Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Re-Sign Former WWE Star
A current AEW star has revealed that he tried to get Vince McMahon to re-sign a former WWE star during his time in the company. Current AEW star Ari Daivari previously spent six years in WWE as part of the relaunched Cruiserweight division in 2016 before he was released in 2021.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey's Title Challenger Set For WWE Survivor Series
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi is confirmed for the Survivor Series premium live event on November 26. The title match was made official on the 11/11 "WWE SmackDown" where Shotzi defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans and Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge to emerge as Rousey's next challenger.
Jim Cornette has a hot take on Jeff Jarrett’s role in AEW
Jim Cornette has an… interesting relationship with AEW. On one hand, the long-time wrestling personality appreciates that WWE finally has a true competitor and has pointed out how Tony Khan’s promotion has brought more wrestling to RAW and SmackDown, which is always nice, but then again, many of the core tenants of AEW and by extension, their “core performers,” like Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have long been on his “poo poo” list. For every positive step – in Cornette’s eyes – the company takes moving forward, like giving proper respect to FTR, or giving MJF a shot at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Khan books something that makes Cornette angry, like his reliance of Jon Moxley as his go-to champion, or giving Chris Jericho a heel run with the Ring of Honor champion.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Rampage Continues To Tease Return Of Stable
In another teaser vignette seemingly in advance of their return, a popular stable featured on AEW Rampage. Another mysterious vignette aired on AEW Rampage, teasing the return of a stable that has been off television since AEW All Out. In an expanded tease, House of Black seems to be headed...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says He’ll Be In AEW Until The Company Closes
AEW star Jay Lethal has had quite the journeyman career in professional wrestling over the past two decades. Debuting as part of Ring of Honor back in 2003 until 2006, when he joined TNA later in the year. Lethal became popular in TNA as Black Machismo, spending five years in...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Reveals Time Was Cut From Memorable Pay-Per-View Match
AEW star Anthony Ogogo made his in-ring debut for AEW back at Double or Nothing in 2021, when he took on the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. The match is memorable among AEW fans for it’s build up, including the infamous weigh in segment and Cody’s promo about America vs the United Kingdom.
wrestletalk.com
New Singles Match Announced For November 16 AEW Dynamite
AEW president Tony Khan has announced a new singles match for next week’s (November 16) episode of AEW Dynamite. In recent weeks, Swerve Strickland has begun to torment Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and the Acclaimed. Tony Khan has now announced that Swerve Strickland will go one on one with...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Expected For Huge Match Potentially Injured
With WWE Survivor Series WarGames fast approaching, many have speculated as to who the fifth man could be to take on The Bloodline. One name that seemingly may be ruled out is Kevin Owens. Reports materialized on Twitter that Owens sustained an injury at the WWE Sunday Night Stunner house...
wrestlinginc.com
Full Details On How To Watch AEW Full Gear
The final AEW pay-per-view of the year is only days away, with Full Gear all set to go this Saturday, November 19, from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. But if for some reason one is unable to make it to Newark, there's no cause for alarm, as the promotion will have many other options that allow fans to view the show, and those options, as revealed in a press release issued earlier Monday morning, will be very familiar to AEW fans. Full Gear will be available on the B/R app, Bleacher Report's website, or on the Bleacher Report app on devices such as Apple TV and Roku. The event will also be available on traditional PPV, FITE TV for international audiences, and will be in select movie theaters in the US.
Yardbarker
SPOILER: Returning WWE star is backstage at SmackDown
PWInsider is reporting that Bobby Roode is backstage at WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Roode was recently in Birmingham, Alabama to undergo a medical procedure and he hasn't been on WWE TV in many months. The last time he was on TV he was aligned with Dolph Ziggler. It will be...
wrestletalk.com
Exciting Match Announced For November 14 WWE Raw
WWE has announced an exciting match for next week’s (November 14) episode of Raw. On this week’s show, United States Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins had a heck of a night, retaining his title in the main event. The main event saw Rollins defeat Austin Theory for...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Announces Exciting New Signing
AEW President Tony Khan has now confirmed that Bandido has officially signed with the promotion. During the November 11 edition of Rampage, Bandido scored a victory over RUSH in the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. It was noted on commentary by Tony Schiavone that Bandido was...
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
wrestletalk.com
Controversial Former WWE Star Believes He Could Have ‘Saved’ ROH
Controversial former WWE star nZo – known in WWE as Enzo Amore – has said that he could have “saved” Ring of Honor. nZo, who also wrestles under the name Real1, was suspended from WWE following allegations of sexual assault back in January 2018, and fired shortly after.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reflects On Release
Former WWE and AEW star Lio Rush has reflected on his release from WWE as part of the April 2020 round of budget cuts. Rush joined WWE in 2017 as part of the NXT brand, before being moved to 205 Live in 2018. He later became Bobby Lashley’s hype man...
wrestletalk.com
WWE In-Ring Return Officially Announced
WWE has officially announced an in-ring return for next week’s episode of NXT. In recent weeks, Veer Mahaan returned to the show, seemingly beginning to reunite his Indus Sher tag team with NXT star Sanga. Veer and Sanga, then as Rinku and Saurav respectively, debuted on NXT, managed by...
Sheamus Returns On 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn Absent Due To 'Personal Issues'
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa) had a night to remember as The Usos bested The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) are days away from becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. In the closing segment, they were looking for acknowledgment when Butch...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Name Announces New Wrestling Promotion
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announcer Kevin Kelly has announced that he will be involved with a brand new wrestling promotion. Kelly joined WWE in 1996 as a backstage interviewer, before eventually becoming a commentator for WWE Raw during the the Attitude Era. After leaving WWE in 2003, Kelly became the lead...
Comments / 0