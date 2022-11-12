Read full article on original website
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
iheart.com
Mass. Winter Weather Advisories Issued Ahead Of Season's First Snow
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Massachusetts and large swaths of the rest of New England for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most of Worcester County excluding Worcester itself, the upper Pioneer Valley and the Berkshires are all under...
7 maps showing where — and how much — it’ll snow in Mass. Tuesday into Wednesday
"Slushy coatings Tuesday night near and along I-495 from the Merrimack Valley into Worcester before a change to rain."
1 to 2 inches of snow expected in parts of Mass., while some will see little to none
A winter storm making its way to the Bay State Tuesday night is still expected to deliver a combination of light snow and cold or freezing rain to parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service. The service announced Tuesday afternoon that a winter weather advisory will be...
Light snow, cold rain overnight; hazardous commute Wednesday, officials warn
A winter weather advisory will go into effect for much of Central and Western Massachusetts beginning Tuesday night and extending into Wednesday with the season’s first snowstorm expected to deliver a combination of light snow and cold or freezing rain to the region. The advisory warns of a mixed...
Baystate Noble emergency chief sees RSV cases surging among children
WESTFIELD — A lead doctor from Baystate Health said that the RSV outbreak among children this year has already been the worst he has ever seen as a doctor amidst a shortage of pediatric beds. Dr. Sundeep Shukla, the emergency department chief at Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, said...
NBC Connecticut
Public Works, Transportation Crews Prepare for Wintry Mix in Connecticut
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are predicting a wintry mix will develop in Connecticut Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some snow, sleet and rain are all likely. A winter weather advisory goes into effect Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for Litchfield County. Public works crews in Tolland are standing by. “It is...
See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)
As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
Western Massachusetts deals with heavy rainfall over two days
Many across western Massachusetts had to deal with rainfall once again this morning.
westernmassnews.com
Fire officials warning of hazards from using space heaters, wood or pellet stoves
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our coverage of the first snowfall and first stretch of frigid temperatures turns to concerns about alternative ways people may try to heat their homes. As we start to see these cold temperatures, you may see people putting on their hats and gloves, and also plugging...
PVTA, Franklin buses to offer free fares for a month
SPRINGFIELD — PVTA and the 14 other regional transit authorities around the state will offer free rides — no fares or passes required for bus or paratransit services — from Black Friday, Nov. 25, through New Year’s Eve as a way of encouraging folks to “Try Transit.”
Will Massachusetts see snow Tuesday? Parts of the state may, forecasters say
Parts of Massachusetts are poised to see the state’s first accumulating snow of the season on Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Projections vary from a coating of snow to more than two inches, with the likelihood of higher accumulations increasing further inland. The weather agency’s regional office said much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 2 and 3 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 2 inches.
westernmassnews.com
DPW crews preparing for first snowfall of the season
Amherst Town Council passes new motion to rectify incident between police and teens. A video clip of that incident went viral this summer, showing an officer saying that the teens do not have rights due to their age, which caused concern in the town. Crews respond to fire on Champagne...
westernmassnews.com
First responders reminding drivers of move over law ahead of Tuesday snowfall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The first snow of the season is on the horizon, which means there is potential for slick roads, leading to some accidents. Unfortunately, even the lightest snowfall can lead to some messy roads, but that is why the police and other crash responders are asking people to remain aware and move over for emergency vehicles.
Springfield family stuck with cleanup after 100 gallons of oil accidentally pumped into their basement
"There was a terrible mishap at their home last week…..an oil delivery truck delivered 100 gallons of oil to their home, EXCEPT they DONT use oil to heat!!!" One hundred gallons of oil reportedly flooded into the basement of a Springfield home after a fuel company mistook the house they were meant to be delivering the oil to.
westernmassnews.com
Road paving expected for Federal Street in Greenfield on Tuesday
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Greenfield Department of Public Works announced Monday that they will be paving Federal Street Tuesday, November 15th. According to the DPW’s Facebook page, Northeast Paving will be paving “Federal Street @ Silver Street and Federal Street from Maple Street to Hastings Street” Tuesday.
Mama bear and two cubs looking for midnight snack in Chicopee
A 22News viewer sent a video of three bears caught on camera in a Chicopee driveway.
nbcboston.com
Record Breaking Heat Saturday, Sharp Drop to the 40s Sunday Morning
Enjoy this evening because a cold front will take care of dropping our temperatures to the 40s by tomorrow morning. Overnight will feature temperatures near the mid-50s in Boston, but once we get closer to sunrise, temperatures will drop a bit more with the colder and drier air rushing in from the NW. It will be a northwest flow that will gust late Sunday, bringing temperatures down to the 30s! Snow potential in the Northeast Kingdom in Vermont tomorrow that will spread into the crown of Maine.
theberkshireedge.com
THE OTHER SIDE: The Market needs a human heart added to the equation
From my earliest days, I had the ability—sometimes very exciting, often scary—to slip into and merge with the stories I was being told, or read or watched. Most recently, I began watching “The Peripheral” on Amazon Prime—a mostly fascinating, often frightening look at the future. And then I became an unnamed character in the most recent series of articles about housing in Great Barrington. For a storyteller, it is disconcerting to surrender your story to someone else. Especially when it’s so very complicated and defies any simple telling. In my case, many people combined their efforts out of the public eye to help me find a new place to live, including “the developer,” who, like all of us, defies any kind of quick characterization or simplistic judgment. I personally appreciate his kindness. But these are days when everyone seems to be picking sides in a world so much more complex than simple.
Police asking residents to keep distance from bear cub spotted in Sunderland
Police are asking residents to keep their distance after numerous reports of a cub spotted in Sunderland.
WCVB
Why have multiple restaurants in Worcester's Canal District closed?
WORCESTER, Mass. — Restaurants in Worcester's downtown Canal District, near the city's new Polar Park, are shutting down. When the new ballpark opened, Worcester got rid of free on-street parking in the area, which, business owners say, has been a big hit. The Hangover Pub closed in September and...
