ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

How Jeff Beck’s Ego Cost Him the Yardbirds

By Eryn Murphy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

The famous music group the Yardbirds was formed in 1963. Before creating the band Led Zeppelin, guitarist Jimmy Page was a member of the Yardbirds. While in the group, Page and Jeff Beck both performed as lead guitarists until Beck left the band. According to Bob Spitz’s 2021 biography Led Zeppelin: The Biography , Beck’s departure was due to the arrangement of playing guitar alongside Page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvxB1_0j8DyL9z00
Jeff Beck | R. Diamond/Getty Images

Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck played guitar together

Keith Relf, Paul Samwell-Smith, Top Topham, Jim McCarty, and Chris Dreja are the original members of the Yardbirds, with Eric Clapton soon replacing Topham.

After Clapton left the Yardbirds, Page was approached to join the band. Instead of accepting the offer, Page recommended Beck for the job.

When Samwell-Smith left the band, Page briefly joined to play bass. After Page joined the Yardbirds, Beck became sick and Page temporarily replaced him as the band’s guitarist while Dreja started playing bass.

After Beck returned to the Yardbirds when he recovered, both Page and Beck played guitar together.

“We rehearsed hard on all sorts of things,” Page said in Led Zeppelin: The Biography , “especially introduction riffs to things like ‘Over Under Sideways Down,’ which we were doing in harmonies. It was the sort of thing that people like Wishbone Ash and Quiver would perfect, that dual lead guitar idea.”

RELATED: Led Zeppelin Members Liked 1 Hall & Oates Album So Much They Brought It From Motel to Motel

The arrangement did not work out for long

While Page and Beck both playing guitar together on stage worked at first, it soon became a toxic work environment for the band.

“It was fascinating to watch, but it was also unhealthy,” McCarthy said in Led Zeppelin: The Biography .

Dreja gave his perspective in the biography, saying, “I personally don’t think Jimmy ever went out on stage with the intention of trying to blow Jeff off the stage. But with Jeff, I think, it got to be a ‘my-balls-are-bigger-than-yours’ sort of thing.”

According to Led Zeppelin: The Biography , Beck himself even admitted the arrangement was not working, and he said, “In the end, we were just on opposite sides of the stage, glaring at each other and blowing all night.”

RELATED: Led Zeppelin: Robert Plant Says Old Rock Bands Look ‘Decrepit’

Jeff Beck left the Yardbirds

While on tour in 1966, Beck left the band to return to Los Angeles. Page took over as the sole lead guitarist.

“Dumping Jimmy with all the guitar work in mid-tour was a pretty s***** trick,” Beck said in Led Zeppelin: The Biography , “but there was no other way out.”

Eventually, the Yardbirds met up with Beck in LA to officially fire him from the band. To Beck’s surprise, Page decided to stay with the Yardbirds

“They were just totally adamant,” Page said in Led Zeppelin: The Biography . “And when it was over, Beck got up to leave and asked me if I was coming too.’ I said, ‘No, I’m going to stay.'”

RELATED: Dave Grohl Felt Like He Was in a Waking Dream, Asking Led Zeppelin to Jam With Foo Fighters at Wembley Stadium

Comments / 2

Related
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

222K+
Followers
120K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy