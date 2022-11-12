Six new releases, 60 tour stops, and 13 months later, Lucy Dacus stepped back onto a Seattle stage, blue electric guitar cradled across her chest. As she stepped up to the microphone, synth humming behind her, a gentle smile crossed over her lips as she began “Triple Dog Dare.” The crowd roared as recognition hit, and as lights flashed and caught the smoke in the air, Dacus whirled toward her bass player, trading smiles between verses.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO