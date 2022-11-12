ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Sand Rock boys take down Titans, 59-56

SAND ROCK – As part of his practice routine, Sand Rock senior point guard Jacob StClair shoots 150 free throws every day. He shoots them first thing in the morning before school. Nights like Tuesday against Class 6A Gadsden City are the reason why. StClair scored a game-high 25...
SAND ROCK, AL
Warriors’ Wilson charging on to Alabama-Huntsville

CENTRE – Cherokee County High School baseball coach Bret Henderson knew Connor Wilson in the years before he became his head coach – as the opposition. But when Henderson came to Cherokee County after his days as an assistant at Ohatchee, he realized exactly how special of a player Wilson is.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
USFL reveals season 2 details for Birmingham

The United States Football League will be back in Birmingham next spring for its second season, though, unlike the inaugural season, not all eight teams will be headquartered in the city, according to Fox Sports, the league’s majority owners. The defending-champion Birmingham Stallions, of course, will make the city...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Grizzard Joins Ministry team at RFB

RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- Rainsville First Baptist Church proudly announces the addition of Max Grizzard as Associate Pastor and Pastor to Students and Families effective November 9, 2022. David O. Cofield serves as the Pastor of Rainsville First Baptist Church. Grizzard has served on staff at Ponderosa Student Ministries for 22 years,...
RAINSVILLE, AL
WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducts 8 new members

On Thursday, November 10, the Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducted eight new members for 2022 in a ceremony hosted at Haven in downtown Birmingham. Over 600 attendees from across the state gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these inductees. Keep reading to learn more. About the Alabama Business Hall...
ALABAMA STATE
Christmas In Hokes Bluff

The City of Hokes Bluff will host a Community Tree Lighting in the City Park Gazebo. Everyone is invited to come out to enjoy this special event. The Hokes Bluff Christmas Parade is set for Monday, December 5th at 6 p.m. with line up at the City Pool. Everyone who wants an entry in the Parade needs to be at the Pool on the 5th.
HOKES BLUFF, AL
WLIA Getting Ready For Crappie Rodeo 2023

Jamie Johnson, a representative of The Weiss Lake Improvement Association, spoke at The Cedar Bluff City Council meeting Monday night (11/15) asking for the continued support of the Town of Cedar Bluff. Big projects were completed this year on Weiss Lake. With the help of Alabama Power, The Weiss Lake...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
Pinson woman killed in crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old woman killed in a crash on Hwy 280 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Amy Leigh Fulton was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 280 near Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills on November 10. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

