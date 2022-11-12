Read full article on original website
The Daily
Kilbreath: Triumph over Oregon was more than a big win
Head coach Kalen DeBoer could hardly be heard over the sounds of cheering Washington fans, who had gathered outside the concourse to catch a glimpse of their heroic Huskies. After UW knocked off No. 6 Oregon at Autzen Stadium, players hollered and fans eagerly awaited outside — after making a pit-stop on the field, that is.
The Daily
Menifield’s 26 points lead Huskies to victory, 3-0 start
Among the list of skills that freshman Keyon Menifield has displayed in his quick entrance to the Washington men’s basketball team, his positive attitude is one that might be overlooked. “The thing that makes him special is he always smiles,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “He never gets down....
The Daily
Washington volleyball emerges victorious in five-set battle at ASU
The No. 20 Washington volleyball team was looking to redeem itself after a tough loss to Arizona Friday afternoon. The team had its ups and downs Sunday afternoon, but Washington was able to combine strong efforts on both sides of the ball in a 3-2 win over Arizona State. In...
The Daily
Three takeaways from Washington’s upset over Oregon
An angsty, “yellowed-out” Oregon crowd was ready for the Washington football team at Autzen Stadium, to say the least. Exhibit A: The malicious assault of an inflatable husky before kickoff. Was the attack an attempt for the Ducks crowd to send a message to their rivals?. Maybe. But...
The Daily
Is the Board of Regents listening?
On Nov. 9, the UW Board of Regents (BOR) convened for one of their eight public meetings of the year. Board Chair David Zeeck started the meeting by asking new members Linden Rhoads and Alexes Harris to provide introductory statements, after which the floor was opened for public commentary. Immediately,...
The Daily
Seattle 2022 election results
Election Day 2022 has come and gone. Although final totals will not be known for some time, due to Washington state’s exclusive use of mail-in voting, over 50% of ballots have been counted in most races, according to The Seattle Times and The Associated Press. Democratic United States senator,...
The Daily
Sammy Rae & The Friends kick it in Seattle for a two-night run at the Showbox
By the time Sammy Rae & The Friends stepped onto the Showbox stage, the packed and lively crowd was more than prepared. The first of two shows, which sold-out weeks prior, consisted of Seattlites of all shapes and sizes packed in like sardines to hear the smooth, uplifting sounds of the Brooklyn-based funk, jazz, and rock band.
The Daily
Concert Review: A year later, Lucy Dacus returns to Seattle
Six new releases, 60 tour stops, and 13 months later, Lucy Dacus stepped back onto a Seattle stage, blue electric guitar cradled across her chest. As she stepped up to the microphone, synth humming behind her, a gentle smile crossed over her lips as she began “Triple Dog Dare.” The crowd roared as recognition hit, and as lights flashed and caught the smoke in the air, Dacus whirled toward her bass player, trading smiles between verses.
