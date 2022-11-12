Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Re-Sign Former WWE Star
A current AEW star has revealed that he tried to get Vince McMahon to re-sign a former WWE star during his time in the company. Current AEW star Ari Daivari previously spent six years in WWE as part of the relaunched Cruiserweight division in 2016 before he was released in 2021.
411mania.com
Sheamus Returns On WWE SmackDown, Brawls With The Bloodline
Sheamus is back on WWE TV, returning on this week’s Smackdown and joining his teammates in brawling with The Bloodline. Tonight’s show ended with The Bloodline in the ring celebrating The Usos’ pending status as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all-time. As the group was in the ring, Ridge Holland and Butch came out to interrupt and they were joined by Sheamus who made his first appearance since the Bloodline put him “out of action” on October 21st.
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Hangs Out With 'Scary' AEW Star
The spooky season may officially be over, but Liv Morgan still likes to keep the spirit alive. Following her recent appearance on USA's Networks "Chucky" series — which saw her character get murdered by the titular killer doll — Morgan has met another "scary" character. This time, it was "The Living Dead Girl."
Yardbarker
SPOILER: Returning WWE star is backstage at SmackDown
PWInsider is reporting that Bobby Roode is backstage at WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Roode was recently in Birmingham, Alabama to undergo a medical procedure and he hasn't been on WWE TV in many months. The last time he was on TV he was aligned with Dolph Ziggler. It will be...
wrestletalk.com
WWE History Made On SmackDown
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 11) WWE history was made as a record was secured by a popular act. With the Usos versus the New Day kicking off the episode with a massive match for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. After a hard fought battle between...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says He’ll Be In AEW Until The Company Closes
AEW star Jay Lethal has had quite the journeyman career in professional wrestling over the past two decades. Debuting as part of Ring of Honor back in 2003 until 2006, when he joined TNA later in the year. Lethal became popular in TNA as Black Machismo, spending five years in...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Reveals Time Was Cut From Memorable Pay-Per-View Match
AEW star Anthony Ogogo made his in-ring debut for AEW back at Double or Nothing in 2021, when he took on the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. The match is memorable among AEW fans for it’s build up, including the infamous weigh in segment and Cody’s promo about America vs the United Kingdom.
wrestletalk.com
Steel Cage Grudge Match Made Official For AEW Full Gear
A major stipulation match added to the card for AEW’s upcoming pay-per-view, Full Gear was made official on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (November 11) a new and likely brutal grudge match between two longtime friends turned foe. AEW Rampage kicked...
wrestletalk.com
Huge AEW Match Delayed Due To Injury To Popular Star
AEW has announced that a big match planned for tonight’s AEW Rampage (November 11) has been postponed due to injury. The first match in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament took place on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Ethan Page defeated Eddie Kingston by pinfall to advance to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dustin Rhodes Compares MJF and Jon Moxley Ahead Of AEW Full Gear Title Match
With the headliners Jon Moxley and MJF, Dustin Rhodes talked about what jumps out to him ahead of AEW’s Full Gear PPV on November 19. Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at the event. Prior to their big title match, Rhodes compared Moxley and MJF on “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling.”
wrestletalk.com
WWE In-Ring Return Officially Announced
WWE has officially announced an in-ring return for next week’s episode of NXT. In recent weeks, Veer Mahaan returned to the show, seemingly beginning to reunite his Indus Sher tag team with NXT star Sanga. Veer and Sanga, then as Rinku and Saurav respectively, debuted on NXT, managed by...
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Stars Say Previous Release ‘Offended’ Them
A returning WWE star says that their previous release “offended” them. On the October 10 edition of WWE Raw, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows better known as The Good Brothers made their returns to the company to reunite with AJ Styles as The O.C. The trio has been...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Announces Exciting New Signing
AEW President Tony Khan has now confirmed that Bandido has officially signed with the promotion. During the November 11 edition of Rampage, Bandido scored a victory over RUSH in the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. It was noted on commentary by Tony Schiavone that Bandido was...
wrestletalk.com
New Singles Match Announced For November 16 AEW Dynamite
AEW president Tony Khan has announced a new singles match for next week’s (November 16) episode of AEW Dynamite. In recent weeks, Swerve Strickland has begun to torment Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and the Acclaimed. Tony Khan has now announced that Swerve Strickland will go one on one with...
wrestletalk.com
Producers For WWE SmackDown November 11 Revealed
The producer list for the November 11 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has now been revealed. Friday’s show was the first edition of SmackDown following the November 5 Crown Jewel premium live event. The episode featured a number of notable segments, including a Tag Team Championship bout between...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Explains Why SmackDown Debut Was ‘Full-Circle’ Moment
A WWE star has explained why their SmackDown debut was a “full-circle” moment. On the October 14 edition of SmackDown, NXT star Roxanne Perez made her main roster debut by teaming with Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez in a losing effort to Damage CTRL in six woman tag team action.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend In Incredible Shape Amid Return Rumors
Stone Cold Steve Austin has shared a new training video, amid rumors about a potential WWE in-ring return. Austin notably wrestled his first official match since 2003 at WrestleMania 38 in April, defeating Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred match. While at the time, Austin indicated that he...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Champion Spotted At UFC 281
A former WWE SmackDown champion has been spotted at UFC 281, checking out the massive fight night from on the floor near the octagon!. Hopping on to Twitter to share a short clip of not only their awesome seat near the UFC ring and her cute outfit, a former WWE SmackDown champion is in the house for UFC 281.
