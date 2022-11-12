Read full article on original website
Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies in crash along I-70 in Kansas while on official duty
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Air Force Academy is mourning the loss of a captain who died while on official duty from the Academy for advanced training. According to the USAFA, 31-year-old Capt. Morgan Taylor of Phillipsburg, N.J., was killed in a car accident Saturday. The accident happened on I-70 east near Manhattan, Kan. The Academy said her vehicle was hit by another vehicle.
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded Tuesday evening to a reported fire in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fire was reported at 3030 N. El Paso St., just north of E. Fillmore St. Engine 6 reported heavy smoke coming from a structure at 6:18...
Colorado Springs police identify victims from fatal accidents in October
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of victims from five separate fatal crashes that occurred throughout Colorado Springs in October. On Saturday, October 22, 2022, members of CSPD Sand Creek Division, were dispatched to the area of Fountain Boulevard and the...
Sun Country Airlines set to take off from Colorado Springs Airport beginning June 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Airport announced Tuesday that Sun Country Airlines will host a nonstop seasonal service to Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) next summer. According to the airport, Sun Country Airlines will begin its services on June 8, 2023 through Aug. 31, 2023. “We cannot express how excited...
KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week
Angel is a gorgeous senior gal in need of a new home! This super sweet, 9-year-old, Labrador retriever mix came to the shelter as an owner surrender after her family could no longer care for her. It’s obvious Angel was very well loved and taken care of in her home as she has a wonderfully sweet personality and trusting nature. Understandably, Angel isn’t a fan of the shelter environment and is starting to show signs of anxiety. It seems sweet Angel needs an angel of her own! Please come adopt this gentle friend, we know you’ll love to have her this holiday season! Angel’s adoption fee is $75. She’s already spayed and comes with our full adoption package including vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, a one-year dog license and a microchip.
Overturned semi-truck along Highway 94 near N. Ellicot Hwy.
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple crews responded to a reported crash along Highway 94 in rural El Paso County. Colorado State Patrol said a semi-truck crashed and overturned near. N. Ellicott and Hwy. 94. This is a developing story. Article Topic Follows: News. KRDO News. BE PART OF...
Light Snow Tonight, Frigid Work Week Ahead
Tonight: Becoming cloudy with occasional light snow, or at least scattered snow showers becoming more likely over and near the mountains during the night. Snow will be most widespread south of the Arkansas River late tonight where several inches of snow may accumulate over and near the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and possibly the southern San Luis Valley through Monday morning. Over the Pikes Peak Region and probably for Pueblo and Canon City as well, we’re only expecting a dusting to maybe an inch through Monday morning. We’ll be breezy and chilly with low temperatures in the teens and lower 20s for most areas, but some of the higher mountain areas and the high mountain valleys will dip into the single digits.
1 arrested after man shot in Fountain
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) has arrested a person after allegedly shooting a man Sunday morning. FPD claims it happened near Twin Creek Terrace at 11:50 a.m. Sunday. When officers got there, they reported they found a man with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital, where he's expected to be OK.
Man arrested after police recover handgun, drugs inside stolen vehicle in Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after police recovered a handgun and drugs inside a stolen vehicle in Pueblo on Friday. Around 3:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of N. Elizabeth St. on a call for a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived, they saw...
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Fountain
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On November 12, 2022, a 911 call was received by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO). The caller reported a domestic disturbance that led to a shooting. Deputies were dispatched to a location within an unincorporated portion of Fountain, Colorado. EPSO says that reporting...
Pueblo Mayor says proposal to stop abortion and reproductive health clinic would violate state law
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a Pueblo City Council meeting, several citizens voiced their concern over an abortion and reproductive health clinic opening in the city. Despite some elected officials wanting to push back against the clinic, Pueblo's mayor said there's nothing they could do to stop it from opening.
2 dead, 3 children safe, as Teller County deputies investigate apparent murder-suicide
FLORISSANT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies with the Teller County Sheriff's Office are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide at a home in the Colorado Mountain Estates neighborhood in Florissant. Lt. Wes Walter with the Teller County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call around 7:10 Sunday...
Teller County Sheriff’s Office releases names of deceased in suspected murder-suicide
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office is investigating the county's first suspected murder-suicide in over two years after a child called 911 Sunday morning. Deputies that responded to the call found two adults dead, a man and a woman. Monday, the Sheriff's Office released the identities...
