Moody, AL

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Varsity Trussville a men’s clothing store, ‘Giving Trussville men an identity’

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Varsity Trussville at The Amari Curb Market, located at 109 Glenn Avenue beside Amari Curb, is designed to inspire the southern gentlemen’s closet for any occasion. The store’s appearance is not your traditional building; The Varsity is located in a renovated 1973 Airstream. Anna Page and T.J. Davis […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Opinion: Time for Trussville City Schools to turn the page

Commentary By Scott Buttram, publisher TRUSSVILLE — News last week that former Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill had resigned her position as superintendent provided a sense of relief for many in the community and many within the school system. While much of the attention has centered around the “death notebook” incident, it was clear […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Alabama Department of Education releases list of failing schools — Is your child’s school on the list?

By Craig Monger, 1819 News MONTGOMERY — The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) released its list of failing schools for 2020-2021, and 75 Alabama schools were on that list. A “failing school” is a public school that, based on the test scores of its students, ranks among the worst 6% of all public schools in […]
ALABAMA STATE
Substitute teachers, bus drivers needed in TCS

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education discussed the need for substitutes and amending the salary schedule to include people without college degrees. “We’re hearing that teachers are having to cover multiple classes during the school,” Costanzo said. “The issue seems to be that we have a specific requirement […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
HTHS band recognized for accomplishments, TCS holds first reading for video surveillance equipment

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Schools Board of Education congratulated the Hewitt-Trussville High School Marching Husky Band and held the first reading for video surveillance equipment during the regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10. On the agenda for its first reading is the use of video surveillance equipment, which includes […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Brush fire on Trussville Clay Road has closed roadway

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE  — A small brush fire between Happy Hallow and Green Drive on Trussville Clay Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9, has caused the road to be closed. Trussville Fire and Rescue is on the scene extinguishing the fire. Trussville Police Department is also assisting with traffic control. The road will […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Trussville Clay Road re-open following brush fire

UPDATE: Trussville Clay Road re-open following a brush fire earlier today. From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE  — A small brush fire between Happy Hallow and Green Drive on Trussville Clay Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9, has caused the road to be closed. Trussville Fire and Rescue is on the scene extinguishing the fire. Trussville […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

