The City of Hokes Bluff will host a Community Tree Lighting in the City Park Gazebo. Everyone is invited to come out to enjoy this special event. The Hokes Bluff Christmas Parade is set for Monday, December 5th at 6 p.m. with line up at the City Pool. Everyone who wants an entry in the Parade needs to be at the Pool on the 5th.

HOKES BLUFF, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO