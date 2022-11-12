Read full article on original website
BBC
England v New Zealand: Joe Cokanasiga ruled out of All Blacks Test
Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app, with updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. Wing Joe Cokanasiga has been ruled out of England's autumn Test against New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday because of an ankle problem.
NBC Sports
Who are the darkhorse squads in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Croatia’s miraculous 2018 FIFA World Cup run is still embedded in many fans’ minds. After topping Group D with a perfect 3-0-0 win-draw-loss record that saw Argentina finish in second, Croatia’s run to the final was quite an eventful one. In the Round of 16, the Blazers...
Dreams of wealth turn to dust for Qatar migrant workers
Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to Qatar in recent years to work on giant construction schemes as it boosted its infrastructure ahead of the World Cup. Cario arrived in Qatar in 2012, two years after the country was named as the World Cup host.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes the 'ultimate competitor' - Jos Buttler
Captain Jos Buttler hailed Ben Stokes as the "ultimate competitor" after the all-rounder took England to T20 World Cup glory in Melbourne. Stokes' 52 not out led England to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan. It comes after his match-winning heroics in the 2019 50-over World Cup final and the Headingley...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Christopher Nkunku out of France squad with leg injury
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. France forward Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the...
BBC
Sam Curran could go down as one of England's white-ball greats - Matthew Mott
England all-rounder Sam Curran could become "one of the white-ball greats", according to coach Matthew Mott. Curran, 24, was named player of the match for his 3-12 in England's T20 Word Cup victory over Pakistan and was also player of the tournament. He took 13 wickets, including 5-10 against Afghanistan...
World Cup prize money disparity is an obstacle to Equal Pay
World Cup prize money continues to be a sticking point for equality in soccer, despite the historic equal pay agreement between U.S. Soccer and its men’s and women’s teams. Earlier this year, the U.S. national teams decided to split prize money, which means that the haul from playing...
Rishi Sunak plays down prospect of imminent US trade deal
Rishi Sunak has played down the prospect of any US trade deal in the near future, just days after he suggested he was in no rush to complete a deal with India without re-examining the package. The prime minister also denied Brexit was playing a role in the UK’s economic...
BBC
Humza Yousaf: I don't have more money for NHS pay deals
Scotland's health secretary has warned he does not have more money for pay deals despite the threat of strike and industrial action across the NHS. Humza Yousaf also told BBC Scotland that contingency talks had taken place with the Ministry of Defence. He was speaking after GMB Scotland confirmed ambulance...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England no longer starstruck by New Zealand, says Tara-Jane Stanley
Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final: England v New Zealand. Venue: York Community Stadium, York Date: Monday,14 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app.
Flagship post-Brexit Australia trade deal ‘not actually very good’, MPs hear
The UK’s flagship post-Brexit trade deal with Australia is “not actually a very good deal”, former environment secretary George Eustice has said. In highly critical comments, Eustice called for the resignation of Crawford Falconer, the interim permanent secretary for the Department for International Trade, telling the Commons Falconer “resented” people who understood technical trade issues better than him.
BBC
Scotland 23-31 New Zealand: Gregor Townsend says side missed best chance to beat All Blacks
Scotland missed "the best opportunity in our history" to beat New Zealand, says head coach Gregor Townsend. The All Blacks emerged 31-23 winners at Murrayfield but only after they were given a scare by Scotland. The hosts put up 23 unanswered points having initially trailed 14-0, but New Zealand punished...
Morocco midfielder Harit hurts knee, doubtful for World Cup
MONACO (AP) — Morocco’s Amine Harit appears doubtful for the World Cup after the Marseille midfielder came off on a stretcher during his side’s 3-2 win at Monaco in the French league on Sunday. The 25-year-old Harit, who has made 16 international appearances for his country, fell...
BBC
Ukraine war: Inquest told Briton Jordan Gatley shot by Russian sniper
A former British soldier taught members of his foreign regiment in Ukraine how to use a weapon they deployed moments after he died, his inquest heard. Jordan Gatley, 24, from Sandbach, Cheshire, was shot by a Russian sniper on 10 June in the eastern city of Severodonetsk. Volunteers he had...
Report: Manchester City's Interest In Young Prospect Worries Juventus
Having joined Juventus in January of 2021, Nicolò Rovella is quickly becoming one of the most exciting prospects in Italian football. On loan at Monza for this season, constant game time has helped the youngster to flourish, drawing the attention of several European clubs.
BBC
Scot held in Iraq: 'I was jumping around my cell shouting freedom'
A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq says he jumped around his cell shouting freedom when told he was being released. Brian Glendinning, 43, had been detained over a debt conviction from his time working in Qatar. The father-of-three did not know he was on an...
BBC
Toni Duggan discusses challenges of being a pregnant footballer
It is not often you tell your boss you are pregnant before your parents. But for Everton forward Toni Duggan, 31, that was one of the tough choices she had to make after finding out she was to become a mum while still a professional footballer. "One of the biggest...
BBC
World Cup to hit Newcastle fans' food bank collections
A food bank set up by Newcastle United fans said it needs to find thousands of pounds to feed vulnerable families during the World Cup break. The NUFC Fans' Food Bank can receive up to £5,000 at home games, which is matched by club co-owner Jamie Reuben. As the...
ESPN
No January signings for Barca due to financial fair play, says president
Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Tuesday that the club may not be able to sign players in the January transfer window due to LaLiga's financial fair play rules. Barca's accounts are "healthy" again, Laporta said, with an expected income this season of €1.23 billion ($1.27 billion) and a budgeted profit of €274 million.
BBC
Scottish government admits key wind power statistic is wrong
Claims about Scotland's potential offshore wind capacity are not accurate despite regularly being cited by ministers, the Scottish government has admitted. The government first claimed in 2010 that the country had 25% of Europe's offshore wind potential. The statistic has been used by several different SNP ministers since then. But...
