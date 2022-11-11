ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop Manogue takes North 5A Regional football title, will face Bishop Gorman at state

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

Ernie Howren's 10th Region football championship was just a little different than the others, mainly because his son was playing quarterback.

Bishop Manogue held off a feisty Spanish Springs team, on a freezing Friday night at Manogue, to take the Northern 5A Regional football championship , 34-28.

The win earned Bishop Manogue a spot in the state championship game against Bishop Gorman, which beat Liberty, 56-14, for the Southern 5A title on Friday night.

The 5A state championship is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Carson.

Friday's win was the closest margin all season for the Miners, and tied for the most points they have given up in a win this year.

It was the 10th Regional title for Howren, who won seven at Reed, and two previously at Manogue.

"Both teams played their butts off. They played so hard, both teams, and I think that's what you want out of a Regional championship game," Howren said.

Bishop Gorman has won 18 state football championships, including 10 in a row from 2009-18, then again last season. There was no state championship in 2020.

"They're a really good football team, great program, storied tradition. We're just going to have to come back and get to practice and get after it," Howren said.

Howren said the 10 Regional titles he and his coaching staff have accrued are the result of having good players.

"Every (title) has been a different journey," Howren said. "When I think about 10, I think about all the different kids that have played for our coaching staff. They're the reason we have 10, because of all the great kids we've had. And we have a special class this year."

Ernie Howren's son, Logan Howren, the Miners' senior quarterback, threw for two touchdowns, both to Ben Scolari, and ran for two in Friday's game. Howren was 9-for-18 passing for 202 yards. That gives him more than 3,000 passing yards this season, the 15h player to reach that mark in state history.

His 47 touchdowns this season ties him with Bishop Gorman's Micah Alejado for the most in a single season. Alejado had thrown for 2,949 yards this season before Friday's win.

Scolari caught four passes for 166 yards against Spanish Springs. Manogue junior Cody Fleischmann was the workhorse Friday night, rushing 24 times for 133 yards and a score.

"We're going to have a good week of practice, have some good film study on them and we'll come out and do our best," Fleischmann said of facing Gorman.

Manogue has not had a turnover for the past nine weeks.

Spanish Springs, in its 21st year of existence, was in its first Regional football championship game.

Cougars senior quarterback JJ Dain was 22-for-31 for 266 yards and three touchdowns, all to Nate Penney. Dain also ran for a score.

Spanish Springs got out out to a 7-0 lead on its opening drive. The Miners led 28-14 after three quarters, before Penney's third TD pulled the Cougars with seven, 28-21 early in the fourth.

5A North Regional playoffs

North 5A championship, Friday

Bishop Manogue 34, Spanish Springs  28

South 5A championship, Friday

Bishop Gorman 56, Liberty 14

5A State Championship

Saturday, Nov. 19 , 1:30 p.m., at Carson,  Bishop Manogue vs. Bishop Gorman.

3A state semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 12 , SLAM Nevada 39, Spring Creek 8

Truckee 35, Moapa 7.

2A State semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 12, Lincoln County 44, Yerington 13; The Meadows 49, Pershing County 13

1A State Semifinals

Saturday. Nov. 12, at Beatty, Noon, Spring Mtn 30, Virginia City 18

n.; 3:30 p.m., Eureka vs Paharanagat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xAh56_0j8Dyq5A00

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

