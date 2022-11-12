ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Mass. Winter Weather Advisories Issued Ahead Of Season's First Snow

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Massachusetts and large swaths of the rest of New England for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most of Worcester County excluding Worcester itself, the upper Pioneer Valley and the Berkshires are all under...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)

As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

PVTA, Franklin buses to offer free fares for a month

SPRINGFIELD — PVTA and the 14 other regional transit authorities around the state will offer free rides — no fares or passes required for bus or paratransit services — from Black Friday, Nov. 25, through New Year’s Eve as a way of encouraging folks to “Try Transit.”
FRANKLIN, MA
MassLive.com

Will Massachusetts see snow Tuesday? Parts of the state may, forecasters say

Parts of Massachusetts are poised to see the state’s first accumulating snow of the season on Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Projections vary from a coating of snow to more than two inches, with the likelihood of higher accumulations increasing further inland. The weather agency’s regional office said much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 2 and 3 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 2 inches.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

DPW crews preparing for first snowfall of the season

Amherst Town Council passes new motion to rectify incident between police and teens. A video clip of that incident went viral this summer, showing an officer saying that the teens do not have rights due to their age, which caused concern in the town. Crews respond to fire on Champagne...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

First responders reminding drivers of move over law ahead of Tuesday snowfall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The first snow of the season is on the horizon, which means there is potential for slick roads, leading to some accidents. Unfortunately, even the lightest snowfall can lead to some messy roads, but that is why the police and other crash responders are asking people to remain aware and move over for emergency vehicles.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Road paving expected for Federal Street in Greenfield on Tuesday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Greenfield Department of Public Works announced Monday that they will be paving Federal Street Tuesday, November 15th. According to the DPW’s Facebook page, Northeast Paving will be paving “Federal Street @ Silver Street and Federal Street from Maple Street to Hastings Street” Tuesday.
GREENFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Record Breaking Heat Saturday, Sharp Drop to the 40s Sunday Morning

Enjoy this evening because a cold front will take care of dropping our temperatures to the 40s by tomorrow morning. Overnight will feature temperatures near the mid-50s in Boston, but once we get closer to sunrise, temperatures will drop a bit more with the colder and drier air rushing in from the NW. It will be a northwest flow that will gust late Sunday, bringing temperatures down to the 30s! Snow potential in the Northeast Kingdom in Vermont tomorrow that will spread into the crown of Maine.
BOSTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THE OTHER SIDE: The Market needs a human heart added to the equation

From my earliest days, I had the ability—sometimes very exciting, often scary—to slip into and merge with the stories I was being told, or read or watched. Most recently, I began watching “The Peripheral” on Amazon Prime—a mostly fascinating, often frightening look at the future. And then I became an unnamed character in the most recent series of articles about housing in Great Barrington. For a storyteller, it is disconcerting to surrender your story to someone else. Especially when it’s so very complicated and defies any simple telling. In my case, many people combined their efforts out of the public eye to help me find a new place to live, including “the developer,” who, like all of us, defies any kind of quick characterization or simplistic judgment. I personally appreciate his kindness. But these are days when everyone seems to be picking sides in a world so much more complex than simple.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WCVB

Why have multiple restaurants in Worcester's Canal District closed?

WORCESTER, Mass. — Restaurants in Worcester's downtown Canal District, near the city's new Polar Park, are shutting down. When the new ballpark opened, Worcester got rid of free on-street parking in the area, which, business owners say, has been a big hit. The Hangover Pub closed in September and...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy