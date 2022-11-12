Read full article on original website
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin farmers get first look at Raven driverless tractor system in action
AMHERST, Wis. – Combines moving through large fields harvesting corn and soybeans are common sights throughout much of Wisconsin each fall. The scene also usually includes a second person driving a tractor that’s pulling a grain cart alongside the combine to facilitate transporting the harvested crop more efficiently, helping maximize every minute farmers spend in the field.
wpr.org
A few small Wisconsin towns are rejecting federal coronavirus relief funding
Hundreds of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funding are being funneled to local governments across Wisconsin as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, a massive federal stimulus package. But a few small Wisconsin communities have turned down the money. Four Wisconsin communities — the town of Wood...
agupdate.com
Manure spreading not just farm-based
MADISON, Wis. – Dairy and livestock farmers aren’t the only businesses using manure spreaders. Some sewerage districts use the equipment to apply treated biosolids to farm fields. The Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District applies biosolids to about 5,000 acres every year; the product is called Metrogro. It’s treated to...
agupdate.com
Corn creates climate for edge effect’
Editor’s note: The following was written by Mark Licht, assistant professor and Extension cropping systems specialist with Iowa State University, for the Integrated Crop Management blog. Corn field edge effect has once again shown up in Iowa. It is raising questions about what is causing it. Edge effect in...
agupdate.com
Iowa youth experiment with moon crops
AMES, Iowa — Thanks to collaboration between the Iowa Space Grant Consortium, Iowa 4-H and the Iowa State University Integrated Pest Management Program, Iowa youth will participate in a global research effort to grow crops on the moon. The 2022-23 Plant the Moon and Plant Mars Challenge is a...
shepherdexpress.com
Collectively, We Helped Save Wisconsin's Democracy
Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here. Hello friends,. What an emotional week it has been!. In short, here's what I'm over the moon about.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: A closer look at Wisconsin’s election numbers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are one week removed from the 2022 midterm election. While some results nationally are still being tabulated, the numbers in Wisconsin show Democratic Gov. Tony Evers winning a second term and Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson winning a third term -- the major races on the ticket splitting for the first time since 1998.
ibmadison.com
Wisconsin architecture and interior design firm named 12th in nation for workplace culture
Since its founding, Architectural Design Consultants Inc. has been committed to building meaningful relationships — both internally and externally. That longstanding commitment was honored recently when the company was named by Zweig Group as a 2022 Best Firm to Work For. “We are a service firm, and at the...
mediafeed.org
This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs
The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
agupdate.com
Minnesota FFA’ers have impressive showing at 2022 National FFA Convention
One thousand Minnesota FFA members – plus over 150 advisors, parents, and guests – traveled approximately 1,000 miles each to attend the 2022 National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Ind., on Oct. 26-29. The investment in travel, hotel stays, and food costs was significant, but the state’s...
WEAU-TV 13
Local TV Host encourages Wisconsinites to support local dairy farmers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Host of ‘Around the Farm Table’ Inga Witscher talked to supporters of the show about the importance of supporting Wisconsin dairy farmers. She held the forum at Third & Vine in Eau Claire, an establishment that sells locally produced beer, cider and cheese.
cwbradio.com
Tourism Mostly Recovered in Wisconsin, But Not Evenly
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin tourism has mostly recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the recovery hasn't been even across the state. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, Data from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism shows that the industry generated nearly $21 billion in economic impact last year, an increase of 21 percent from 2020.
Fox11online.com
All but 2 Northeast Wisconsin districts meet expectations on state report card
MADISON (WLUK) -- All but two Northeast Wisconsin districts met or exceeded expectations in the latest state report card. The Department of Public Instruction released the report card for the 2021-22 school year on Tuesday. The Two Rivers and Menominee Indian school districts were the only in our area to...
wpr.org
Some Wisconsin frac sand mines see growing demand from oil, natural gas companies
After a major contraction of Wisconsin's frac sand mining industry, companies that survived recent downturns are seeing demand for sand used to drill for oil and natural gas rise again. A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission shows Texas based Smart Sand, Inc., which has mines in western...
CBS 58
Report: Wisconsin Republican Party chairman will not seek full term
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The chairman of Wisconsin's Republican Party reportedly says he will not seek a full term. Paul Farrow told WisPolitics he will instead focus on his re-election campaign for Waukesha County executive. Farrow took over as chair last year after Andrew Hitt stepped down from...
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin’s $6 billion budget surplus; breaking down state’s US Senate race
Political blowhard, Adam Murphy, joined La Crosse Talk PM on Tuesday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
agupdate.com
Farm Bureau policy director gets into weeds of farm bill
Adam Nielsen is director of national legislation and policy development at Illinois Farm Bureau, where he has served for the past 22 years. He is a native of Rockford, graduating from the University of Illinois in the 1980s and settling in central Illinois. Nielsen said he considers himself a farm...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Still Battling the Bird Flu
(By Gaby Vinick, Wisconsin Public Radio) Avian influenza is continuing to crop up in Wisconsin despite efforts to control its spread. According to Gaby Vinick with Wisconsin Public Radio, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection detected the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, in eight birds in Marathon and 15 birds in Waukesha counties this month.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Send Off held for Miss Wisconsin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Wausau native and Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke will be heading to Uncasville, Connecticut for the Miss America competition. There was a local send-off event held on Sunday. She’s hoping to take the title for the state of Wisconsin and Wausau. She’s a graduate of...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
