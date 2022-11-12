Read full article on original website
Related
The best xTool M1 prices in November 2022
You're here to find the lowest xTool M1 prices, and that's exactly what we're going to bring you. We've put this page together so that it'll pull in all the live xTool deals as and when they go live, and we've got to say, there are some zingers! Take this one for example: right now you can get the xTool M1 down from $1,299 to just $899, saving you $400, over at xTool (opens in new tab).
Epson XP-6100 review
The Epson XP-6100 offers plenty of office and creative features, good performance, and high image quality. But higher than average ink costs could soon add up. Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Surface Pro 9 early review: a great 2-in-1, for a price
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a quality 2-in-1 laptop that feels great to use and features enough power to be used however you wish, just make sure you pick the right build for you. The Intel 12th-gen build is perfect for on-the-go work and play, but the less powerful SQ3 model could leave you wanting more.
Apple might soon finally announce its VR headset
We're big fans of Apple's gorgeous tech, but it's been some time since Apple innovated with the launch of a completely new product. We've had plenty of rumours about things that it might be working on, from foldable phones to an Apple Car. But new rumours suggest that its next launch might be a VR/AR headset.
Fan makes a folding iPhone, and I want it
The folding iPhone rumours have been swirling for months but it's taken a fan in China to actually make one to reveal why this could be the future. It's a crude build, but an inventive Chinese YouTuber has made the idea of a foldable iPhone a reality. We've had fan-made...
AirPods Max price drops for glimpse into Black Friday lows
UPDATE: This deal have changed since we first posted it. The AirPods Max are no longer down to $449 from $549, and are instead down to $469, over at Amazon (opens in new tab). All other details have been updated below. We love Apple's AirPods Max here at Creative Bloq,...
Apple might soon give the MacBook logo a glow up (and fans are delighted)
It's one of the most famous logos of all time, and there was a time when it lit up libraries, lecture halls and cafes alike. Since 2015, though, the MacBook's Apple logo is no longer backlit – but if new rumours are to be believed, the once-iconic design touch could soon make a glowing return.
Philips 27M1F5500P review: QHD monitor puts gaming first
It's understated from the outside, and doesn't offer full 4K resolution, but dazzling HDR colours and excellent frame rate make the well-built Philips 27M1F5500P a sturdy proposition for demanding gamers. The biggest downsides are a lack of a webcam and hard-to-reach ports, but a strong stand and nice adjustability complement a zippy gaming and working experience.
We weren't expecting a Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch 8 so soon
We were not expecting this. The Apple Watch Series 8 only got released (alongside the Apple Watch Ultra) in September of this year, and what with Black Friday a week and a half away, the last thing we were expecting to see was a decent price reduction on the new model. But over at Amazon, you can get the Apple Watch 8, GPS, 41mm, down from $399 to $349, saving you $50 (opens in new tab).
Why I already can't wait for Apple's iPhone 15
While the iPhone 14 Pro made headlines with features like the always-on display and, of course, the brand new Dynamic Island, the basic iPhone 14 was arguably something of a damp squib. Offering few tangible improvements over the 13, it's hard to recommend upgrading – but next year could be very different.
Rare Adobe Black Friday deal returns for a limited time only
Adobe's getting the Black Friday party started early, with a mega deal on its popular Creative Cloud suite. Black Friday is almost upon us, but software giant Adobe has kicked things off early with a mega deal that cuts 40% off the price of it's popular Creative Cloud suite (opens in new tab) for anyone living in the UK and Europe. In the States it's not quite as much, with 25% knocked off the price (opens in new tab)– still a saving of $120 over the year.
Mega Samsung Frame TV deal will be tough to beat this Black Friday
It's one of the best QLED TVs out there, and there's up to $900 off in pre-Black Friday rush. We've been big fans of the 'Art TV', Samsung's Frame TV, for a while, and right now there's a bevy of great price reductions on offer on it – in all its many sizes. The top of the pick is the Best Buy deal that slices $500 off the 2022, 55-inch model, taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99 (opens in new tab).
Could this wild Xiaomi concept be the future of camera phones?
Any photographer will tell you that the lens is more important than the camera when it comes to image quality. But while camera phones have replaced cameras for many people, we still usually have to rely on an array of in-built lenses. Those lenses have evolved massively, with many high-end...
Corsair K100 Air Wireless keyboard review
Corsair does it again. The Corsair K100 Air Wireless is billed as a gaming keyboard, and is predictably great as one. But its appeal reaches beyond gaming, as it's portable, sleek, very attractive and highly customisable for creatives too. Just be prepared to shell out quite a bit for it...
Glowforge Pro review: the most powerful laser cutter yet
Glowforge Pro is an exceptional laser cutter that is in a class of its own, quite literally. The Class 4, 45 watt CO2 laser is better than anything else you can find for home use, making the Glowforge Pro a powerful, fast and accurate laser cutter ideal for professional projects and high-end crafting. If you're looking to see your craft projects online or in stores, or creating large and detailed projects for work and clients, the Glowforge Pro is a good buy. The addition of the Pro Passthrough slot means you can make large projects, too. The Glowforge app is excellent and easy to use, and graphic designers could find a new revenue stream here. It is expensive, and perhaps too much power for most crafters, in which case the Glowforge Plus or Basic could be better suited to you.
Award-winning Affinity apps get major upgrade – and a 40% price drop
Serif has revealed Affinity Version 2 and for the first time the entire roster of its apps is available on iPad, making Serif a go-to place for your complete graphic design suite. This means upgraded editions of its incredibly popular and powerful suite of apps for designers, that includes Affinity Designer 2, Affinity Photo 2 and Affinity Publisher 2, is an enticing Adobe alternative.
Google finally makes its astonishing AI image tool public - kind of
The battle of the AI art generators has been heating up as big tech giants enter the ring. While the space is currently dominated by DALL-E 2, Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, Microsoft, Meta and Google have all announced text-to-image (or text-to-video) tools on the way. Now Google's just made its offering public – or at least part of it.
Remember when mobile phone design got really, really weird?
Smartphone design is nothing if not predictable these days. The iPhone 14 looks exactly the same as the iPhone 13, which looked almost exactly the same as the iPhone 12, which looked – you get the idea. What about before? People tend to remember the time before smartphones as...
Anycubic Photon M3 Premium review: pro 3D printer for the home studio
The Anycubic Photon M3 Premium is a fantastic 3D printer that offers ease of use combined with excellent print quality. The addition of air filters makes it viable for small office or studio work and the build volume means it can fulfil more tasks than a lot of the competition.
Turns out the Overwatch 2 logo features the world's tiniest design fail
Gamers can be a fussy bunch, and with catastrophes like the botched Cyberpunk and GTA 'remaster' launches over the last couple of years, they've had plenty to complain about. But this just be the most ridiculous objection yet – and it's right up our street. Yep, we love a...
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0