Jacksonville, FL

WVNews

West Virginia 75, Morehead St. 57

MOREHEAD ST. (2-2) Gross 5-8 2-2 12, Freeman 3-10 4-4 10, Maughmer 4-6 1-2 9, Thelwell 1-7 2-2 5, Wolfe 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 2-5 0-0 6, Bryan 2-3 1-2 5, Scott 1-4 1-1 3, Redding 2-5 2-2 7, Cole 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 13-15 57.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

No. 6 Kansas 69, No. 7 Duke 64

DUKE (2-1) Mitchell 3-7 1-2 7, Filipowski 6-18 4-4 17, Young 3-4 0-0 6, Proctor 3-9 2-2 9, Roach 6-17 3-4 16, Lively 2-3 0-0 4, Blakes 1-5 3-4 5, Grandison 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 24-67 13-16 64.
LAWRENCE, KS
WVNews

Michigan St. 86, No. 4 Kentucky 77, 2OT

KENTUCKY (2-1) Livingston 0-3 1-2 1, Toppin 3-8 3-4 10, Ware 1-1 0-0 2, Fredrick 2-7 0-0 5, Wallace 5-10 2-4 14, Wheeler 6-16 2-4 16, Tshiebwe 9-17 4-4 22, Reeves 1-7 2-2 5, Collins 0-1 2-4 2, Onyenso 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-70 16-24 77.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WVNews

Bradley 89, E. Michigan 61

E. MICHIGAN (1-2) Bates 6-14 5-6 20, Geeter 1-2 0-0 2, Golson 5-8 1-1 11, Acuff 3-8 0-0 7, Farrakhan 3-10 0-0 6, Lovejoy 2-7 1-2 5, Billingsley 1-2 0-0 2, Jihad 2-2 0-0 4, Randle 2-3 0-0 4, Savicevic 0-2 0-0 0, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 0-0 0-0 0, Wells 0-0 0-0 0, Zaher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 7-9 61.
MICHIGAN STATE
WVNews

Portland 117, San Antonio 110

SAN ANTONIO (110) Kel.Johnson 6-14 4-5 20, Sochan 2-3 2-2 6, Poeltl 14-17 3-5 31, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Vassell 7-15 3-3 21, Bates-Diop 5-7 0-0 10, McDermott 2-8 1-1 6, Roby 2-4 0-1 4, Bassey 3-4 0-0 6, Richardson 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 44-85 13-17 110.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WVNews

San Jose St. 70, Alabama St. 57

ALABAMA ST. (0-4) Coleman 1-2 2-2 5, Posey 3-9 2-3 8, Madlock 3-12 1-2 9, McCoy 0-6 2-2 2, Range 8-17 2-2 18, A.Anderson 4-9 1-2 10, Reed 1-2 0-0 2, Knox 0-2 0-0 0, McCray 1-1 0-0 3, Parker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 10-13 57.
SAN JOSE, CA
WVNews

Pepperdine 94, Vanguard 80

VANGUARD (0-1) Larsen 3-4 1-1 7, White 8-23 3-4 22, I.Davis 3-12 1-2 7, Sims 4-7 0-0 9, Willis 2-7 5-6 10, Metz 3-7 0-0 7, Knox 2-6 2-2 6, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Prevost 1-2 0-0 2, Dzesi 0-1 0-0 0, Swartz 2-2 0-1 4, Bahadoor 1-1 0-0 3, Padilla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-74 13-18 80.
WVNews

Saint Louis 90, Memphis 84

MEMPHIS (1-1) Dandridge 2-4 2-4 6, Williams 7-12 7-9 21, Davis 6-15 4-5 18, Kennedy 3-11 2-2 10, Lomax 0-8 2-2 2, McCadden 2-4 1-2 6, J.Lawson 3-4 0-0 8, Hardaway 3-8 0-0 8, C.Lawson 2-4 1-2 5, Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 19-26 84.
MEMPHIS, TN
WVNews

N.Y. Knicks 118, Utah 111

NEW YORK (118) Barrett 5-18 8-14 18, Randle 5-11 3-3 15, Hartenstein 1-4 0-0 2, Brunson 10-20 4-4 25, Reddish 7-13 3-3 19, Toppin 3-4 0-0 9, Sims 5-7 1-1 11, Quickley 5-10 0-0 13, Rose 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 44-93 19-25 118.
UTAH STATE
WVNews

Sacramento 153, Brooklyn 121

BROOKLYN (121) Durant 8-15 11-11 27, O'Neale 1-4 0-0 3, Claxton 3-5 0-0 6, Harris 1-7 1-1 4, Sumner 4-9 9-9 18, Edwards 2-4 1-2 6, Simmons 5-7 1-2 11, Watanabe 4-8 0-0 11, Sharpe 2-4 2-2 7, Curry 3-6 2-2 9, Duke Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Mills 1-1 0-0 3, Thomas 4-8 3-4 12. Totals 40-81 30-33 121.

