Elk Grove, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Bulldogs miss state by three points

Folsom High’s varsity boys’ cross country team came three points of advancing to the state cross country championships as a team. Last Saturday at the Sac-Joaquin Section Championships, Folsom scored 93 points and finished fourth. The top-three teams (Lincoln, Jesuit, Davis) finished in the top-three to advance to state as full teams.
FOLSOM, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Sacramento, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer, Colfax, Foresthill girls all winners at Sac-Joaquin Section cross country meet

It was another banner day for Auburn-area athletes Saturday, as Placer, Colfax and Foresthill high schools had individual winners at the Sac-Joaquin Section cross country championship meet at Willow Hill Reservoir in Folsom. Placer junior Anna Soares won the Division III race, completing the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 56.5...
AUBURN, CA
Mountain Democrat

Hangtown 100: Speedway geared up for 3 days of racing

Penngrove’s Michael “Buddy” Kofoid will lead the U.S. Auto Club NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series into the third running of the Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway, which all kicks off Thursday. Kofoid became the youngest winner in Placerville Speedway sprint car history in 2016 at the...
PLACERVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Poor Man's Whiskey is back in Auburn for Harvest Celebration at Foothill Fillmore

FOOTHILL FILLMORE What: Poor Man’s Whiskey, w/Kyle Ledson and Broken Compass, plus Sean Lehe When: Saturday, Nov. 19. Doors at 6:30 p.m., music at 7. Where: Foothill Fillmore at Auburn Odd Fellows Lodge, 1226 Lincoln Way, Auburn. 21-and-over show, ID required. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at the door. Information and online tickets: www.keepsmilinpromotions.com.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

It's always fun at the Art League!

On Nov. 10, the Art League of Lincoln held another fun Second Thursday reception, kicking off the Placer Artists Tour held on two weekends this year. It’s not too late to see the artists on the tour this Friday through Sunday. The tour features 109 artists, six art galleries and seven schools.
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

DeAndrea Jean Quinn (Ogden) 12/31/1963 - 11/5/2022

DeAndrea Jean Quinn (Ogden), born December 31, 1963, left us November 5, 2022. DeAndrea leaves behind her husband Rick of 14 years, daughter Chelssi Rae, three Grandchildren Bowe, Harley Rae, Noah, her mother Deloris Garcia, sister Lisa, brother in-law Tony, nephews Derek and Daniel, her step-mother Bonnie, brother in-law Ron and sister in-law Suzy. DeAndrea was a sweet person with a beautiful soul who loved life and loved Jesus. De loved attending church, listening to music, loved to sing and dance and just hanging out in her backyard enjoying a glass of wine and dancing with her husband Rick.
ELK GROVE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

A burger, fries and shake from your local Five Guys at 8620 Sierra College Blvd. in Roseville sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fight between parents in front of River City High in West Sacramento prompts lockdown

WEST SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a group of parents got into a fight in the River City High School parking lot, prompting the school to go on lockdown. School officials say the incident happened Monday in the front parking lot at the school.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but the situation prompted River City High to go on a temporary lockdown. Campus security officers and administrators responded immediately and West Sacramento police were called. In a statement, the school urged parents to contribute to a positive culture at the campus. "Parents, please remember that school safety is a shared responsibility," River City High officials stated. The school says any disciplinary action is pending a thorough investigation of the incident. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lynette Darlene Sandlin 11/18/1946 - 11/8/2022

A Celebration of the life of Lynn Sandlin will be held Saturday November 19, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. John's Episcopal Church, 2351 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville, CA. A reception will follow.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Winning $41 million lottery ticket sold in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A lottery ticket sold in Sacramento has won the $41 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot, officials with California Lottery say. The ticket was sold at a Chevron near Fulton and El Camino Avenues in Sacramento. The winning number from Saturday night's drawing are 2, 5, 17, 40, 46 and Mega Ball 1.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Twelve Bridges High School was on lockdown after traffic stop

Twelve Bridges High School went on a 30-minute lockdown Tuesday after a suspect attempted to flee from the Lincoln Police Department during a traffic stop, according to a Western Placer School District spokesperson Emma Oehler. The Lincoln Police Department initiated a traffic stop that resulted in the suspect fleeing toward...
LINCOLN, CA

