Huskies boys, girls defeat Park Crossing; other area basketball action
From staff reports MONTGOMERY — The Hewitt-Trussville boys’ and girls’ basketball teams improved to 2-0 with wins at Park Crossing in Montgomery, Tuesday, November 8. The Husky boys needed overtime to defeat the Thunderbirds, 56-50. Hewitt was led by senior guard Legion Gaston who finished the contest with 21, including draining nine of 11 free […]
Magnolia Elementary student wins 2022 AEA Be A Champion and Read Contest
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Education Association (AEA) announced that a Magnolia Elementary School (MES) student is the Alabama winner of the 2022 AEA Be A Champion and Read Contest. With the help of the University of Alabama’s mascot, Big Al, MES recognized Caleb Woods from Tiffany Reed’s First Grade class during […]
Obituary: Stanley Lowell Mims (January 7, 1926 ~ November 8, 2022)
Stanley Lowell Mims, 96, passed away at home on Nov. 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, David Samuel Mims, his mother, Etta Watts Mims Wagoner, and his son, David Lowell Mims. Stan is survived by his wife of 68 years, Suttle Gildrer Mims; one daughter, Martha Kelly Creech of Freeport, Florida; […]
Springville ad valorem passes, Odenville referendum fails
By Hannah Curran, Editor SPRINGVILLE — Springville and Odenville voted on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to increase property tax, and vote counters began to tally ballots after 7 p.m. when polls closed. The measures passed in Springville but failed in Odenville. Voting was from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters had to be 18 or […]
Obituary: Sara Montez (Wilkinson) Earley (October 18, 1930 ~ November 10, 2022)
Sara Montez Wilkinson Earley, 92, of Sylacauga, passed away on November 10, 2022. Montez lived most of her life in Birmingham and Tarrant. Montez or Tump, as she was affectionately known by her close friends and family, was born on October 18, 1930, to Marion and Mattie Lou Wilkinson. She graduated from Jefferson County High […]
Planned lane closures on I-20 EB & WB for asphalt overlay, in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning on Sunday, Nov. 13, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the inside (left) lane at 7 p.m. and center lane at 8 p.m. or outside (right) lane at 7 p.m. and center lane at 8 p.m. of I-20 eastbound or I-20 westbound for Asphalt […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
St. Clair County Schools BOE accepting applications for Springville School board seat
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The St. Clair County Schools Board of Education is accepting applications for the Springville School board seat. According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School board seat. If you wish to apply, submit your resume and letter […]
The Varsity Trussville a men’s clothing store, ‘Giving Trussville men an identity’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Varsity Trussville at The Amari Curb Market, located at 109 Glenn Avenue beside Amari Curb, is designed to inspire the southern gentlemen’s closet for any occasion. The store’s appearance is not your traditional building; The Varsity is located in a renovated 1973 Airstream. Anna Page and T.J. Davis […]
Obituary: Marcia G. (Gwin) Wright (June 5, 1947 ~ November 5, 2022)
It is with deep sorrow we report the passing of Marcia G (Marc) Wright on November 5, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Marc, as she was known to family, friends, and former students, taught for 30 years in the Jefferson and Shelby County schools (Erwin, McAdory, Oak Mountain) as a choral director and […]
Opinion: Time for Trussville City Schools to turn the page
Commentary By Scott Buttram, publisher TRUSSVILLE — News last week that former Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill had resigned her position as superintendent provided a sense of relief for many in the community and many within the school system. While much of the attention has centered around the “death notebook” incident, it was clear […]
New golf cart dealership in Trussville announces grand opening, chance to win 2022 cart
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Icon Trussville has announced that the grand opening will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who attend and stay for the entire grand opening will have a chance to win a brand-new 2022 Icon I40 Golf Cart. Icon Trussville will also provide […]
Alabama Department of Education releases list of failing schools — Is your child’s school on the list?
By Craig Monger, 1819 News MONTGOMERY — The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) released its list of failing schools for 2020-2021, and 75 Alabama schools were on that list. A “failing school” is a public school that, based on the test scores of its students, ranks among the worst 6% of all public schools in […]
Obituary: Gail White Chadwell (December 6, 1939 ~ November 3, 2022)
Gail White Chadwell, 82, of Springville, passed away on November 3, 2022, at her home. Gail was born on December 6, 1939, in Gadsden. Gail is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy Chadwell Roll and Michael, Candice Chadwell Smith, and Kraig; grandchildren, Chris Roll (Brandi), April Roll Andrews, Jacob Roll (Karen), Laura Smith Keller […]
Substitute teachers, bus drivers needed in TCS
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education discussed the need for substitutes and amending the salary schedule to include people without college degrees. “We’re hearing that teachers are having to cover multiple classes during the school,” Costanzo said. “The issue seems to be that we have a specific requirement […]
HTHS band recognized for accomplishments, TCS holds first reading for video surveillance equipment
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Schools Board of Education congratulated the Hewitt-Trussville High School Marching Husky Band and held the first reading for video surveillance equipment during the regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10. On the agenda for its first reading is the use of video surveillance equipment, which includes […]
Knights of Columbus Leeds Council 5597 holds Annual Veterans Day Event
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Knights of Columbus Leeds Council 5597 held their annual Veterans Day event at Leeds Memorial Park on Friday, Nov. 11. A large group gathered at Noon, and Father Vu, Knights of Columbus Council #5597 Chaplain, presided over the Event. On hand were representatives of the Leeds Police […]
Brush fire on Trussville Clay Road has closed roadway
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A small brush fire between Happy Hallow and Green Drive on Trussville Clay Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9, has caused the road to be closed. Trussville Fire and Rescue is on the scene extinguishing the fire. Trussville Police Department is also assisting with traffic control. The road will […]
Leeds Board of Education revises meal charge policy, renews security system at Primary
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – The Leeds Board of Education met briefly on Tuesday, Nov. 8, where they revised a policy on meal charges. Chief Financial Officer Ryan Miller gave his report for the month of September, the last month of the fiscal year. 102.71% of the general fund revenue was received […]
Trussville Clay Road re-open following brush fire
UPDATE: Trussville Clay Road re-open following a brush fire earlier today. From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A small brush fire between Happy Hallow and Green Drive on Trussville Clay Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9, has caused the road to be closed. Trussville Fire and Rescue is on the scene extinguishing the fire. Trussville […]
