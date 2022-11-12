Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
wrestletalk.com
Here’s Why Shane McMahon Was Trending During SmackDown
During tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown, one notable name released under the Vince McMahon era was trending on Twitter: Shane McMahon. Find out why Stephanie McMahon’s brother Shane McMahon was trending during tonight’s show!. In a hilarious application of either recycling or commitment to tried and true...
wrestletalk.com
WWE History Made On SmackDown
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 11) WWE history was made as a record was secured by a popular act. With the Usos versus the New Day kicking off the episode with a massive match for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. After a hard fought battle between...
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Warned Two Top WWE Stars That The Locker Room Wanted To ‘Bury’ Them
Back in 2003, Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined up with the legendary Evolution stable. The faction featured himself and Ric Flair as the veterans, while Randy Orton and Batista were the rising stars of the four-man group. An episode of WWE Network’s “Ruthless Aggression” aired back in 2020...
Sheamus Returns On 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn Absent Due To 'Personal Issues'
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa) had a night to remember as The Usos bested The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) are days away from becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. In the closing segment, they were looking for acknowledgment when Butch...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Comments On Pulling Out Of Scheduled Appearance, Tells Fans To Go Anyway To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won’t be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. “The Queen” took to social media on Friday to announce that she...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Hosting Sixth Annual Canned Food Drive
WWE star Top Dolla – real name AJ Francis – has announced that he will be hosting his sixth annual canned food drive. The drive will take place on Saturday, November 19 at the Maryland vs Ohio State football game. Food collected during the drive will be donated...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Huge Opening For November 11 SmackDown
WWE has announced a huge opening for the November 11 edition of SmackDown on FOX. Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown may be one of the biggest for the program in 2022. The company has already announced some big matches and the start of the SmackDown World Cup tournament.
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Links Up With AEW Star Abadon
Liv Morgan has been spotted many times outside WWE, both on professional and personal end. The Miracle Kid can be seen travelling to places, doing other projects and hanging out with stars of rival promotions. This time again, she was spotted hanging out with an AEW star. Liv Morgan is...
tjrwrestling.net
“I’m Sorry We Have To Do This” – Former WWE Champion Recalls Being Fired By Vince McMahon
Throughout his four decades as the CEO and Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Vince McMahon consistently would give his closest associates the duty of releasing superstars from the roster — rarely did McMahon fire talent himself. However, back in 2010, Vince McMahon decided to personally inform someone that...
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown
WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
Wave 3
WWE Monday Night RAW superstars return to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - World Wrestling Entertainment is bringing its Monday Night RAW superstars to the KFC Yum! Center. On Nov. 14, WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville with several highlight matches. The event starts at 7:30 p.m., according to a release. Guests will see U.S. Champion...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022
Tonigh’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the Gainbridge Fildhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. – The show opened with a recap from Crown Jewel, followed by the intro video package and pyro. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) Xavier...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Not Expected To Return Until Next Year
There are several WWE stars who are currently sitting on the sidelines due to injury and one of them happens to be Tommaso Ciampa. The former NXT Champion had to undergo hip labrum surgery, and it doesn’t sound like he will be returning to WWE anytime soon. PWInsider.com is...
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Returns With Tag Team On SmackDown
Before Zelina Vega and B-Fab could even get their match truly going, it was interrupted by a familiar spooky voice. With the tron taken over with flames, a woman appeared saying ‘Valhalla is here’ before a trio of returning stars attacked. While the Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar...
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Warned That Fans Won’t Buy His Merchandise After Latest Controversy
Braun Strowman remains one of the biggest stars in all of WWE, but some believe he doesn’t know when to just keep quiet. This has been apparent since his callous remarks about indie wrestlers during the height of the pandemic. In fact, he was also mocked for his recent controversial comments as well.
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reacts To Fan Attack From WWE Live Event
WWE star Scarlett has reacted to a bizarre attack by a fan at a WWE house show event last night (November 12) in Peoria, Illinois. During a Saturday Night Main Event show, Drew McIntyre wrestled Scarlett’s husband Karrion Kross. Scarlett interfered in one part of the match, slapping McIntyre to get heat from the audience.
wrestletalk.com
Bray Wyatt First Feud Revealed On SmackDown?
On tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, was the first feud for Bray Wyatt since returning revealed in a backstage segment?. In a backstage segment involving someone else entirely, Bray Wyatt crashed an interview. In a backstage segment, LA Knight was being interviewed when the screen behind him flashed to...
