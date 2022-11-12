Nick Saban is the greatest of all time and Alabama is not going ANYWHERE I guarantee you that they will be back on top next year hell WE CANT WIN THEM ALL because to many people are crying that it's not fair
I seen bear when he coached and when Nick came here he brought back Alabama has Alabama always been he did a real good job very proud of him we love him to and Hope he keeps it up thank you Nick thank you now everybody need to say this if they don't they don't need to live in Alabama love Nick praise God roll tide
Saban is the greatest coach of today,but Coach Bryant spoiled Alabama too and they've been spoiled ever since.
