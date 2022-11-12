Read full article on original website
Alabama WR commit Ryan Williams has 34 touchdowns, ‘limitless’ potential
Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly describes wide receiver Ryan Williams’ potential as simply “limitless.”. The sophomore Alabama commit accounted for 6 total touchdowns in the Spartans’ 56-31 victory at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Friday in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs and now has 34 touchdowns for the season.
Rewinding Alabama’s 65-55 road win over South Alabama
No. 18 Alabama led throughout in its first road game of the year, rolling past South Alabama 65-55 on Tuesday night at the Mitchell Center in Mobile. Freshman Brandon Miller scored 19 points for the Crimson Tide, which is now 3-0. Isaiah Moore scored a game-high 20 to lead the Jaguars, who fall to 1-2.
How to Watch: No. 18 Alabama Basketball at South Alabama
The Crimson Tide hits the road for the first time this season for a late tipoff in Mobile.
Position-by-position breakdown of Alabama’s roster before offseason changes
Alabama played for pride last weekend in Oxford and will have the state’s bragging rights on the line -- and not much else -- in next week’s Iron Bowl. But sandwiched in-between is Saturday morning’s game against Austin Peay, which will be an important opportunity for the Tide to evaluate its roster against an FCS opponent.
What TV channel is the Alabama-South Alabama game tonight? Live stream, how to watch online, time
South Alabama hosts No. 18 Alabama on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Jaguars (1-1) take on the Crimson Tide (2-0) following a Mid-American Conference football game between Toledo and Bowling Green. Alabama is 3-1 against the Jaguars all-time, and this will...
Methodists, USFL, straight-ticket voting: Down in Alabama
According to church leaders, 11 more United Methodist Church congregations in the North Alabama Conference on Sunday voted to disaffiliate from the UMC. The USFL’s Birmingham Stallions are returning this spring. Straight-ticket voting: The debate and the how often it was used last week. The “Down in Alabama” podcast...
Bo Scarbrough on Bama Issues on the Gridiron
Bo Scarbrough is a two time college football national championship and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes. So when he spoke about some of the things he has seen lacking in this years Alabama 8-and-2 team people listen.
Former Bama running back Bo Scarbrough to return to the Birmingham Stallions for year two of the USFL
Former Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough will return to the USFL champions in spring 2023, the Birmingham Stallions have announced. Scarbrough, a Tuscaloosa native, played a key role in the Stallions' run to a USFL Championship in 2022. He will once again play for Stallions' head coach Skip Holtz in 2023.
Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin apologizes to Jaxson Dart’s mom for officiating vs. Alabama
Lane Kiffin was treading carefully. On Monday, during his weekly press conference, the Ole Miss coach was asked about the officiating in the 30-24 loss to Alabama on Saturday, especially in terms of the way it impacted quarterback Jaxson Dart. Kiffin said he spoke with Dart’s mother and apologized to...
‘You saw the game.’ Saban offers his review of CB play at Ole Miss
Things started quite poorly for the Alabama defense on Saturday afternoon at Ole Miss. The first snap went for a 20-yard pass to Jonathan Mingo on a play that left starting cornerback Eli Ricks injured on the field. The LSU transfer’s third start in a Crimson Tide jersey lasted all...
New College Football Rankings released, Alabama moves up
The latest version of the College Football Playoff rankings didn’t change too much at the top. Georgia remained the top-ranked team while Alabama checked in at No. 8 when the full top-25 was announced Tuesday night. Alabama (8-2) is the second-highest ranked two-loss team behind No. 6 LSU, one...
Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 3
THOMPSON (9-3) AT HOOVER (11-1) Last week: Thompson beat Vestavia Hills 21-12 and Hoover beat Hewitt-Trussville 28-11. The skinny: Hoover leads the series Hoover leads the series 24-7, but Thompson has won five of the past seven meetings. Hoover won the Week 10 contest 9-0. It’s the sixth straight year...
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
USFL reveals season 2 details for Birmingham
The United States Football League will be back in Birmingham next spring for its second season, though, unlike the inaugural season, not all eight teams will be headquartered in the city, according to Fox Sports, the league’s majority owners. The defending-champion Birmingham Stallions, of course, will make the city...
WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
Comeback Town: Hoover council president says Magic City Classic ‘deserves our collective support’
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss
Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
Uniontown, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Uniontown. The Choctaw County High School basketball team will have a game with R.C. Hatch High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. The Choctaw County High School basketball team will have a game with R.C. Hatch High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Woodfin proposal to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field approved by council committee
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham for at least the next four years will be presented to the city council on Nov. 29. The proposal calls for the annual football rivalry’s historically Black institutions—Alabama State and Alabama A&M—to each...
Alabama moves up in Associated Press basketball poll
Alabama men’s basketball moved up in Monday’s Associated Press poll, the first one since the regular season began. The Tide rose to No. 18 in Monday’s poll after being ranked No. 20 in the preseason poll. Two teams in the preseason top 20, Tennessee and Villanova, lost games last week and fell below the Tide.
