a new home! This super sweet, 9-year-old, Labrador retriever mix came to the shelter as an owner surrender after her family could no longer care for her. It’s obvious Angel was very well loved and taken care of in her home as she has a wonderfully sweet personality and trusting nature. Understandably, Angel isn’t a fan of the shelter environment and is starting to show signs of anxiety. It seems sweet Angel needs an angel of her own! Please come adopt this gentle friend, we know you’ll love to have her this holiday season! Angel’s adoption fee is $75. She’s already spayed and comes with our full adoption package including vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, a one-year dog license and a microchip.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO