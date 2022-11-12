ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Ethiopia hosts UN internet meeting after cutting off Tigray

By JAMEY KEATEN, CARA ANNA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NmsRF_0j8DzC6p00
1 of 4

GENEVA (AP) — A U.N. body devoted to promoting broader and better access to the internet is about to hold its annual meeting in Ethiopia, whose government has cut off internet access in its northern Tigray region during a two-year war there.

Critics say Ethiopia stands out as an egregious example of a government preventing citizens from getting online — jeopardizing family ties, human rights and information flows.

The Internet Governance Forum, whose annual gathering has drawn top leaders like former German Chancellor Angela Merke in the past, scheduled this year’s Nov. 28-Dec. 2 meeting in Ethiopia well before the government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spearheaded a military campaign in Tigray against regional fighters in November 2020.

Since then, fighting has impeded humanitarian access into the region as Ethiopia’s federal authorities try to isolate Tigray’s rebellious leaders by impeding humanitarian aid deliveries, isolating its beleaguered residents and shutting down banking and telecommunications services — leaving them largely incommunicado from the rest of the world.

Ethiopian authorities, however, insist they haven’t deliberately targeted the Tigrayan people.

Under a widely praised cease-fire deal agreed on Nov. 2, Ethiopia’s government is to continue restoring basic communications, transport and banking services for Tigray’s more than 5 million people, and both sides promised to allow unfettered access for humanitarian aid.

Ethiopia’s government in the past has said it needed security guarantees for workers sent in to repair communications infrastructure.

The government of Ahmed, who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, has promoted the upcoming IGF gathering in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, as it strives to promote Ethiopia’s status as a regional economic power and African diplomatic hub.

Organizers of the meeting seek concrete steps to achieve “universal and meaningful internet connectivity.”

The Geneva-based forum laments that 2.7 billion people worldwide remain unconnected. It will focus this year’s meeting on “connecting all people and safeguarding human rights,” and avoiding internet fragmentation. It decries government policy that “limits uses of the internet or affects the open and interoperable character of the internet.”

Chengetai Masango, the forum’s program and technology manager, said Addis Ababa was a “prime place” to hold the annual meeting as Ethiopia is fast-developing country, home to a “large youth base” and a diplomatic hub — with many embassies, international institutions and the headquarters of the African Union.

“Ethiopia is a UN member state and as such is entitled to host U.N. meetings,” Masango wrote, adding: “The IGF and UN’s position on shutdowns everywhere has been consistent; they are incompatible with human rights.”

Even before the Tigray conflict began, the U.N. human rights office expressed concern about internet access and communications in Ethiopia, citing a “communications blackout” that began in January 2020 in areas under federal military control — namely western Oromia — during military operations against an armed faction there.

Fighting in the Oromia region this week led to several dozen casualties, witnesses said.

The rights office noted that Ethiopia is far from the only country to impose restrictions on the internet.

A U.N. report published in June noted internet shutdowns or clampdowns on social media in places including Myanmar, Sudan and Russia. It said shutdowns often occurred in places where governments carry out armed operations — and some may have been aimed to cover up human rights violations.

“The U.N. as a whole has been outspoken about the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia, and also about the alleged violations of human rights, humanitarian and refugee law,” Masango saiad.

Many Tigrayans have told The Associated Press they have been unable to contact loved ones in the region since the conflict began, and don’t know whether they are still alive.

The #KeepItOn coalition — which brings together over 280 organizations from 105 countries to promote open internet access — says it’s petitioning the African Union “to condemn the Ethiopian government’s prolonged shutdown, which has had devastating impacts on people living through a conflict, and to help reestablish internet access in the region and across Ethiopia.”

Access Now, another advocacy group, has launched a campaign to highlight Tigray’s two years without internet. It says the meeting in Addis Ababa offers an opportunity to focus on internet shutdowns and “to urge governments, particularly in Africa, to put an end to the practice.”

“Authorities have weaponized internet shutdowns against people in and outside of Tigray — disconnecting families, destroying business, and impeding humanitarian aid delivery,” it said. “This compounds the humanitarian crisis and provides cover for the human rights abuses.”

