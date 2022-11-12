RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the third week of November. Temperatures for the majority of the week will be 15-30 degrees below average. Our coldest day will be Thursday. We could get pretty close to 0 degrees on Thursday night. Luckily, we’ll start to see things warm up a bit going into the weekend. Next week looks like it’ll be a little warmer and get closer to our average temperatures.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO