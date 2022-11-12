ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 30

William Spicer
3d ago

Nick Saban is the greatest of all time and Alabama is not going ANYWHERE I guarantee you that they will be back on top next year hell WE CANT WIN THEM ALL because to many people are crying that it's not fair

Reply
12
alabama12108
3d ago

I seen bear when he coached and when Nick came here he brought back Alabama has Alabama always been he did a real good job very proud of him we love him to and Hope he keeps it up thank you Nick thank you now everybody need to say this if they don't they don't need to live in Alabama love Nick praise God roll tide

Reply
9
Burt
3d ago

Saban is the greatest coach of today,but Coach Bryant spoiled Alabama too and they've been spoiled ever since.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans

Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
DESTIN, FL
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Look: Warning From Nick Saban's Daughter Goes Viral

There's been a lot of talk this year about the regression of Nick Saban and the Alabama football program. Is the dynasty over? Are the Crimson Tide falling behind some of the country's other top programs?. While Alabama is probably out of this year's College Football Playoff race, the Crimson...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son Is Considering 4 Major Schools

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit played college football at Ohio State. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has four boys, with the youngest, Chase Herbstreit, still being in high school. He attends St. Xavier in Cincinnati. Will we see Chase Herbstreit playing major college football? According to a report,...
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Worst Coaching Job In College Football

It hasn't been a good season for Texas A&M. In fact, that would be an understatement. The Aggies are 3-7 overall and won't be eligible for a bowl game. This comes after they were a popular pick to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff. Paul Finebaum, who's...
On3.com

Paul Finebaum weighs in on Lane Kiffin to Auburn rumors

Lane Kiffin is a name that you will hear connected to Auburn until he himself reaffirms his commitment to Ole Miss this offseason or until the Tigers officially hire their next head coach. That buzz started right from the jump after Bryan Harsin’s firing and it’s volume has only increased since then. It doesn’t take a Paul Finebaum to understand the potential connection between the two, but the analyst did share his thoughts after spending the weekend in Oxford.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Not Happy With Lane Kiffin On Sunday

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss came up painfully short against Alabama on Saturday, losing 30-24. On Sunday, ESPN's Paul Finebaum was left questioning some of Kiffin's decision making, particularly late in the game. Kiffin had his team go for it on 4th-and-8 when they were down three in the fourth quarter, and also drew criticism for abandoning the run during the team's final drive.
OXFORD, MS
FanSided

Do Alabama football fans care if Lane Kiffin goes to Auburn?

Alabama football fans are interested in what Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss and Auburn are going to do. There seems to be a prevalent belief that on a long-term basis Lane can make Auburn better than he can ever make Ole Miss. If that is true, having Lane in Oxford rather than Auburn works better for the Alabama football program.
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany was not happy with refs in Chiefs game

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany was quite vocal Sunday in her opinion of the officiating during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brittany Mahomes was particularly livid over a second quarter hit on wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who took a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Andre Cisco. Smith-Schuster left the game after the hit and did not return.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
22K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy