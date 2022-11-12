Read full article on original website
18 PHOTOS: RC Stevens celebrates successful fall sports season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Parents, coaches and student athletes gathered in Heier Gymnasium on Monday evening to celebrate an exciting and successful fall sports season at Rapid City Stevens. Stevens has won a total of 122 state championships in school history. RC Stevens Girls Tennis. School administrators held a...
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
Power outages in Brown County; Football championships; More cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews have been making progress restoring power in northeast KELOLAND following last week’s winter storm. South Dakotans will be welcoming...
Arctic front arrives on Thursday; Temperatures remain cold
The cold air remains the big weather story this week along with rounds of snow that continue to move through KELOLAND. You can clearly see the snow falling in Deadwood. We also have slick road conditions in Sturgis. Our Wall radar continues to track the snow as Winter Weather Advisories...
Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?
The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
Rapid City Regional Airport adding new airline
RAPID CITY, S.D – Rapid City Regional Airport announced Wednesday that Sun Country Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights between Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) and Rapid City, South Dakota (RAP) starting in June 2023. Sun Country will operate two flights per week, with each flight seating 186 on a Boeing...
Rapid City Catholic Schools’ students and teachers donate winter clothing to Cornerstone Rescue Mission
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Students and teachers from Rapid City Catholic Schools (RCCSS) arrived at Cornerstone Rescue Mission Tuesday to donate bins and bags filled with winter clothes. This year was the fifth time the schools donated to the organization. Here are six things to know about the annual...
Accumulating snow for some through the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow showers are likely overnight and into Tuesday. Temperatures will fall into the teens tonight and only climb into the 20s during the daytime hours. Accumulations are likely for the northern hills and over toward the Big Horns, where Winter Weather Advisories are in place. 3″-6″ will be likely from Spearfish to Lead/Deadwood. 1″-3″ will be possible from Sturgis down toward Piedmont. Sheridan will likely see 1″-3″ of additional snow, too.
Mountain West Beerfest comes to the Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Food, music, and beer is what people found at the 5th annual Mountain West Beer Fest. With more than 200 different craft beers, the Mountain West Beer Fest brought together 80 different breweries from around the region. “Just in the last couple of eight years...
Rapid City weather radar back online
RAPID CITY, S.D – The Rapid City National Weather Service radar located at New Underwood is once again operational after it suffered damage in a catastrophic failure on Wednesday according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a metal ‘slip ring’ seized...
More snow the next few days
Rapid City business leaders meet to discuss the community’s future as a tourist destination. One area of focus discussed at the workshop is the concept of ‘regenerative tourism.’. Nearly once a week, a first responder is killed while responding to a crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. When driving...
Here’s when the Fitzgerald Stadium yard waste location will be closing for the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Fitzgerald Stadium yard waste location will be closing for the season on Friday, Dec. 2. All yard waste containers will be removed from the site, and mixed recycling and cardboard containers remain at the site throughout the year. After Dec. 2, Rapid City Solid...
SD Guard military police company returns from Cuba deployment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company is home, following its nearly year-long mission in Cuba. The 109 soldiers will be welcomed back in a ceremony Sunday, 4 p.m. at the Monument Theater in Rapid City. The soldiers were deployed for 10 months,...
Significantly below average temperatures ahead, when could we see a return to normal?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the third week of November. Temperatures for the majority of the week will be 15-30 degrees below average. Our coldest day will be Thursday. We could get pretty close to 0 degrees on Thursday night. Luckily, we’ll start to see things warm up a bit going into the weekend. Next week looks like it’ll be a little warmer and get closer to our average temperatures.
Public input needed for proposed project at intersection of Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be holding an open house public meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Black Hills Energy on Mount Rushmore Road to receive input on the proposed project at the intersection of Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City.
Mountain lion kitten captured in Deadwood and released
DEADWOOD — A young mountain lion was captured in Deadwood Monday morning and released just outside of town. Trenton Haffley, regional terrestrial resources supervisor, with the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, said the lion was spotted underneath a car behind Jacobs Brewhouse & Grocer. Deadwood police were called who then called the GF&P.
Rowan Grace moves forward on The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Tuesday night on The Voice, the results were revealed and Rowan Grace is moving on! Rowan Grace Music posted on Facebook asking everyone to be ready to cast last minute votes in case she needed the Instant Save. But our favorite Voice contestant didn’t need the save. You can tune in to The Voice on NewsCenter1 next Monday as LIVE performances continue. For more about Rowan Grace’s journey or to download The Voice app for voting, click here. Check out Rowan’s performance from Monday night below.
Snow chances, blustery conditions expected through Thursday; colder days ahead
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Although snow chances will persist through Thursday, today and Wednesday will be among the warmest days until early next week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a 70% chance for snow today, falling to 20% by this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy and the high will get to around 24 degrees. Blustery conditions as northwest winds reach 14 to 21 mph with gusts to 29 mph will see wind chill values as low as 5 degrees. Less than half an inch of new snowfall is expected today.
Ramen Satto and SUMO Japanese Kitchen offer something different for Rapid City
Satto in Rapid City is co-owned and operated by Jeff and Yukiko Johnson. The two decided a couple years ago that they wanted to do ramen in Rapid City at their other restaurant, SUMO Japanese Kitchen, but they didn’t have the space. Eventually, they were finally able to get...
