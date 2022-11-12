Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Sand Rock boys take down Titans, 59-56
SAND ROCK – As part of his practice routine, Sand Rock senior point guard Jacob StClair shoots 150 free throws every day. He shoots them first thing in the morning before school. Nights like Tuesday against Class 6A Gadsden City are the reason why. StClair scored a game-high 25...
weisradio.com
Warriors’ Wilson charging on to Alabama-Huntsville
CENTRE – Cherokee County High School baseball coach Bret Henderson knew Connor Wilson in the years before he became his head coach – as the opposition. But when Henderson came to Cherokee County after his days as an assistant at Ohatchee, he realized exactly how special of a player Wilson is.
weisradio.com
Sand Rock’s Stephens signs volleyball scholarship with Snead State
SAND ROCK – The legacy of volleyball players Sand Rock’s Lisa Bates has had to move on and play at the college level is strong. On Monday afternoon, that list grew to include another Lady Wildcat. Versatile Jacey Stephens signed with Snead State at the Sand Rock gym....
wvtm13.com
Former Bama running back Bo Scarbrough to return to the Birmingham Stallions for year two of the USFL
Former Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough will return to the USFL champions in spring 2023, the Birmingham Stallions have announced. Scarbrough, a Tuscaloosa native, played a key role in the Stallions' run to a USFL Championship in 2022. He will once again play for Stallions' head coach Skip Holtz in 2023.
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
Comeback Town: Hoover council president says Magic City Classic ‘deserves our collective support’
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Vestavia Hills United Methodist, others ask to disaffiliate from denomination: update on split
Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church and 10 other congregations in North Alabama voted Sunday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and most are planning to join a new conservative movement, according to church leaders. The 11 that voted Sunday brings the total to about 86 congregations in the North...
USFL reveals season 2 details for Birmingham
The United States Football League will be back in Birmingham next spring for its second season, though, unlike the inaugural season, not all eight teams will be headquartered in the city, according to Fox Sports, the league’s majority owners. The defending-champion Birmingham Stallions, of course, will make the city...
southerntorch.com
Grizzard Joins Ministry team at RFB
RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- Rainsville First Baptist Church proudly announces the addition of Max Grizzard as Associate Pastor and Pastor to Students and Families effective November 9, 2022. David O. Cofield serves as the Pastor of Rainsville First Baptist Church. Grizzard has served on staff at Ponderosa Student Ministries for 22 years,...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
thebamabuzz.com
Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducts 8 new members
On Thursday, November 10, the Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducted eight new members for 2022 in a ceremony hosted at Haven in downtown Birmingham. Over 600 attendees from across the state gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these inductees. Keep reading to learn more. About the Alabama Business Hall...
weisradio.com
Christmas In Hokes Bluff
The City of Hokes Bluff will host a Community Tree Lighting in the City Park Gazebo. Everyone is invited to come out to enjoy this special event. The Hokes Bluff Christmas Parade is set for Monday, December 5th at 6 p.m. with line up at the City Pool. Everyone who wants an entry in the Parade needs to be at the Pool on the 5th.
weisradio.com
WLIA Getting Ready For Crappie Rodeo 2023
Jamie Johnson, a representative of The Weiss Lake Improvement Association, spoke at The Cedar Bluff City Council meeting Monday night (11/15) asking for the continued support of the Town of Cedar Bluff. Big projects were completed this year on Weiss Lake. With the help of Alabama Power, The Weiss Lake...
WAFF
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Masterski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
WAFF
Multiple vehicles involved in wreck on Memorial Pkwy. near Drake Avenue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck on South Memorial Parkway near Drake Avenue on Monday evening. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. This story will be updated once further information is released.
Pinson woman killed in crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old woman killed in a crash on Hwy 280 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Amy Leigh Fulton was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 280 near Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills on November 10. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. The […]
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
WOW: Helena, Alabama Estate Includes Trophy Bass Lake, Waterfall
Located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama this property is truly an “outdoor lover’s dream home estate,” said the agent. Wait until you see the pictures of this sprawling of this custom home. It’s one-of-a-kind for sure. Let’s talk about space. Every room in...
Woman killed in rollover crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills now identified
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Amy Leigh Fulton. She was 38 and lived in Pinson. The wreck happened at 9 p.m. Thursday on 280 near...
MCSS social worker killed in Monday morning crash
Authorities confirm one person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Moores Mill Road and Eakin Road.
