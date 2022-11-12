ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Farge, WI

Wisconsin farmers get first look at Raven driverless tractor system in action

AMHERST, Wis. – Combines moving through large fields harvesting corn and soybeans are common sights throughout much of Wisconsin each fall. The scene also usually includes a second person driving a tractor that’s pulling a grain cart alongside the combine to facilitate transporting the harvested crop more efficiently, helping maximize every minute farmers spend in the field.
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

Manure spreading not just farm-based

MADISON, Wis. – Dairy and livestock farmers aren’t the only businesses using manure spreaders. Some sewerage districts use the equipment to apply treated biosolids to farm fields. The Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District applies biosolids to about 5,000 acres every year; the product is called Metrogro. It’s treated to...
MADISON, WI
agupdate.com

Corn creates climate for edge effect’

Editor’s note: The following was written by Mark Licht, assistant professor and Extension cropping systems specialist with Iowa State University, for the Integrated Crop Management blog. Corn field edge effect has once again shown up in Iowa. It is raising questions about what is causing it. Edge effect in...
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Iowa youth experiment with moon crops

AMES, Iowa — Thanks to collaboration between the Iowa Space Grant Consortium, Iowa 4-H and the Iowa State University Integrated Pest Management Program, Iowa youth will participate in a global research effort to grow crops on the moon. The 2022-23 Plant the Moon and Plant Mars Challenge is a...
AMES, IA
shepherdexpress.com

Collectively, We Helped Save Wisconsin's Democracy

Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here. Hello friends,. What an emotional week it has been!. In short, here's what I'm over the moon about.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: A closer look at Wisconsin’s election numbers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are one week removed from the 2022 midterm election. While some results nationally are still being tabulated, the numbers in Wisconsin show Democratic Gov. Tony Evers winning a second term and Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson winning a third term -- the major races on the ticket splitting for the first time since 1998.
WISCONSIN STATE
mediafeed.org

This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs

The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
MADISON, WI
cwbradio.com

Tourism Mostly Recovered in Wisconsin, But Not Evenly

(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin tourism has mostly recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the recovery hasn't been even across the state. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, Data from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism shows that the industry generated nearly $21 billion in economic impact last year, an increase of 21 percent from 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Report: Wisconsin Republican Party chairman will not seek full term

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The chairman of Wisconsin's Republican Party reportedly says he will not seek a full term. Paul Farrow told WisPolitics he will instead focus on his re-election campaign for Waukesha County executive. Farrow took over as chair last year after Andrew Hitt stepped down from...
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

Farm Bureau policy director gets into weeds of farm bill

Adam Nielsen is director of national legislation and policy development at Illinois Farm Bureau, where he has served for the past 22 years. He is a native of Rockford, graduating from the University of Illinois in the 1980s and settling in central Illinois. Nielsen said he considers himself a farm...
ILLINOIS STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Still Battling the Bird Flu

(By Gaby Vinick, Wisconsin Public Radio) Avian influenza is continuing to crop up in Wisconsin despite efforts to control its spread. According to Gaby Vinick with Wisconsin Public Radio, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection detected the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, in eight birds in Marathon and 15 birds in Waukesha counties this month.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Send Off held for Miss Wisconsin

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Wausau native and Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke will be heading to Uncasville, Connecticut for the Miss America competition. There was a local send-off event held on Sunday. She’s hoping to take the title for the state of Wisconsin and Wausau. She’s a graduate of...
WAUSAU, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE

