Howard’s heroics to dos a cero: US men’s World Cup campaigns ranked
The US men have been to every World Cup so far … aside from the last one, the 1938 edition, and every single one between 1950 and 1990. Some trips have been momentous occasions that propelled the sport in the US forward. Some passed by a country that ignored soccer for a generation or three. And some may bring about traumatic memories, in which case American readers may be advised to skip down to No 6 or so.
EXPLAINER: The AP guides to Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup
Qatar will be the home of the FIFA World Cup beginning Nov. 20, marking the first time the Mideast has hosted the world-watched tournament. This year's World Cup also marks the first time it will be played in November and December, in part due to the sweltering summer heat of this small, energy-rich desert sheikhdom on the Arabian Peninsula.
France replaces injured Nkunku with Kolo Muani for World Cup
PARIS (AP) — Defending champion France's World Cup injury worries continued as forward Christopher Nkunku was injured in the team's training session and replaced by Randal Kolo Muani on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Nkunku went down clutching his left leg after a tackle from midfielder Eduardo Camavinga during training moments...
Opinion: Why Australia's elite basketballer is ready to tell the world he is gay
Throughout his life, elite Australian basketball player Isaac Humphries felt he had to hide his true identity from the public. Not any more.
No Chinese tournaments listed yet on WTA’s 2023 schedule
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The WTA Tour released its schedule for 2023 through the U.S. Open in September, with no tournaments slated for China yet. The women’s tennis tour’s announcement of its provisional event dates, released Tuesday, said: “Details of the remaining section of the calendar will be communicated in due course.”
US tops Canada in shootout in opener of Rivalry Series
KELOWNA, British Columbia (AP) — Hilary Knight and Alex Carpenter scored in a shootout, leading the United States to a 4-3 win over Canada on Tuesday night in the first game of a seven-game Rivalry Series. Canada's Loren Gabel was stopped by goaltender Nicole Hensley to end the game...
