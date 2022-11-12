Read full article on original website
Technology outage cancels classes in Jackson, Hillsdale Counties
JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – A computer system outage has forced the cancellation of classes Monday throughout Jackson and Hillsdale Counties. Sunday night, Jackson County Intermediate School District Superintendent Kevin Oxley posted the following to social media:. Over the weekend, our technology consortium suffered a systems outage. The outage affected...
Jackson and Hillsdale County schools remain closed after ransomware attack
JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – Students in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties will not attend classes for a second consecutive day following a computer system outage caused by a ransomware attack this past weekend. Jackson County Intermediate School District Superintendent Kevin Oxley issued a statement Monday evening stating that although security...
State Police asking for help with search for runaway juvenile
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Wayland Post is seeking help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Raven McBride of Laketown Township was last seen on Friday, October 21 around 8:30 p.m. when she told her family she was taking the dogs outside. McBride...
Vicksburg man dies after crashing into tree in Brady Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw Post are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Friday, November 11 around 8:30 p.m. on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township. Preliminary investigations reveal the driver of a 2002 red Subaru lost control traveling...
Two separate crashes occur within 1 hour of each other during Tuesday’s snowy morning commute
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Tuesday morning’s wintery weather caused a number of challenges for drivers in Kalamazoo County. Law enforcement reported two separate crashes during the prime commuting hours with the first occurring around 7:30 a.m. in Portage. It happened when two cars collided on West Milham...
