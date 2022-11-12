Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Pelham girls fall short in opener at Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS – In a battle of two teams who advanced to the Final Four in their respective classification last season, the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Pelham Panthers met on Monday, Nov. 14 at Vestavia Hills High School. The Rebels, however, fell just short of the Class 7A title...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County High School dominates in season opener
BIRMINGHAM – The Shelby County Wildcats dominated Holy Family Catholic Academy in a 72-36 blowout in their season opener on the road on Monday, Nov. 14. Shelby County began to pick up the lead early on in the game, finishing the first quarter 26-12. A strong performance by Noah Reed and Austin Wilson both totaling seven points each helped catapult the Wildcats to finish the first half up 39-26.
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park wins season opener
HANCEVILLE – Spain Park faced Austin in their season opener at Wallace State Community College on Friday, Nov. 11. The Spain Park Jaguars defeated the Austin Black Bears 52-40 after picking up the lead in each quarter of the game. The Jaguars gained a slight lead in the first...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea defeats Fairview
CULLMAN – The Chelsea Hornets defeated the Fairview Aggies 51-38 for their first week of the season. The Hornets’ first quarter gave them their edge to secure their first victory of the season on Saturday, Nov. 12. Chelsea totaled 13 points in the first quarter compared to the...
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Round 2
It’s time for the Class 7A semifinals, and it’s Thompson at Hoover for the sixth year in a row. Who will get a spot in the Class 7A State Championship? We break it down on this week’s show.
wbrc.com
Bo Scarbrough on Bama Issues on the Gridiron
Bo Scarbrough is a two time college football national championship and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes. So when he spoke about some of the things he has seen lacking in this years Alabama 8-and-2 team people listen.
tdalabamamag.com
Time and network announced for Alabama’s matchup against Auburn
This year’s Iron Bowl returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium after an overtime thriller in 2021 at Auburn, Ala. Carnell “Cadillac” Williams takes on Nick Saban as Auburn’s interim head coach. Williams had great moments in the rivalry as a player, but now he pushes others to cement...
wvtm13.com
Former Bama running back Bo Scarbrough to return to the Birmingham Stallions for year two of the USFL
Former Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough will return to the USFL champions in spring 2023, the Birmingham Stallions have announced. Scarbrough, a Tuscaloosa native, played a key role in the Stallions' run to a USFL Championship in 2022. He will once again play for Stallions' head coach Skip Holtz in 2023.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Ridge Elementary to hold 2022 Iron Bowl Coin Battle
PELHAM – Pelham Ridge Elementary will hold its “2022 Iron Coin Battle” from Nov. 14-18. Money will be collected as well as canned food items that will be donated to a local food closet. Different kinds of change are collected on each day of the week. The...
Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss
Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
Shelby Reporter
Bassmaster tournaments set to return to Shelby County in 2023
BIRMINGHAM — The Bassmaster High School Series and Bassmaster Elite Series will make their way to Lay Lake next year. B.A.S.S. officials unveiled the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors and Bassmaster Junior Series 2023 schedule, which will give young anglers from across the country an opportunity to compete on challenging and fun fisheries next spring to qualify for a chance at a berth in the prestigious National Championship tournament.
FOX Sports
USFL, Birmingham Stallions announce April 15 Kickoff Game for Season 2
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The USFL and Birmingham leaders announced Monday that the 2022 Champion Birmingham Stallions will kick off their title defense Saturday, April 15, at Protective Stadium. Fans can lock in priority access to 2023 Stallions games by visiting Ticketmaster to make a season ticket deposit of $25. After registering, fans will be contacted about seating preferences and package pricing.
thebamabuzz.com
Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducts 8 new members
On Thursday, November 10, the Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducted eight new members for 2022 in a ceremony hosted at Haven in downtown Birmingham. Over 600 attendees from across the state gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these inductees. Keep reading to learn more. About the Alabama Business Hall...
Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 3
THOMPSON (9-3) AT HOOVER (11-1) Last week: Thompson beat Vestavia Hills 21-12 and Hoover beat Hewitt-Trussville 28-11. The skinny: Hoover leads the series Hoover leads the series 24-7, but Thompson has won five of the past seven meetings. Hoover won the Week 10 contest 9-0. It’s the sixth straight year...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
Bham Now
Now the News: 12 new businesses open in Birmingham, YMCA closing its 4th Ave location + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! We’re kicking off a new week with all of the latest happenings, including some exciting new businesses, a new jazz lounge and Alabama’s first downhill mountain biking park. Keep reading for all the deets. 12 exciting new businesses in Birmingham including Biscuit Love. Birmingham is...
Shelby Reporter
Martee Bennett Forehand
Martee Bennett Forehand, a resident of Pelham, Alabama passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the age of 56. She was surrounded at home with her family after a long courageous battle with cancer. Martee influenced many lives during her 24 years in the Shelby County/Pelham City School systems. The...
Vestavia Hills United Methodist, others ask to disaffiliate from denomination: update on split
Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church and 10 other congregations in North Alabama voted Sunday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and most are planning to join a new conservative movement, according to church leaders. The 11 that voted Sunday brings the total to about 86 congregations in the North...
WOW: Helena, Alabama Estate Includes Trophy Bass Lake, Waterfall
Located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama this property is truly an “outdoor lover’s dream home estate,” said the agent. Wait until you see the pictures of this sprawling of this custom home. It’s one-of-a-kind for sure. Let’s talk about space. Every room in...