___

Anna reported from Nairobi, Kenya.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Kenya to spend $37 million on sending forces to Congo

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s parliament has approved the deployment of nearly 1,000 troops for a new regional force in eastern Congo amid questions about the $37 million cost for the first six months of the mission. A parliament committee report says the money will be spent on equipment, allowances and operations for the more than 900 troops joining the East African Community Regional Force that will support Congolese forces against armed groups. Opposition lawmakers questioned why Kenya is spending so much money on the regional mission while the country faces its own security issues. Kenya also faces rising inflation and a high public debt. Kenyan President William Ruto last week called the mission “necessary and urgent” for regional security. Violence by armed groups in eastern Congo has led to a diplomatic crisis between Congo and neighboring Rwanda, which accuse each other of backing certain groups.
The Independent

Ethiopia: Status of western Tigray to be settled 'by law'

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Tuesday that the future status of disputed territory in the western part of the embattled Tigray region will be settled according to the country’s constitution after the signing of a truce earlier this month.Western Tigray, also known as Wolkait, is part of Tigray under Ethiopia’s constitution. But it was occupied by forces from neighboring Amhara state when war broke out in November 2020 between the federal army and fighters loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, or TPLF.Wolkait's status is hotly contested, with many in Amhara asserting the area was taken from them...
The Guardian

Ethiopian rivals agree on humanitarian access for war-ravaged Tigray

Ethiopia’s government and Tigrayan rebels have agreed to facilitate immediate humanitarian access to “all in need” in war-ravaged Tigray and neighbouring regions. The agreement followed talks in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi this week on the full implementation of a deal signed between the warring sides 10 days ago to end the brutal two-year conflict in northern Ethiopia.
The Independent

China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war OLD

Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.Mr Michel was set to deliver a pre-recorded video address at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.The event was to also include an address by Chinese president Xi Jinping along with several world leaders and heads of international organisations.Barend Leyts, a spokesperson for Mr Michel, said that he was surprised that the...
The Guardian

Why Poland may have most to gain from a Russian defeat in Ukraine

If the outcome of the war could be determined by the toss of a coin, the camps would be clear: democracies would want Ukraine to win, autocracies would want it to lose. But real-world political outcomes are not so binary. They typically fall on a spectrum between annihilation and total victory. This leaves the democracies divided into at least three camps: the English-speaking, the western European and the eastern European minus Hungary. What Putin calls the “collective west” all want Ukraine to win. But not necessarily to the same extent.
The Jewish Press

Ukraine Votes to Send Israel to Hague Criminal Court, Upset Israel Rejects Ukrainian Asylum Seekers

On Friday, the UN Special Committee on Decolonization approved the draft resolution titled “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,” and decided to request the International Court of Justice in the Hague to “render urgently an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, from its prolonged occupation, settlement, and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.”
The Independent

G20 ‘family photo’ scrapped because leaders don’t want to be pictured with Russians

Plans for a “family photo” of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia next week have been scrapped because presidents and prime ministers were unwilling to stand alongside an envoy of Russia’s Vladimir Putin.For the first time at a gathering of the world’s 20 biggest economies, there will be no picture of the attendees lined up in rows and smiling for the cameras.The Kremlin announced on Thursday that Mr Putin will not be present for the two-day summit in beach resort Bali, with the Russian delegation led instead by his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.But Mr Lavrov, who has been...
The Independent

Chinese officials speak out in unprecedented criticism of Russia on eve of G20 OLD

Officials in China have expressed their displeasure at Russia’s actions in Ukraine, including Vladimir Putin’s non-disclosure of his plans to invade, and condemned the "irresponsibility" of suggested nuclear threats ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia.Mr Putin did not tell his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping “the truth”, reported the Financial Times citing a Chinese official, who said that the two leaders had hailed a “no limits” alliance between Moscow and Beijing when they met just 20 days before the Kremlin launched its invasion on Ukraine in February.“If he had told us, we wouldn’t have been in such an awkward...
travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
gcaptain.com

South Africa Welcomes Sanctioned Russian Yacht

By Paul Burkhardt (Bloomberg) South Africa’s government said it has “no reason” to apply sanctions brought against Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov and that his $500 million megayacht is free to dock at its ports. Mordashov is the biggest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal PJSC and was sanctioned by...
The Independent

US intelligence believes United Arab Emirates trying to manipulate American political system, report says

US intelligence believes that the United Arab Emirates has engaged in a decades-long effort to manipulate the American political system.The UAE, a major US ally in the Middle East, used legal and illegal measures to push US foreign policy in a favourable direction to the country an intelligence report states, according to The Washington Post.The newspaper says that its reporting is based on speaking to three people who have read the report but did not provide them with a copy.It states that the UAE targeted weaknesses in the American political system, including a “reliance on campaign contributions, susceptibility to powerful...
Reuters

Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union’s sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
The Guardian

Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic

On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy