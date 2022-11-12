Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln football roundup: Zebras fall to Kimball in quarterfinals, Rhinos lose double-overtime heartbreaker to Hughson
The high school football season came to an end on Friday night for Lincoln High and Twelve Bridges High schools as they both fell on the road in the Sac-Joaquin Section quarterfinals. Here is a look at what happened in both games for the Fighting Zebras and the Raging Rhinos.
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs miss state by three points
Folsom High’s varsity boys’ cross country team came three points of advancing to the state cross country championships as a team. Last Saturday at the Sac-Joaquin Section Championships, Folsom scored 93 points and finished fourth. The top-three teams (Lincoln, Jesuit, Davis) finished in the top-three to advance to state as full teams.
Sacramento, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Stockton, November 16 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Branson High School volleyball team will have a game with St. Mary's High School - Stockton on November 15, 2022, 18:00:00. 2022 CIF State Div. I Girls Volleyball Regional Final.
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln cross-country roundup: Trujillo, Geiselman narrowly miss state cuts at section championship meet
Lincoln High and Twelve Bridges High schools both had a number of runners compete at the Sac-Joaquin Section Championship meet at Willow Hills Reservoir in Folsom on Saturday with both the Fighting Zebras’ and the Rhinos’ varsity boys’ squads placing 10th. Lincoln High’s Fighting Zebras were led...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer, Colfax, Foresthill girls all winners at Sac-Joaquin Section cross country meet
It was another banner day for Auburn-area athletes Saturday, as Placer, Colfax and Foresthill high schools had individual winners at the Sac-Joaquin Section cross country championship meet at Willow Hill Reservoir in Folsom. Placer junior Anna Soares won the Division III race, completing the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 56.5...
Mountain Democrat
Hangtown 100: Speedway geared up for 3 days of racing
Penngrove’s Michael “Buddy” Kofoid will lead the U.S. Auto Club NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series into the third running of the Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway, which all kicks off Thursday. Kofoid became the youngest winner in Placerville Speedway sprint car history in 2016 at the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Poor Man's Whiskey is back in Auburn for Harvest Celebration at Foothill Fillmore
FOOTHILL FILLMORE What: Poor Man’s Whiskey, w/Kyle Ledson and Broken Compass, plus Sean Lehe When: Saturday, Nov. 19. Doors at 6:30 p.m., music at 7. Where: Foothill Fillmore at Auburn Odd Fellows Lodge, 1226 Lincoln Way, Auburn. 21-and-over show, ID required. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at the door. Information and online tickets: www.keepsmilinpromotions.com.
goldcountrymedia.com
It's always fun at the Art League!
On Nov. 10, the Art League of Lincoln held another fun Second Thursday reception, kicking off the Placer Artists Tour held on two weekends this year. It’s not too late to see the artists on the tour this Friday through Sunday. The tour features 109 artists, six art galleries and seven schools.
Sriracha! From the fields of Woodland into the iconic green-topped bottle | Bartell's Backroads
IRWINDALE, Calif. — When you think of sriracha, many people think of the “rooster sauce” made by Huy Fong Foods, Inc., but did you know the process starts in farmer Tom Muller’s pepper field near Woodland, California?. “Peppers are grown all over the state of California....
goldcountrymedia.com
DeAndrea Jean Quinn (Ogden) 12/31/1963 - 11/5/2022
DeAndrea Jean Quinn (Ogden), born December 31, 1963, left us November 5, 2022. DeAndrea leaves behind her husband Rick of 14 years, daughter Chelssi Rae, three Grandchildren Bowe, Harley Rae, Noah, her mother Deloris Garcia, sister Lisa, brother in-law Tony, nephews Derek and Daniel, her step-mother Bonnie, brother in-law Ron and sister in-law Suzy. DeAndrea was a sweet person with a beautiful soul who loved life and loved Jesus. De loved attending church, listening to music, loved to sing and dance and just hanging out in her backyard enjoying a glass of wine and dancing with her husband Rick.
Fight between parents put River City HS on temporary lockdown, school says
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fight between parents prompted a temporary lockdown at a school in West Sacramento on Monday. River City High School said the fight began in the front parking lot of the campus, and staff and on-campus security immediately went to the scene. What started the fight or how many parents […]
rosevilletoday.com
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
A burger, fries and shake from your local Five Guys at 8620 Sierra College Blvd. in Roseville sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
Fight between parents in front of River City High in West Sacramento prompts lockdown
WEST SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a group of parents got into a fight in the River City High School parking lot, prompting the school to go on lockdown. School officials say the incident happened Monday in the front parking lot at the school.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but the situation prompted River City High to go on a temporary lockdown. Campus security officers and administrators responded immediately and West Sacramento police were called. In a statement, the school urged parents to contribute to a positive culture at the campus. "Parents, please remember that school safety is a shared responsibility," River City High officials stated. The school says any disciplinary action is pending a thorough investigation of the incident.
goldcountrymedia.com
Lynette Darlene Sandlin 11/18/1946 - 11/8/2022
A Celebration of the life of Lynn Sandlin will be held Saturday November 19, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. John's Episcopal Church, 2351 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville, CA. A reception will follow.
Sacramento expanding Auburn Boulevard facility to be used as temporary cold-weather respite center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento's Auburn Boulevard Outreach and Engagement Center will be expanding capacity to be used as a cold weather respite center starting Sunday, city officials announced. The center, located at 3615 Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento, will be open Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m....
Winning SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket sold in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- The sole jackpot-winning ticket in Saturday's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold in Sacramento.The winning numbers were 2, 5, 17, 40 and 46, with mega number 1.A ticket sold at Chevron, 2500 Fulton Ave., matched all five numbers, as well as the mega number, according to the California Lottery.
Winning $41 million lottery ticket sold in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A lottery ticket sold in Sacramento has won the $41 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot, officials with California Lottery say. The ticket was sold at a Chevron near Fulton and El Camino Avenues in Sacramento. The winning number from Saturday night's drawing are 2, 5, 17, 40, 46 and Mega Ball 1.
goldcountrymedia.com
Twelve Bridges High School was on lockdown after traffic stop
Twelve Bridges High School went on a 30-minute lockdown Tuesday after a suspect attempted to flee from the Lincoln Police Department during a traffic stop, according to a Western Placer School District spokesperson Emma Oehler. The Lincoln Police Department initiated a traffic stop that resulted in the suspect fleeing toward...
Sacramento’s historic snowfall in 1888 prompted a citywide snowball fight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Valley is not known for its snow days as the average snowfall is zero-inches, but a record setting 3.5 inches caused quite a stir in January 1888. During the mid to late 19th century, a single day of snowfall from December to February was not uncommon, but on January […]
