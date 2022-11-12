Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
New Major WWE Injuries, Charlotte Flair Update, Fan Attack At House Show – News Bulletin – November 14, 2022
We’ve got news of major WWE injuries, an update on Charlotte Flair, information on a fan attack at a WWE house show and more. It’s Monday and it’s the start of a new week, so what better way to start things off than with your WrestleTalk news bulletin for Monday, 14 November 2022.
ringsidenews.com
Sarah Logan’s New WWE Character Called Out For Being A Blatant Rip-Off
Sarah Logan made a surprise return along with Erik and Ivar (collectively known as the Viking Raiders) on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown destroying a handful of superstars. However, an impactful return for Sarah Logan was slightly overshadowed by a gimmick ripped off former AEW and indie star Max Impaler.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sarah Logan Returns To WWE On SmackDown
Sarah Logan has returned to WWE. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Logan made her return alongside the Viking Raiders. The trio wound up attacking Hit Row on the show. Logan was released from WWE back in April of 2020. She briefly returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble...
wrestletalk.com
WWE History Made On SmackDown
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 11) WWE history was made as a record was secured by a popular act. With the Usos versus the New Day kicking off the episode with a massive match for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. After a hard fought battle between...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio was scheduled to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup to have the chance to earn another shot at Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, according to a Ringside News story that was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. The injury is either an ankle injury or another form of foot injury, according to Meltzer.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022
Tonigh’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the Gainbridge Fildhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. – The show opened with a recap from Crown Jewel, followed by the intro video package and pyro. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) Xavier...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Re-Sign Former WWE Star
A current AEW star has revealed that he tried to get Vince McMahon to re-sign a former WWE star during his time in the company. Current AEW star Ari Daivari previously spent six years in WWE as part of the relaunched Cruiserweight division in 2016 before he was released in 2021.
Sheamus Returns On 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn Absent Due To 'Personal Issues'
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa) had a night to remember as The Usos bested The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) are days away from becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. In the closing segment, they were looking for acknowledgment when Butch...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Champion Spotted At UFC 281
A former WWE SmackDown champion has been spotted at UFC 281, checking out the massive fight night from on the floor near the octagon!. Hopping on to Twitter to share a short clip of not only their awesome seat near the UFC ring and her cute outfit, a former WWE SmackDown champion is in the house for UFC 281.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reacts To Fan Attack From WWE Live Event
WWE star Scarlett has reacted to a bizarre attack by a fan at a WWE house show event last night (November 12) in Peoria, Illinois. During a Saturday Night Main Event show, Drew McIntyre wrestled Scarlett’s husband Karrion Kross. Scarlett interfered in one part of the match, slapping McIntyre to get heat from the audience.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend In Incredible Shape Amid Return Rumors
Stone Cold Steve Austin has shared a new training video, amid rumors about a potential WWE in-ring return. Austin notably wrestled his first official match since 2003 at WrestleMania 38 in April, defeating Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred match. While at the time, Austin indicated that he...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Makes Backstage Return
An update has emerged on Robert Roode (Bobby Roode), ahead of his impending return to WWE TV. Roode hasn’t wrestled on TV since competing in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 1 edition of SmackDown. The popular star has competed in several bouts at house...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Stars ‘Offended’ By Previous Releases
Luke Gallows has admitted that he and Karl Anderson were ‘offended’ when they were let go by WWE in 2020. The Good Brothers were released during the April 2020 round of COVID-19 pandemic related cuts. These cuts took place shortly after WrestleMania 36 aired on April 4 and 5.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Expected For Huge Match Potentially Injured
With WWE Survivor Series WarGames fast approaching, many have speculated as to who the fifth man could be to take on The Bloodline. One name that seemingly may be ruled out is Kevin Owens. Reports materialized on Twitter that Owens sustained an injury at the WWE Sunday Night Stunner house...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Huge Opening For November 11 SmackDown
WWE has announced a huge opening for the November 11 edition of SmackDown on FOX. Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown may be one of the biggest for the program in 2022. The company has already announced some big matches and the start of the SmackDown World Cup tournament.
wrestletalk.com
WWE In-Ring Return Officially Announced
WWE has officially announced an in-ring return for next week’s episode of NXT. In recent weeks, Veer Mahaan returned to the show, seemingly beginning to reunite his Indus Sher tag team with NXT star Sanga. Veer and Sanga, then as Rinku and Saurav respectively, debuted on NXT, managed by...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reflects On Release
Former WWE and AEW star Lio Rush has reflected on his release from WWE as part of the April 2020 round of budget cuts. Rush joined WWE in 2017 as part of the NXT brand, before being moved to 205 Live in 2018. He later became Bobby Lashley’s hype man...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Not Expected Back Until 2023
A WWE star is not expected to be back until 2023. Tommaso Ciampa made his way to the main roster in April 2022 and joined the Raw brand. After aligning with The Miz over the summer, Ciampa hasn’t been seen in action since September. It was revealed by Johnny...
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Star Teases WWE Character Change
WWE star Lacey Evans has teased going ‘back to basics’ following the November 11 edition of SmackDown. During the show, Evans competed in a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender to the SmackDown Women’s Title. Shotzi was ultimately victorious, pinning Evans to earn a shot at...
